Clever Hack Fakes A Sleep Timer For Google Home

Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein writes: I've long been bitching about Google Home's lack of a basic function that clock radios have had since at least the middle of the last century -- the classic "sleep timer" for playing music until a specified time or until a specific interval has passed... Originally, sleep timer type commands weren't recognized at all by GH, but eventually it started admitting that the concept at least exists... Officially, GH still responds with "Sleep timer is not yet supported" when you give commands like "Stop playing in an hour"... A somewhat inconvenient but seemingly serviceable way to fake a sleep timer is now possible with Google Home. I plead guilty, it's a hack. But here we go.
The hack exploits the new "Night Mode" in the firmware, which lets you set a maximum volume for specific hours of the day, creating silent (but still-active) music streaming. "Yep, a hack, but it works," writes Lauren. "And it's the closest we've gotten to a real sleep timer on Google Home so far."
Any other Slashdot readers have their own favorite personal assistant tricks?
stay away from unhackble "personal assistants" (Score:3)
"slashdot readers have their own favorite personal assistant"
./ reader, who uses a "personal assistant"he cannot hack as he wants, is a moron who fails to understand anything he reads
Re: (Score:2)
Here to help.
Google Home is when you Google stuff at home.
If you are away from home, be sure to try Google Mobile, found on most smart phones and tablets and on desktops provided by libraries and workplaces.
Re: (Score:2)
My favorite personal assistant hack (Score:4, Insightful)
... is to leave such privacy-invading devices unpurchased at the store.
Re: (Score:2)
On this, we agree.
If Equifax, Yahoo, Target, LinkedIn, NSA, OPM, etc. can't keep their shit safe, how the fuck and I going to?
They don't even try to hide it (Score:1)