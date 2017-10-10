KDE Plasma 5.11 Released (kde.org) 6
jrepin writes: KDE publishes this autumn's Plasma feature release, KDE Plasma 5.11. Plasma 5.11 desktop environment brings a redesigned settings app, improved notifications, a more powerful task manager. Plasma 5.11 is the first release to contain the new "Vault," a system to allow the user to encrypt and open sets of documents in a secure and user-friendly way, making Plasma an excellent choice for people dealing with private and confidential information.
Don't often use a GUI, but when I do, it's KDE (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
KDE is my favorite as well -- but that's despite Plasma, not because of it.
Re: (Score:2)
One of the really nice things about Linux is that there is a wide variety of user interfaces available for it.
KDE is intended to be something that isn't completely alien to Windows users. If that's not to your liking, there are others that aren't like that at all. Odds are that at least one of them would be your cup of tea.
Re: (Score:2)
/nitpick on
It still sticks in my craw that the one thing I can't configure is getting rid of that damned cashew.
/nitpick off