Dutch Government Confirms Plan To Ban New Petrol, Diesel Cars By 2030 (electrek.co) 14
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Electrek: Today, the new Dutch government presented its detailed plan for the coming years and it includes making all new cars emission-free by 2030 -- virtually banning petrol- and diesel-powered cars in favor of battery-powered vehicles. The four coalition parties have been negotiating their plans since the election in March and now after over 200 days, they have finally released the plan they agreed upon. NL Times posted all the main points of the plan and in "transportation," it includes: By 2030 all cars in the Netherlands must be emission free. While some local publications are reporting "all cars," we are told that it would be for "all new cars" as it is the case for the countries with similar bans under consideration. The potential for the ban has been under consideration in the country since last year. The year 2025, like in Norway, has been mentioned, but they apparently decided for the less ambitious goal of 2030.
Driven by manufacturers.. (Score:2)
Dont forget where this legislation is coming from.
Car manufacturers love this idea.
Phase 1 is to move all new cars to electric - its actually quite a bit cheaper to make (engines/drive trains are horrible complex)
Phase 2 is then, of course, to ramp up 'pollution taxes' on the existing fleet of non-electrics, to 'transition' everyone to electric.
ie: a huge force to push people to purchase new vehicles.
It will be interested to see where they will build the obsolescence in to the new cars, so we need to buy a
When there's not enough electric cars by 2030?
Who cares? By 2030, most of these politicians will be out of office, so dealing with the consequences will be someone else's problem.
Of course not.
They spend all their money on short term feel-good things, and therefore have no savings to be able to own property outside small inner city apartments, therefore they dont need a car to travel day to day.
Goods just magically turn up at their local bespoke coffee shop, organic market, and packages ordered from amazon appear at their door by magic.
They have no friends outside Facebook (and the coffee shop/political activist group), especially none far enough away to perhaps have different opini
Sure... and I plan to be a Billionaire by 2030 (Score:1)
Good luck to both of us...
There they go again (Score:2)
I remember about ten years ago when biodiesel and ethanol were The Future! and there was talk of quotas on flex-fuel vehicles. Then it turned out that most (if not all) then-available blends of biodiesel congealed in cold temperatures and there was a well-publicized case of schoolbuses in the upper midwest being out of commission for days at a time during the winter months. Then there's the fact