KDE Operating Systems Software

KDE Plasma 5.11 Released

Posted by BeauHD
jrepin writes: KDE publishes this autumn's Plasma feature release, KDE Plasma 5.11. Plasma 5.11 desktop environment brings a redesigned settings app, improved notifications, a more powerful task manager. Plasma 5.11 is the first release to contain the new "Vault," a system to allow the user to encrypt and open sets of documents in a secure and user-friendly way, making Plasma an excellent choice for people dealing with private and confidential information.

  • Keep up the good work fellas. I want to shout out to the great artists that contribute their work to KDE. You guys put it over the top. Rock on.

