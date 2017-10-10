OxygenOS Telemetry Lets OnePlus Tie Phones To Individual Users (bleepingcomputer.com) 46
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bleeping Computer: OxygenOS, a custom version of the Android operating system that comes installed on all OnePlus smartphones, is tracking users actions without anonymizing data, allowing OnePlus to connect each phone to its customer. A security researcher going by the pseudonym of Tux discovered the abusive tracking in July 2016, but his tweet went largely unnoticed in the daily sea of security tweets sent out each day. The data collection issue was brought up to everyone's attention again, today, after British security researcher Christopher Moore published the results of a recent study on his site.
Just like Tux, Moore discovered that OxygenOS was sending regular telemetry to OnePlus' servers. This is no issue of concern, as almost all applications these days collect telemetry data for market analytics and to identify and debug application flaws. The problem is that OnePlus is not anonymizing this information. The Shenzhen-based Chinese smartphone company is collecting a long list of details, such as: IMEI code, IMSI code, ESSID and BSSID wireless network identifiers, and more. The data collection process cannot be disabled from anywhere in the phone's settings. When Moore contacted OnePlus support, the company did not provide a suitable answer for his queries.
Re: (Score:1)
And your proof is where exactly?
Re: The elephant in the room .... (Score:2)
The vigorous response you got from the 50 Cent Army suggests you may need right about the elephant in the room.
Root Phone (Score:2)
It seems that regulations are required to ensure end users can readily gain root control of their phones to enable a full range of settings to be altered to ensure their digital right to privacy and control of their property. All phone manufacturers should be required to provide software to enable any customer to gain root control of their phone, else that phone can not be connected to networks in the country.
Re: Root Phone (Score:2)
Afaik it's illegal (under CALEA, maybe others) to sell a privacy-respecting cellphone in America.
don't opt in in (Score:2)
If you wan't privacy, don't opt in.
(At least google is giving an opt in)
Welcome to the Brave New World
A shame (Score:2)
OnePlus manufacture some dam nice phones, and OxygenOS was stock android with just the right amount of custom tweaks. I'm now happy i didn't pick up a OP5.
Everyone else does it (Score:2)
This is no issue of concern, as almost all applications these days collect telemetry data for market analytics and to identify and debug application flaws
The reason this is not a concern is because everyone else does it. Absolutely priceless reasoning.
If I had a penny for every instance of this nonsense uttered in my lifetime I would be a trillionaire.
Flash Phone. Lineage OS. (Score:2)
Flash the Phone with Lineage OS. Thats what I do with my Phones.
Guess I'm not going to buy a one plus phone (Score:2)
Didn't happen, long story; but sadly typical This is, to my mind, stupid. But the current generation doesn't seem to mind.
Need hearts and minds to effect change
uhoh (Score:2)
I know someone with a one plus 3t and it seemed like the perfect device. I am not sure what effect disabling those applications might have, so ill wait a few days before advising her to do that. Hopefully this is big news, but sadly everyone is doing it.
If you are a smartphone user and you think google and apple don't have the complete picture of you as an individual you are dreaming! This is just the chinese not giving even the slightest fuck, while american companies still have to pretend to care about pr
who pays the shills? (Score:2)
Only 30 comments so far, and over half of them are from painfully obvious anti-Linux shills. Which leaves me wondering - who exactly bankrolls this particular battalion of the 50 Cent Army?
Microsoft? No, can't be. I think they've given up on phones.
Apple? Now this one is fairly believable. Deep pockets, Silicon Valley ethics (read: no ethics at all), and mindless brainwashed cult followers... okay, sounds plausible. But it's so crass & crude & obvious. Doesn't really feel like an Apple-backed opera