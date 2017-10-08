Clever Hack Fakes A Sleep Timer For Google Home (vortex.com) 45
Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein writes: I've long been bitching about Google Home's lack of a basic function that clock radios have had since at least the middle of the last century -- the classic "sleep timer" for playing music until a specified time or until a specific interval has passed... Originally, sleep timer type commands weren't recognized at all by GH, but eventually it started admitting that the concept at least exists... Officially, GH still responds with "Sleep timer is not yet supported" when you give commands like "Stop playing in an hour"... A somewhat inconvenient but seemingly serviceable way to fake a sleep timer is now possible with Google Home. I plead guilty, it's a hack. But here we go.
The hack exploits the new "Night Mode" in the firmware, which lets you set a maximum volume for specific hours of the day, creating silent (but still-active) music streaming. "Yep, a hack, but it works," writes Lauren. "And it's the closest we've gotten to a real sleep timer on Google Home so far."
stay away from unhackble "personal assistants" (Score:4, Insightful)
"slashdot readers have their own favorite personal assistant"
./ reader, who uses a "personal assistant"he cannot hack as he wants, is a moron who fails to understand anything he reads
Here to help.
Google Home is when you Google stuff at home.
If you are away from home, be sure to try Google Mobile, found on most smart phones and tablets and on desktops provided by libraries and workplaces.
See subject. Far too many INTELLIGENT POSTS being modded down by ABUSIVE moderators
True. But to weigh up for that, they also mod down your posts, so it's a net win for the community as a whole.
I wish that the summary explained what Google Home actually is.
It's Google's next discontinued product.
It's sort of like a radio alarm clock, only it's the cost of 10 radio alarm clocks in one device. Instead of the radio it uses the internet. You can put it in your kitchen too. Best of all you can yell at it!
For example, when the alarm goes off in the morning and you too sleepy to reach over and turn it off:
You: googferl shna mrp
GH: You said "buy all new Google products, is this correct?"
You: gogfap ufa peeu nowa
GH: You said "turn on the blender now, is this correct?"
You: Uu fah ken boks shuup
GH: You seem
This slashdotter's personal assistant is wont to say "go shut it off yerself, ya lazy basterd".
Anyhow, I don't think voice control is a nerd pursuit. That's what the anti-nerds want, instead of simply coding CD 27 00 into a microcontroller that uses X10 to tell its counterpart to attenuate the amplifier and lights. I know, I don't understand either why the masses trade concise commands and simplicity for a fault-prone analog air vibration system that requires years of training to use.
My favorite personal assistant trick is pouring hot grits down her back.
Hot Grits go down Natalie Portman's pants.
Not down her back.
My favorite personal assistant hack (Score:5, Insightful)
... is to leave such privacy-invading devices unpurchased at the store.
On this, we agree.
If Equifax, Yahoo, Target, LinkedIn, NSA, OPM, etc. can't keep their shit safe, how the fuck and I going to?
personal assistant hacks you!
They don't even try to hide it (Score:2)
Suppose Google were to make a product. And suppose they left it permanently unfinished. But I repeat myself.
Future ISP trouble ticket ... (Score:3, Informative)
... creating silent (but still-active) music streaming.
Dear My ISP,
Why is my reported usage so high? I swear I don't use that much data.
Sincerely,
Confused Customer
Indeed. It's inelegant and not worthy of being called a hack.
My solution (Score:3, Interesting)
Sigh. (Score:5, Insightful)
1) Who sets a sleep timer on something like that?
2) Who falls asleep with any music they can hear still playing?
3) Who feels they need to have the thing turn-off if they can sleep through it?
4) Who thinks a timer plug on the power would be quicker and easier?
5) Who thinks it's "fun" to have to hack on basic functionality to a device that obviously already detects the command necessary to activate it and contains technology sufficient to perform it but the tech makers just don't care enough to bother.
This is like Pointless Central.
Amazon Echo lets you "Play music until
..." just fine. A timer plug is a rather blunt and technologically brutish way to solve the problem.
At any rate, I listen to music, others may listen to natural sounds. Lots of people like some white noise to sleep to. Lots of people don't.
As for hacking one of these devices, they are actually made for it. For Echo, it's called a "skill" and not all that hard to do.
Not everybody exists in your hive mind.
/I haven't ordered a single thing with my Echo devices, but we use them daily.
It must be a hard life hating things and wanting others to hate the things you hate.
As far as being a snowflake, why yes, my DI used to sing me a lullaby every night in San Diego as I lay cradled in a fetal position. It was one of many concessions they made for me through boot camp. As a snowflake, I like to project on others, and spread my hateful views, so watch out! I may call you something that I am myself, just to troll and be in denial of my own shortcomings!
A guy who doesn't have any idea how to build a proper web page layout, apparently. Seriously, go read TFA, and then be prepared to have flashbacks about geocities.
Same retard considers ad blockers unethical (Score:2)
This is the same retard who considers ad blockers unethical [google.com]
"For the record, I don't run any ad blockers. Basically, I consider them unethical"
Hey shit-for-brains: -- Closing your eyes, changing rooms, muting the TV, or using an ad-blocker ALL have SAME effect.
Furthermore, I consider ads to be unethical.
Probably because he wants ad revenue from his shitty geocities throwback that obsesses about Donald Trump. If this guy was really as clever as slashdot says, you'd figure he could design a web page better than a 3 year old could.