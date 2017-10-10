Microsoft May Have Price Increases in Store For Windows 10 Pro Workstation, Win 10 Downgrade Customers (zdnet.com) 19
Mary Jo Foley, reporting for ZDNet: Microsoft soon will be adding a new edition of Windows 10 to its lineup. That edition, Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, may include more than just a new name and feature set. It also may come with a change to the way Microsoft licenses and prices Windows 10 for its PC maker partners -- who potentially could pass on these changes to end-user customers. I've heard from a couple of customers recently who've been contacted by different OEMs about the coming changes. One said that Microsoft will begin licensing the Windows 10 Desktop operating system by processor family, and all PCs sold with Intel Xeon workstation processors will be affected by this change. One customer said he was told there could be a price increase of roughly $70 per operating system for use on systems with processors with four or fewer cores. For machines with Xeon processors with more than four cores, there could be a price increase of roughly $230 per operating system, I was told. Windows 10 Pro for Workstations is going to be available around the time Windows 10 Fall Creators Update starts rolling out, which is October 17.
And it's still pretty hard to to outfit a single host (virtualized or not) with 2TB of memory, much less 6TB and much less a 4 CPU+ host with 6TB that is a "desktop".
Just saying.
one of two things..
1. it won't affect any one as you clearly suggest
2. Microsoft is going to change the system requirements on cores and memory going forward. core based licensing is already in place for enterprise agreements on Server OS.
The intended audience of this seems like a footnote compared to overall users. The major changes, other than the sensionalist title, are support for 4 Processors, support for up to 6TB RAM, ReFS enabled by default, and and Direct SMB support.
We are talking about extremely high machines in what is most likely a fairly niche environment. If that is the case then a $70 surcharge for that OS seems reasonable given the cost of one of those computers.
The rest of us? Likely unaffected.
Can you explain why it's justified? It's the same codebase, and I'm assuming whatever extensions are there for the Xeon processors are part of the kernel and/or distribution.
When I buy computers, I always delete the Windows installation that comes with them. Although I qualify to get reimbursed for the Windows portion of the selling price, I've never bothered -- it just wasn't enough money to be worth the hassle.
This might change that equation!
Allowing that bundling to be ubiquitous was a really bad thing for consumer choice.
Negative options are evil.
I'd love to upgrade to a newer Mac, but Apple doesn't seem to care about the low-end Macs anymore. MacBook Air would be my first pick, but it still has a TN display in 2017 and there's no 16GB RAM option. The Mac mini would be my second pick, but you can't even upgrade RAM anymore, which is ridiculous for a desktop machine especially given the prices Apple ask for the RAM upgrades. And there's still no quad-core option.
A updated MacBook Air with an IPS display, 16GB RAM option, a good keyboard, both USB-A a
They just made Macs look a bit less expensive by comparison.