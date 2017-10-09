Latest TVs Are Ready for Their Close-Ups (wsj.com) 8
An anonymous share a WSJ article: The latest televisions have more pixels than ever. But can your eyes detect the difference? The answer is yes -- if you sit close enough. Old TVs had 349,920 pixels. High-definition flat screens bumped up the total to 2 million. Ultrahigh-definition sets inflated it to 8 million. And manufacturers are now experimenting with 8K TVs that have an astounding 33 million pixels. More pixels render hair, fur and skin with greater detail, but the benefit depends on viewing the screen from an ideal distance so the sharpness of the images is clear, but the tiny points of illumination aren't individually distinguishable. According to standards set by the International Telecommunication Union, that ideal distance is 3 times the height of an HDTV screen, 1.5 times the height of a UHDTV screen and .75 times the height of an 8K screen (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; here's a PDF copy of the newspaper). Given those measurements, viewers should sit 6 feet away from a 50-inch HDTV with a 24.5-inch tall screen. But they should sit just 3 feet from a UHDTV of the same size, closer than most Americans prefer.
There was still a physical phosphors count though. Everything else was, in digital terms, resampling.
Old TVs still had resolution, measured in lines. The lines happened to be varying intensity, but you still only could see a few hundred lines per frame. (525 total, 483 active, and around 435 visible)
This entirely misses the point of 8k. It's not just a resolution bump, it addresses multiple use-cases:
- Very large screens / projectors
- Computer monitors that people typically sit much closer to
- 120Hz native for ultra smooth, realistic motion
- Much higher dynamic range and more accurate colour rendering
- Comfortably exceeding the capabilities of your eyes in all situations
If you want a perfect picture, like looking out of a window, this is what you need. Most people haven't even seen 8k in real life, and
I have a 720 32" TV. Its good enough for the shows and games I play. Does that make me some how evil? The way marketing is going I feel that way sometimes.
I like the higher resolution picture but I prefer content. That might be why I like to buy DVD's a lot of the time over a BluRay. Same content and cheaper.
22" widescreen 1080p here, and I don't feel the need nor do I want want to upgrade to anything better. I use Netflix at the lowest possible setting because it's good enough.
