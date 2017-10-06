Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


RIP AIM: AOL Instant Messenger Dies in December (usatoday.com) 27

Posted by msmash from the end-of-an-era dept.
It's the end of an era: as of December 15, AOL's Instant Messenger will no longer exist. From a report: In a statement from Oath, the new entity formed under Verizon combining AOL with the recently-acquired Yahoo, the service will be discontinued. "AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed," said Michael Albers, VP of Communications Product at Oath. AIM was a staple of personal computers since first launching in 1997, serving as a precursor to popular apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. However, AIM couldn't make the seamless transition to mobile, where most users rely on instant messaging services. Users will be able to manually download any images or files on AIM before the service shuts down. However, users won't be able to export or save their Buddy List, the group of contacts available on AIM.

  • AIM still exists?? (Score:4, Funny)

    by JohnFen ( 1641097 ) on Friday October 06, 2017 @12:55PM (#55322375)

    I honestly thought it had died years ago.

  • I'll miss all my buddies.
  • Haven't used in almost a decade. Would've been nice if they'd spun it off instead of killing something still used by millions though. (quoted as single-digit millions by someone from AOL back in February) [arstechnica.com]

  • RIP AIM (Score:3)

    by WankerWeasel ( 875277 ) on Friday October 06, 2017 @01:04PM (#55322433)
    '90s kid me sheds a tear.

  • "However, users won't be able to export or save their Buddy List

    The point of being able to export or save a list of "screen names" for a service that no longer exists would be what exactly anyway? People who had contacts that were actual AOL users probably have them as e-mail contacts anyway in whatever e-mail app they use.

    I mean I guess take a screenshot for posterity, if you feel like waxing nostalgic about all those conversations you had on AIM at some point in the future.

  • ..I am old. I remember ICQ and all the rest, too. Fuck, now I need some 18 year old scotch to help me forget. :-p

    • But make sure it's really 18 year old scotch. I once went home with something I thought was 18 but ... not worth the hassle, trust me, so not worth it.

    • I remember ICQ

      I miss ICQ.

    • I am old. I remember ICQ and all the rest, too. Fuck, now I need some 18 year old scotch to help me forget.

      At your age, you probably shouldn't be drinking.

  • ...the market they helped define got filled up by better or more ubiquitous options.

    Personal messaging: Texting or social media. Everybody I know has a phone now. And if you use Facebook/Twitter, you're already connected to a majority of people you know.

    Work messaging: Newer apps like Slack that management settles on for everyone.

  • Multi-billion dollar free service (Score:3)

    by ArhcAngel ( 247594 ) on Friday October 06, 2017 @01:22PM (#55322581)
    About the only people still using AIM are commodities traders. You heard that right. There are thousands of traders right now sending frantically typed emails to their IT department demanding they continue to support AIM. How do I know? I've gotten a few hundred of them. They don't care that the service is shutting down because they don't understand how these chat programs work. They just know that they broker million dollar deals over this free chat system. AOL lost the ability to monetize the system once third parties clients, which didn't display the ads AIM did, came out. I suspect, but have no evidence, some of the trading exchanges eventually started paying AOL to keep the service going since so many of their customers rely on it. There's been talk for years of moving to something else but the chicken and egg syndrome is a hard egg to crack. To switch, so do all of your contacts. That would require the industry and all the companies in it to switch simultaneously. When was the last time you saw any big company do anything swiftly and simultaneously with not one but thousands of other companies?

  • Why not Open Source this and Classic Yahoo? Allow people to start their own OSCAR Services the AIM or YIM Clients are compatible with, but, change the host name to whatever you want?

    Currently, YIM is inoperative on Pidgin, soon AIM will be too. For Pidgin, this really doesn't matter. Some people liked the AIM and YIM Client software, a compatible "gateway" with connections to XMPP or Slack as a backend.

    I get it AOL/Oath doesn't want to maintain the service. Open Source it, and let independent organizations

  • I've kept active on this service for many years now, through third party clients like Pidgin in Linux. I've never been a supporter of AOL, but use of the AIM service was almost standard for a while there, and I've since used it to converse with a number of friends who have thus far refused to embrace many other options. With the death of AIM, there's a real chance that my communication with some of these stubborn friends will take a step backward to indirect, less immediate interaction such as email. The

