GM Exec Says Elon Musk's Self-Driving Car Claims Are 'Full of Crap' (smh.com.au) 32
An anonymous reader quotes the Sydney Morning Herald: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's claims about the self-driving capabilities of his upcoming Tesla vehicles are "full of crap", General Motors' self-driving Tsar says... "To think you can see everything you need for a level five autonomous car [full self-driving] with cameras and radar, I don't know how you do that"... GM's own solution involves several radar and Lidar sensors, as well as cameras and multiple redundancy systems. Each system costs hundreds of thousands of dollars, and GM are some way away from getting the cost low enough to be commercially viable. "The level of technology and knowing what it takes to do the mission, to say you can be a full level five with just cameras and radars is not physically possible," Mr Miller said.
GM can't do it.
What, a car exec badmouths the competition? Say it ain't so!
And they are scared shitless of the future that will put them out of business, so their statement is just fear
I'm guessing Tesla really can't do it well enough, cheap enough either
... yet.
But one of the advantages of having a Bond villain as chairman and CEO is that he's a little less bound by quarterly profit targets and the need to dole out healthy shareholder dividends like clockwork.
For the first fifteen years after Microsoft went public it never paid a penny in dividends. Investors didn't expect dividends; they expected all the profits to be plowed back into world domination.
While I agree with your assessment, I'm still curious why Elon is so insistent on only using cameras and radar (and ultrasound?)... I mean, lidar is getting pretty compact and inexpensive these days. It would almost certainly make the resulting self-driving capability even better and more reliable. Why not use it?
According to Google (who's a big LIDAR proponent), it's still $7,5k per unit. It still messes up your aerodynamics and looks dorky. It still can't see in adverse weather conditions, meaning you have to have developed an optical / radar based world-modeling system anyway. And you have to have image processing regardless to read signs, road lines, identify objects, see brake lights, and so forth.
There's real hope for further improvements in LIDAR and its variants in the future, however. We'll see where i
What GM can do . . . is influence the US government to force the US taxpayer to pay for their incompetence.
Has any American taxpayer thought about how much that bailout cost the average taxpayer, while the GM executives waltz with the Carl Levin family at the finest country clubs.
But GM thinks it can always play the "too big to fail" card.
It's time to call their bluff on that. The US economy will survive without GM, and enable fruitful alternatives to their old school crap.
But then again . . . GM has t
I definitely trust GM to make an unbiased analysis of competitor technological capacity.
I don't possess radar, LiDAR, or a gazillion redundancy systems. Stereo cameras (eyes) on a pivoting head and two directional microphones (ears). My software is way better than GM's, though, and I'm expecting Tesla's is too.
Actually, you do. Two lungs, kidneys, arms, hands along with many other redundant self healing systems in the human body. As to whether GM or Tesla has better self drive software, time will tell. I think neither will hit level 5 anytime soon.
Everyone thinks they are an above average driver.
The question really should be "Could a human function at a level 5 if you took away the windshield and just gave them a display with a camera and a radar like the Tesla?"
My guess is that a human without a windshield and only the data provided by Tesla's sensors would perform substantially worse than a human in a standard car.
On a side note, if they had the same performance and you could replace the windshield with metal, that car would be much safer to drive.
You also travel at like 2 miles per hour.
Not according to my last speeding ticket.
you're funny, the list of things computers can't do with any amount of sensors, that humans can, is quite long
Then so can a computer. Just need the right computer and software behind the cameras.
I'm a pessimist about all of the self-driving tech
But to clarify the difference:
LIDAR: Formerly about $75k, now about $7,5k per unit, and requires a bubble dome on top of the vehicle. GM and Waymo use it, Tesla doesn't. In addition to looking weird and adding drag, the price is killer if you want to include something on every vehicle. Beyond this, LIDAR doesn't work in fog, heavy rain, snow, and other conditions that humans can drive in - meaning that you'd have to either prevent trips during these conditions, require humans to drive during them, find workarounds (not easy), or rely instead on other sensors. And you still need to understand the world around you visually - LIDAR will tell you that "something" is there, but it can't read signs, see road markings, see brake lights, tell if that thing in the road is a person or a paper bag, etc.
Tesla, for these reasons, ruled out LIDAR. They just simply use the "other sensors" - 1x radar, many cameras, many ultrasonic sensors - all the time. This way, all of their sensors can be put in all of their vehicles, and do double duty for both self driving and standard safety features (autobraking, etc), depending on what options the buyer has paid for. This however comes at a penality: when LIDAR works, it works really well. Photogrammetry with cameras is prone to stitching errors, and radar, while being able to see some things that humans can't, sees the world in very strange ways (for example, a piece of plywood is transparent, but an aluminum can glows like it's on fire). It's a much more challenging task if you leave LIDAR out of the loop. But, it gives you a more saleable product.
In the end, I expect a convergence to take hold. An interesting new technology for example is time-of-flight cameras - they function as normal cameras, but also can read the length of time it takes for a laser pulse to return on every pixel they record. So no dome, just your normal camera coverage and a few cheap, fixed lasers - in mass production, it might not cost much more than cameras alone. In such a case, I'd expect the LIDAR groups to simply replace their conventional LIDAR datastream with the time-of-flight datastreams, while I'd expect the non-LIDAR groups to replace their photogrammetry-and-radar built 3d models with time-of-flight 3d models. But both sides will still need image processing, so it's important to work on maturing that technology today.
That said, let me reiterate that I'm a pessimist regardless of what tech you use. There's just so much nuance in driving in hazardous conditions - understanding when, where and how much you have to slow down, what's safe to drive on and what's not, what things to the side of the road are hazardous and what aren't, when you should break rules (such as driving in the middle of the road when conditions are dangerous but oncoming traffic is rare), what are the consequences of a mistake in one location vs. another, etc, etc. On my gravel road, there's a canyon to one side with no guardrail, and varying amounts of ice and potholes in different places. You better well know how your traction is going to fare as you move across the potholes (vibrating the car and making it lose traction) or icing if you don't want to end up in an unrecoverable slide into a ravine.
Just to pick a random example among countless things that you have to take into account: how long do you think before any self-driving systems will have "sheep recognizing algorithms"? Because where I live, there's sheep. Group of sheep on one side of the road: probably safe. Group of sheep on both sides of the road: not as safe, but probably safe. Lamb on one side, ewe on the other? Very dangerous - the lamb will invariably run to its mother as you approach. Where's the ewe-lamb-running algorithm?
Also, as to answer the question of how humans do it with "two cameras": logic. We don't have "stitching errors" in how we build up a model of the world around us from visual data because our brain constantly processes everything around us through the prism of "does that make sense?" But whether something "makes sense" or not is an AI-hard problem.
Building up 3d models with photogrammetry is an inherently error-prone process because a computer doesn't know if something makes sense. The approach is "Oh hey,