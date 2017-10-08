42 Solar-Powered Cars Race in 31st Annual 'Solar Challenge' Race (engadget.com) 23
An anonymous reader quotes Engadget: It's a special moment in the history of clean energy: the 30th anniversary World Solar Challenge has begun. A total of 42 solar-powered cars (the largest field to date) left Darwin, Australia on October 8th to travel roughly 1,880 miles to Adelaide. The race officially lasts a week, but it's likely going to end considerably sooner for the front-runners -- the world record holders, Tokai University, took just under 30 hours in 2009...
This year, the race regulations are a clear sign of how rapidly solar technology is changing. Teams have to use a smaller solar collector than before: cars in the Challenger class can have no more than 43 square feet of solar cells versus nearly 65 square feet for the previous race, in 2015. That's half the area allowed on cars from the original 1987 race. In other words, technology is advanced enough now (both in solar cells and the underlying vehicle designs) that you don't need a sea of panels to keep a car running.
Next year in Finland (Score:4, Interesting)
I look forward to this race being run in Finland in October next year with the same winning criteria.
Of course this is getting easier in late spring in a sunny desert. The success for real life usage will be when this works in a place with inclement weather and short days - like where most of the world's population lives for most of the year.
Uh-oh. I'm sensing a really stupid statement coming up..
And...there it is!
Most of the world's population does not live "in a place with inclement weather and short days". Most of the world's population lives within 30 degrees of the
It's not the 31st Annual Race (Score:5, Informative)
Those cars are fast (Score:3)
I'm amazed by the speed. 1,880 miles in 30 hours is an average of 62 mph. I don't think I could drive that far, that fast, in a conventional car. Those solar teams are amazing.
Do you live somewhere metric? 62mph isn't fast.
3,000kms in 30 hours = 100km/h. Sustained speeds of 100km/h powered purely by solar energy is fast, really fast and a big improvement from the race beginning.
67 km/h (42 mph) was the average speed on the first race in 1987. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Apart from Northern Territory, the maximum speed limit is 110km/h on major highways in Australia with most roads being 100km/h.
This race is driving big improvements in electric vehicle technology, just what we need if we are going to exit fossil fuels an
They never have to stop to refuel and the speed limits are between 68 and 81 mph (more 81 than 68) for pretty much the whole way.
10 years ago most of the highway they use had no speed limit at all.
It's a valid observation. In common circumstances the average speed is a lot slower than the maximum speed over a long stretch. I'm pretty sure that the situation here is optimal in this race in that there are as few interruptions as possible. I wonder if they have to stop for traffic lights.
I also think that just to squeeze out a bit more speed the drivers are pretty good too.
They do stop for the night which I believe isn't added to the total time.
Loosest definition of 'car' (Score:3)
I was thinking the same thing. But there are apparently three classes of vehicles. Only the top speed racers are solar-powered cycles. The cruiser class, for instance, has vehicles that look like this:
https://www.worldsolarchalleng... [worldsolarchallenge.org]
Not exactly mainstream, but it's most definitely a "car".
Flat country, weight unimportant (Score:2)
I think it is the aerodynamics that count.
Looking at the car, it has a fairly blunt windscreen and a pointy back. Which is exactly the opposite of modern fashion in cars with their blunt backs and very flat windscreens that make the car so hot you need air con on even moderately hot days, let alone the desert.
A Section of Solar panels to Augment Batteries? (Score:2)
I wonder if cars like the Tesla could use Solar panels on their roof to absorb Solar power to gradually recharge their batteries as they drive to make the battery last longer, and go further on long trips?
The biggest battery in the Tesla vehicles is 90kW/h, with 200 watts of solar panels on the roof of a vehicle left out in the sun all day might generate 1kW/h, or about 1%. Not enough to make a big difference. If electric cars were lighter and used less power it may make more difference.
Torque Pro estimates the power needed to keep my 1998 Audi A8 cruising down the road at 8-12HP. 8 HP is 6kw. You'd be hard-pressed to get 1kW on your car in the best case. That's not worthless, but until it's a lot easier and cheaper to accomplish, you can expect virtually all automotive solar use to be of the "solar sunroof" variety, which can run the blower fan and maybe keep a normal battery trickle charged. Panasonic has announced a 180W solar glass roof [electrek.co]; I'm guessing the panel on top of my (admittedly
Not going to buy one anytime soon ..... (Score:2)
Maybe its just me being spoiled but I think it is a bit of a stretch to call many of those vehicle contraptions "cars."
Still it is a great demonstration of engineering prowess. No question there.