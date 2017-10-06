A Small But Growing Group Of Silicon Valley Heretics Are Disconnecting Themselves From the Internet (theguardian.com) 42
The Guardian reports: Decade after he stayed up all night coding a prototype of what was then called an "awesome" button, Rosenstein belongs to a small but growing band of Silicon Valley heretics who complain about the rise of the so-called "attention economy": an internet shaped around the demands of an advertising economy. These refuseniks are rarely founders or chief executives, who have little incentive to deviate from the mantra that their companies are making the world a better place. Instead, they tend to have worked a rung or two down the corporate ladder: designers, engineers and product managers who, like Rosenstein, several years ago put in place the building blocks of a digital world from which they are now trying to disentangle themselves. "It is very common," Rosenstein says, "for humans to develop things with the best of intentions and for them to have unintended, negative consequences." Rosenstein, who also helped create Gchat during a stint at Google, and now leads a San Francisco-based company that improves office productivity, appears most concerned about the psychological effects on people who, research shows, touch, swipe or tap their phone 2,617 times a day. There is growing concern that as well as addicting users, technology is contributing toward so-called "continuous partial attention", severely limiting people's ability to focus, and possibly lowering IQ. One recent study showed that the mere presence of smartphones damages cognitive capacity -- even when the device is turned off. "Everyone is distracted," Rosenstein says. "All of the time."
Dude....you can't read slashdot on a phone.
I don't recall the angry mob of villagers taking responsibility for their actions against the innocent Frankenstein's "monster" ("creation" is the preferred nomenclature, dude).
But... (Score:4, Insightful)
technology is contributing toward so-called "continuous partial attention", severely limiting people's ability to focus
Of course, the noisy, crowded, attention-impossible "collaborative" open office trend is just fine.
I see what you're trying to say but people are capable of holding a conversation in a noisy environment (bars, restaurants, etc) however with a smartphone they choose not to, which is where the irritation stems from. I've watched my 67 year old father become this kind of annoying person over the last 6 years, every notification merits a glance - no matter the conversation. So many people do this it has become a reflex action. I catch myself doing it. Its becoming harder and harder to resist the urge for "no
Did you just put an equal sign between a bar chit-chat and actual work?
Re: (Score:3)
I get depressed when I haven't had a notification for a while.
Of course, the noisy, crowded, attention-impossible "collaborative" open office trend is just fine.
Where I work, these "open orifices" tend drive folks to work from home whenever possible . . . achieving just the opposite of "collaboration". Folks who used to put in unpaid overtime in the office just don't do it any more. And some folks who have to be in the office camp out in the halls in chairs. If you are a programmer trying to concentrate, a chair in the hall is better than sitting next to a sales person blabbing on the phone all day.
to be fair though, sitting anywhere near the sales/marketing team is pretty much in violation of not only OSHA, as well as a grey area in the eyes of the Geneva Convention.
web vs social networks? (Score:4, Insightful)
Isn't this more a problem with social networks? I know browsing the web more generally can be addictive for some, but I feel like there is a distinction.
I don't do the normal social network, no facebook, no twitter etc, I went down that road for a very short time and found the overall effect fairly negative and attention graby many years before it became news. I don't find my life very distracted as a non-social networker, I don't have a smart phone, and the closest I get to distracted is emails or pull requests on GitHub (which are periodic, not continuous).
Does anyone have examples of "highly distracted" experiences outside of social networking on the web?
You claim to be a non-social networker, and yet you use GitHub the social network for social coders. You're a real piece of work, liar.
Ouch, that's like calling someone who uses mouthwash an alcoholic. GitHub's is not a true social network, it has messaging to facilitate issues and PRs and at the most "staring" projects, facebook on the other hand is messaging and following and posting self obsession for the pure sake of it.
Wayne's World was ahead of its time (Score:3)
Amish paradise (Score:1)
As usual, the right reaction isn't to shun new things, but to learn how to use them correctly. You can have a phone and not touch, tap and swipe all the time. You can have a Facebook account and not be constantly interrupted by notifications. And if you can't, then that's what you need to fix.
This is why I'm saving to retire and buy a small farm or woods. I can D/C from this nonsense and go back to living. Assuming my high stress high tech job doesn't kill me with a stroke or something first.
