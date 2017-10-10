Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Microsoft May Have Price Increases in Store For Windows 10 Pro Workstation, Win 10 Downgrade Customers

Posted by msmash
Mary Jo Foley, reporting for ZDNet: Microsoft soon will be adding a new edition of Windows 10 to its lineup. That edition, Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, may include more than just a new name and feature set. It also may come with a change to the way Microsoft licenses and prices Windows 10 for its PC maker partners -- who potentially could pass on these changes to end-user customers. I've heard from a couple of customers recently who've been contacted by different OEMs about the coming changes. One said that Microsoft will begin licensing the Windows 10 Desktop operating system by processor family, and all PCs sold with Intel Xeon workstation processors will be affected by this change. One customer said he was told there could be a price increase of roughly $70 per operating system for use on systems with processors with four or fewer cores. For machines with Xeon processors with more than four cores, there could be a price increase of roughly $230 per operating system, I was told. Windows 10 Pro for Workstations is going to be available around the time Windows 10 Fall Creators Update starts rolling out, which is October 17.

  • Makes sense (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Tuesday October 10, 2017 @01:36PM (#55344101)
    we've got multiple administrations around the world that are either too weak to enforce anti-trust or simply don't believe in it. Now's the time to put the screws on.

    • Re:Makes sense (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Chris Katko ( 2923353 ) on Tuesday October 10, 2017 @02:12PM (#55344331)

      I strongly believe that our nation's justice departments and congress have completely collapsed. (Read: regulatory capture)

      When Enron collapsed, love or hate him, Bush Jr.'s DOJ threw their management in jail. They didn't care about effects on "the economy" or "jobs" or anything. They tossed those sum-bitches in jail.

      Meanwhile, GM makes cars that kill teenagers, nothing happens. Wall Street single-handedly PUTS US INTO A RECESSION (that could have become a full on depression) and none of them go to jail. Thanks, Eric Holder! Speaking of Holder, his department SENDS GUNS TO MEXICAN DRUG DEALERS that we know for a fact were used to murder a US border agent (and possibly countless Mexicans) and NO ONE GOES TO JAIL.

      Forget "cops being above the law", you want to be above the law, just pay the $49 fee to incorporate. No need to spend time getting in shape and going through the academy.

      • Wall Street single-handedly PUTS US INTO A RECESSION (that could have become a full on depression) and none of them go to jail.

        As a matter of interest, what would you throw them in jail for? I mean I love the sentiment, but which laws did they actively break?

        Holder I understand, the cops I understand, but being a money making fuck knuckle with the conscience of a piece of chewed up gum unfortunately is not actually a crime.

      • Microsoft apparently reports all you do backbto their servers, where they no doubt have a deal to let the government examine it without warrant because of the 3rd party doctrine. Thus there will be no antitrust as this is too valuable.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Rob Y. ( 110975 )

        Mixed record for Bush. They went after Enron - you could argue that it was because Bush was so seemingly indebted to Enron (his biggest campaign contributor) and what they did was so obviously illegal, that they had to throw the book at them.

        Wall Street got a big pass from Bush's Treasury secretary, Hank Paulsen - he of Goldman Sachs fame. The 'crime' there was to bail them out without any conditions - to the point that the bankers were able to use the money to pay themselves bonuses for the year of the c

    • Why is this anti-trust when Apple raising the prices for its machines is not? Raising the price of Windows seems far more honest and upfront than many of the schemes MS have pulled in the past with bundling and the more they raise prices the more people will start to look at alternatives like Linux. If they keep up with the price rises perhaps someday we may eventually see the mythical year of the Linux desktop.

      • Because Apple is so far from a monopoly in the desktop field (for that matter they're not close to a monopoly in any area), it'd be utterly absurd to even hint at anti-trust. Linux has almost as big an install base (roughly half to 2/3rds, depends on which site I look at) on the desktop as OS X.

    • Antitrust? Microsoftâ(TM)s position in the world of computing is at itâ(TM)s weakest in decades.

  • Linux User (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Paying $0 more, regardless of what Microsoft decides to charge.

  • Announced 2 months ago (Score:4, Informative)

    by will_die ( 586523 ) on Tuesday October 10, 2017 @01:39PM (#55344131) Homepage
    Was announced a few months ago. Has a bunch of new features for high end machine. It also increases the number of CPUs from the current 2, and increase memory from 2TB to 6TB.
    • uh... more "CPU" (sockets) makes no sense. The world can pretty much run virtualized CPUs. We don't care about the 2 socket limitation of desktop Windows, we just define more cores. It's simply not an issue anymore in 99% of all cases.

      And it's still pretty hard to to outfit a single host (virtualized or not) with 2TB of memory, much less 6TB and much less a 4 CPU+ host with 6TB that is a "desktop".

      Just saying.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by zlives ( 2009072 )

        one of two things..
        1. it won't affect any one as you clearly suggest
        2. Microsoft is going to change the system requirements on cores and memory going forward. core based licensing is already in place for enterprise agreements on Server OS.
         

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Khyber ( 864651 )

        "uh... more "CPU" (sockets) makes no sense. The world can pretty much run virtualized CPUs."

        And in the server space, more sockets means more CPUs means more virtualized CPUs means more money potential.

        In before Intel or AMD makes a single-core mega-threaded processor to get around this bullshit licensing and try to make some extra cash off of this bit of a blunder.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mikael ( 484 )

        Xeon motherboards can have one two or four CPU sockets; that's the number scheme for Xeon processors. The first number is how many processors can be used together eg. Xeon 2660 is two processor sockets, Xeon 4116 allows four processors on the same motherboard. Each CPU can have anything from a couple of cores to over a hundred, with each being hyperthreaded as well. So having a simple "number of sockets" doesn't affect anyone but the home programmer wanting to learn desktop HPC.

        I've seen ISP's offer virtual

      • Re:Announced 2 months ago (Score:4, Informative)

        by im_thatoneguy ( 819432 ) on Tuesday October 10, 2017 @09:13PM (#55346783)

        it's still pretty hard to to outfit a single host (virtualized or not) with 2TB of memory, much less 6TB and much less a 4 CPU+ host with 6TB that is a "desktop".

        Windows Pro Workstation is essentially just a license to sell to Windows Pro users who were buying Windows Server. We've run a few monster machines before with 4 sockets and lots of RAM for complicated 3D simulations and rendering. They required Windows Server. It was a bit of a PITA because by default it's configured to be a server, not a workstation so everything insanely locked down and has iffy driver compatibility with video cards etc.

    • Yes this isn't a price increase for Windows Pro Workstation users, this is a price drop. If you wanted to run a system with more than 2 CPUs you previously had to buy Windows Server which starts at substantially more.

  • License Features (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, 2017 @01:43PM (#55344151)

    Windows should be licensed to the PC, license control is too weak. There are too many hardware changes that can be done.

    It needs to be licensed to the serial numbers of the DIMMs
    it needs to be licensed to the serial number of the mouse and keyboard
    It needs to be licensed to the EDID of the monitor
    it needs to be licensed to the serial number of the HDD
    it needs to be licensed to the serial number of the network card, wireless card

    Now of course, for a small fee, users could add extra hardware.

    -New network card, $5.00
    -New mouse $2.50
    -New keyboard $2.50
    -New Monitor $5.00
    -Dual Monitor $10.00
    -New DIMM $2.00/Gb
    -New Hard-Drive, $0.05/Gb

    People need to learn that they need to pay for software.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      "People need to learn that they need to pay for software."

      Hey pal, you are not a real estate developer, just a two-bit software developer.
      On the ladder of "developers" that puts you about 5 rungs below Mark Eden.
      Maybe you should start paying for your lunch instead of stealing other people's food from the fridge. Get a real job.

      • just a two-bit software developer.

        Being a two-bit software developer is actually pretty hard. And it doesn't come with much of an instruction set either.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by cfalcon ( 779563 )

          > And it doesn't come with much of an instruction set either.

          Pish posh. That's three more than needed:
          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

          Your other three can be like, HALT, XOR, and probably LOCK CMPXCHG8B EAX, just to show Intel that it can be done right.

    • Now of course, for a small fee, users could add extra hardware.

      "Screw all that nickel and diming. I'm trying something GNU."

      People need to learn that they need to pay for software.

      All too true. Freedom isn't free.
      [opens Debian donation form [spi-inc.org] and donates half the price of a Windows 10 license]

    • More licensing!! The new license will say, on the 455th page of fine print, in complicated legal language, that Microsoft executives can go into your refrigerator any time they want, and eat your ice cream.

      Why do they want to do that? They like the feeling of dominance.

      There has been progress in dominance in other areas:

      Spyware:
      Windows 10 is possibly the worst spyware ever made [networkworld.com]
      Quote: "Buried in the service agreement is permission to poke through everything on your PC."

      Malware:
      Microsoft is [businessinsider.com]

  • Meh (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The intended audience of this seems like a footnote compared to overall users. The major changes, other than the sensionalist title, are support for 4 Processors, support for up to 6TB RAM, ReFS enabled by default, and and Direct SMB support.

    We are talking about extremely high machines in what is most likely a fairly niche environment. If that is the case then a $70 surcharge for that OS seems reasonable given the cost of one of those computers.

    The rest of us? Likely unaffected.

    • Can you explain why it's justified? It's the same codebase, and I'm assuming whatever extensions are there for the Xeon processors are part of the kernel and/or distribution.

      • Re:Meh (Score:5, Insightful)

        by loonycyborg ( 1262242 ) on Tuesday October 10, 2017 @02:07PM (#55344305)
        People who buy high core count processors have more spare money. That's the only justification possible or needed.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mikael ( 484 )

          They used to call that "UNIX prices". Want a heavy duty RS-232 cable to go between your UNIX server and your line printer? $120

      • Re:Meh (Score:4, Insightful)

        by zlives ( 2009072 ) on Tuesday October 10, 2017 @02:10PM (#55344319)

        its justified same way as a hot dog cost 10 dollars at a stadium...

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by unrtst ( 777550 )

          its justified same way as a hot dog cost 10 dollars at a stadium...

          That price hike for the stadium dog is far more justified. Real estate and labor costs more in the stadium than most other places you can get a hot dog.

          MS charging more to run the same version of Windows on a xeon cpu is, IMO, more like charging way more for business class plane tickets but still giving them economy seats and service. I honestly can't think of anything else quite like that which actually exists/happens and is legal (extortion/kidnapping would be similar - charge more if the parent is rich -

      • Re:Meh (Score:5, Informative)

        by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Tuesday October 10, 2017 @02:11PM (#55344323) Homepage Journal

        This is a fairly standard business model: develop one product, but sell various versions of it that differ in cost to manufacture by pennies, but cost massively different prices to the end user. The idea is to maximize revenue by getting more money from those who are prepared to pay more, while still getting some from those who can't afford the high prices paid by the premium group.

        In this case, the logic seems to be "You can pay more, as you're proving by buying a motherboard that can support four CPUs, and actually buying four CPUs, so we're going to ask for a little more money from you." Which... makes sense I suppose.

        Microsoft has gone in the other direction too: for cheap netbooks and tablets, they offer Windows 10 without a per-license cost, because they recognize you're not going spend $100 on an OS for a $70 tablet, especially with Android being around. Instead they hope to claw some revenue back from you in advertising and sales of apps (their own and third party) and so on.

        Is this bad? I think trying to relate cost to ability to pay isn't a terrible thing.

        • I think trying to relate cost to ability to pay isn't a terrible thing.

          Yeah, it's basically progressive pricing in the sense that high tax rates for the rich are 'progressive taxation'.

        • I think you missed something, those different versions of the same OS tend to have different features. Features that they have to develop that a home consumer would rather not pay the development costs.

        • >" Is this bad? I think trying to relate cost to ability to pay isn't a terrible thing."

          It isn't necessarily bad, if there is a free market and competition in that area that guarantees consumers have a choice and alternatives. Such competition will ensure that the prices stay low and consumers have choices and business greed is kept in check. When it is a true or partial or pseudo monopoly, that doesn't work so well anymore. As to how "good" or "bad" this specific example is, well, it depends on how y

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Kjella ( 173770 )

          Is this bad? I think trying to relate cost to ability to pay isn't a terrible thing.

          You like being gouged? I think it would be very unfair if the grocery store charged different prices depending on your paycheck. I'd like the price of an apple to be based on how much you want to sell it for, not how much I could pay for it. Now if there's a genuine reason why my niche features add costs and is spread across a low volume, then I'm okay with it. I'm okay with discounts for broad classes like children, students, senior citizens, division between commercial, educational and residential service

      • Price discrimination for bug fixes (Score:4, Insightful)

        by tepples ( 727027 ) <tepples@@@gmail...com> on Tuesday October 10, 2017 @02:24PM (#55344409) Homepage Journal

        Can you explain why [a surcharge for an extremely high-end workstation is] justified?

        High core counts expose bugs and inefficient algorithms that might be expensive to fix, such as process destruction being serialized [wordpress.com]. Price discrimination based on core count applies the benefit principle [wikipedia.org] to the Windows tax, allowing those affected by a particular defect associated with high core counts to foot the bill for its correction.

        • "High core counts expose bugs and inefficient algorithms that might be expensive to fix"

          Easy solution, take the money spent to fix the issue out of the programmer who wrote the code's paycheque. If your going to be a dick, at least be a dick to the one who actually caused the problem. And that's not the user discovering the bugs. They did not create the bugs, the programmer did.

          If anything, they should be paying the power user a "bug bounty" for QA'ing M$'s code for them!

      • windows enterprise users with out the ties to big domains?? Getting the people who run windows server as an desktop/workstation? (in the past had more sockets / ram then desktop os)

      • Running desktop operating systems in virtual environments. Typically on the "Xeon" platform.

    • The intended audience of this seems like a footnote compared to overall users.

      Regardless, this should once again be a wakeup call. Even if you can afford to absorb this price increase, you are still a lobster being slowly boiled to death. Some Microsoft nut-job can decide out of the blue tomorrow that you need to pay an additional ten thousand dollars per MHz, and there is nothing you can do about it unless you grow some brain cells and move to something that respects your Freedom.

      And don't console yourself with the delusional insanity that would be required for Microsoft to make s

  • Huh (Score:5, Interesting)

    by JohnFen ( 1641097 ) on Tuesday October 10, 2017 @01:45PM (#55344169)

    When I buy computers, I always delete the Windows installation that comes with them. Although I qualify to get reimbursed for the Windows portion of the selling price, I've never bothered -- it just wasn't enough money to be worth the hassle.

    This might change that equation!

    • Allowing that bundling to be ubiquitous was a really bad thing for consumer choice.

      Negative options are evil.

  • Really? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 )

    They just made Macs look a bit less expensive by comparison.

    • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      Yes $70. Get back to me when the (multi) thousand-dollar price gap is closed up a bit.

      • Look, just because the iMac Pro costs as much as 50% of a low-end car doesn't mean Macs are only for the rich. /Sort-of-quote-from-Tim-Cook

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megane ( 129182 )
      There are Macs with a high enough spec to qualify for Microsoft's higher pricing? I mean other than a "hackintosh" that someone built in his garage.

  • Losing Telemetry? (Score:3)

    by deadwill69 ( 1683700 ) on Tuesday October 10, 2017 @02:09PM (#55344315)

    I wonder, if at the higher price point, you might get some of your privacy back? At least some decent options? I doubt it, but one can hope.

    • Windows 10 doesn't allow you to turn off the spying on any edition below Enterprise. I'm certain that's not changing now.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by CRC'99 ( 96526 )

      I'm more wanting to know where I can get a 'slimline' version of Windows 10. I don't want 99% of the bullshit included that I can't remove...

      Stuff like:
      * Onenote
      * Paint 3D
      * The new VR shit

      Where's the 'minimal install'?

  • You'd think a sane company would be happy to be producing an OS which is still on something like 90% desktop/laptop market share.

    https://www.netmarketshare.com... [netmarketshare.com]

    Of course if you go to somewhere like statcounter you find that mobiles have taken over from desktops/laptops and if you count all devices you find that Windows is basically neck and neck with Android with iOS and MacOS following up a long way behind. I.e. the move from desktops/laptops to phones/tablets has not been good for Microsoft who managed

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      Most companies aren't moving to Macs or Linux over $70. That's nutty.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        No, they're moving because they don't need to have 2 people employed 100% just to manage licenses.

    • apple real needs a good gamer desktop at $1200-1500 (base I know about $200+ more then a pc) with video card choice at least room for pci-e ssd + hdd.

      • Apple won't do that. They charge $2,399.00 to $2,799.00 for a 15" Macbook Pro with Radeon Pro 555 with 2GB memory or a 560 with 4GB respectively.

        https://www.apple.com/shop/buy... [apple.com]

        Logically if they wanted to sell a machine with a beefier GPU they need to sell it for more than that. Also it's debatable how many people really want a macOS machine for gaming when they can buy a Windows one for so much less.

  • I didn't know there was a Windows 10 Desktop. Only for tablets/surface type systems (with Mobile disappearing). Oh, yeah, there's that "legacy mode" but even that's still 75% tablet-ified. Maybe that's what they are refering to?

  • SCO Redux (Score:5, Interesting)

    by GerryGilmore ( 663905 ) on Tuesday October 10, 2017 @02:23PM (#55344397)
    I'm having a flashback to my days when we were installing SCO Unix systems. (I know - AIX, etc had the same deal) I had 3 separate file cabinets filled with the SCO license numbers, indexed by client as they added/upgraded CPUs, ran more "users", etc. Certainly MS has made things easier, but...when we finished our transition to Linux we had an Office Space-style bonfire where we burned every fucking license to ashes. Felt so good and so right!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Oh, make no mistake. Microsoft has taken that sort of fuckery to a new level. They don't provide any sort of proof-of-license. At all. Ever. Under any circumstances. You can't have a file cabinet full of documents proving that you purchased the use of their software.

      Basically, you can buy a shit-ton of licenses from Microsoft, then a few years later, when they want more Software Assurance money, they can audit your licenses and demand payment for continued use of the software you purchased earlier, because

      • you have no proof-of-purchase/license, because they don't furnish one.

        You do, however, have an invoice and bank records showing the payment. That would be sufficient proof in any court of law.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by rcase5 ( 3781471 )

          There was also that silly little sticker that you had to put on your machine (or came pre-stuck if you bought your machine pre-installed). Do they not do that anymore?

  • Get ready for paying more just because you bought a regular CPU with lots of cores/threads too. This announcement appears to only apply to Xeon processors but where will this lead? I have the feeling that all those AMD Threadripper or Intel i9 CPUs with tons of cores (16 or more) will soon cost you a lot more to use Windows than on a plain old Quad-Core CPU.
  • 70$... 250$???!!!! Wow... Wait WHAT? Oh well... Why do I even care? Been a happy full time Linux user, since Feb. 2017. So I will not be bothered with the price on Win10. I have actually only payd for one preinstalled WinXP and one WinVista. Other than that I have never payd for any operating system in my life. Most of the time, I was given the software for free. Got MS-Dos-6.22, Win95, Win98, Win2000, and 7 for free. Even got Win8 and 8.1 for free. Never used the license. 70 and 250 US Dollars.... Are you

  • Now if they have the enterprise GPO's but with out the Volume Licensing / software assurance needs then it will be good for small business

  • It would be like raising the price of a shit sandwich.

  • The first hit is free.

    You've had your first hit of Windows 10 now.

  • We don't need more versions with tiered pricing.. we need less versions and less confusion.

  • Windows 10 is a decent OS but with a UI full of hangovers from Windows 8 - itself a failed attempt to take over the tablet market.Windows 7 was the last version of Windows with GUI that was ideal for desktop computer use.

    Jacking up the price and slapping a "Workstation" brand onto a product with so many obvious flaws is ridiculous. Almost as ridiculous as slapping an S on the end of the name and trying to pass it off as a ChromeOS product.

    The disconnect between the product teams and the dev teams at Microso

  • Windows 10 Pro for the Workstation ( WPfW ) is such an obscure niche it's not worth reporting on except as a curiosity. 'And it's almost not worth commenting on, but here goes regardless:

    What WPfW does is already done on Server 2016 Std. with the GUI. I suppose they are being anticipatory, hoping to cash in on some future the segment. However, by the time the niche grows to any importance they will want to handle it differently.

    When I first read a headline with WPfW in it, my first thought was thought

