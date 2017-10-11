Unsent Text On Mobile Counts As a Will, Australian Court Finds (abc.net.au) 61
A court in Australia has accepted an unsent, draft text message on a dead man's mobile phone as an official will. The 55-year-old man had composed a text message addressed to his brother, in which he gave "all that I have" to his brother and nephew. From a report: The Supreme Court in Brisbane heard the 55-year-old took his own life in October 2016, after composing a text addressed to his brother, which indicated his brother and nephew should "keep all that I have," because he was unhappy with this wife. A friend found the text message in the drafts folder of the man's mobile phone, which was found near his body. The unsent message detailed how to access the man's bank account details and where he wanted his ashes to be buried.
Bumper in Saskatchewan (Score:5, Interesting)
Depends on the legal jurisdiction, but in 1948, a Saskatchewan farmer became trapped under his tractor, and scratched a short will into the bumper of his tractor. This survived court challenges, and that bumper is now on display of the library at the law courts. More info can be found here. [globalnews.ca]
Seems Legit (Score:3)
He found an unsent text message in the drafts folder of the phone of his relative he found dead before anyone else. Totally doesn't seem self serving at all!
/sarcasm
Guys, do all yourselves a favor to avoid this familial post life bickering: get a living will that outlines your last will and testament as well as what to do if you become a vegetable!
Re: (Score:1)
He found an unsent text message in the drafts folder of the phone of his relative he found dead before anyone else. Totally doesn't seem self serving at all!
/sarcasm
I thought the same thing at first. But then I RTFS.
The unsent message detailed how to access the man's bank account details and where he wanted his ashes to be buried.
I guess it's possible that the brother already knew how to access the dead man's bank account, but it does at least make this not as simple as you purport it to be.
Re: (Score:2)
I know my brothers bank account information and he knows my information. For this to be legit they need to look at the draft timestamp and compare it to the autopsy time of death.
Yes, but that seems obvious enough that the court MUST have checked it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Japanese tempura is the only way to be a vegetable. I like tempura vegetables of vegetables I don't even like, it's that good.
Re: (Score:1)
Also, even if legit, wouldn't the fact that he killed himself immediately after mean he wasn't of sound mind?
Re: (Score:2)
What about the fact that it was unsent? It'd be one thing if it was stuck in his outbox after it failed to send, but the fact that he had not gone through the act of even trying to send it would suggest that he thought better of it and decided against going through with it.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Guys, do all yourselves a favor to avoid this familial post life bickering: get a living will that outlines your last will and testament as well as what to do if you become a vegetable!
Wait... so... what should I include in my living will to ensure there is familial post life bickering?
;)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Kind of amazing since in Texas, when my mom died, the law required either a holographic (handwritten) will signed by her or a will in some other form with 2 witnesses plus her signature. She had many wills, all essentially identical but only 1 was legal.
Prepare your will (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
And if you have enough for it to really matter (doesn't even need to be much, a reasonable life insurance policy for example), get it all in a revocable trust, it will further streamline the disbursement.
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't that just give certain people more reason to want you dead?
I stopped my life insurance when my loving wife realized I was worth more dead than alive.
Thieves love this (Score:2)
All you have to do is create a will and text whoever is dead to steal all the assets wahoo!
Unsent (Score:3, Insightful)
My problem with this is that the text was unsent and still a draft, yet he took his own life at a time of his own choosing.
So, it's likely he wasn't really sure he wanted to do this, but was only pondering it... unless he didn't have signal where he was. Some people right mad letters just to blow off steam but never send them. The whole point of text messages is to send a communication, not create documents on your device. There are default apps for that too.
Had the text been sent, that'd be different. Was there cellular reception at this location?
No witnesses [Re:Unsent] (Score:2)
I'm more puzzled by the fact that the article says that a will must be witnessed by two people who aren't beneficiaries, yet this one doesn't seem to be.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Could be trouble (Score:4, Insightful)
I just hope an unsent text on a mobile never counts as a marriage proposal.
erm... (Score:2)
because he was unhappy with this wife
Damn
Re: (Score:1)
Take my wife! Please!
*Damn spell correct* - He must have meant 'wifi'
Re: (Score:2)
So he was unhappy with this wife but was he also unhappy with that wife?
Re: (Score:3)
Considering it would be from another slashdotter, I certainly would turn it down.
Re: (Score:2)
I just hope an unsent text on a mobile never counts as a marriage proposal.
Marriage proposals have no legal weight. You are effectively hoping your unposted memes never count as a posted meme because neither has any legal impact.
Re: (Score:3)
I just hope an unsent text on a mobile never counts as a marriage proposal.
Marriage proposals have no legal weight. You are effectively hoping your unposted memes never count as a posted meme because neither has any legal impact.
Not necessarily: http://www.emedialaw.com/do-yo... [emedialaw.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Marriage proposals have no legal weight.
Well, they have some.
A legal contract has to contain some kind of "I give you this, you give me that" to be legally binding. So a marriage proposal is "I give you this artificially valuable chunk of diamond and you marry me". Which is legally binding in the sense that she has to return the ring if she changes her mind.
But, yeah, a simple text of "will u marry me lol" has no weight, delivered or not, without valuable consideration.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Likewise, it's also not a legal certificate of divorce.
Depends on the jurisdiction: http://abcnews.go.com/Internat... [go.com]
Why do they call it a license? (Score:2)
USA would vary by state (Score:1)
I can't speak for other countries, but in most of the USA the determining factor would be "was it really a final document, or just a draft/in-progress document?" and "was it altered/faked?"
With a paper will, it's fairly easy to test: was it signed, and was it altered after signing?
With a text or email that is sent it's a bit harder but sometimes you can still prove it is "final" if you show that the purported sender is the actual sender, that it hasn't been altered, and that the context indicates it was a
Re: (Score:1)
Also relevant is who the text message was drafted to be sent to.
At least on my phone, you can't 'draft' a text message without starting out with the message being directed at a specific number.
Why is this detail missing from the summary?
No text, no will... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
All your father had at the end was a truck and some tools?
Re: (Score:2)
That is rather a good way to go. Having enough money to pay until the end.
In reality one should never budget their life on getting an inheritance. Even if you parents are in their 70's they may have decades left and if you are going to budget for this, then chances are you will waste most of your life awaiting a payday that may not get there.
How do you authenticate authorship though? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
No will (Score:2)
I will not leave a will, because I laugh inside just at the thought of my family bickering about who should inherit my shit.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
To my executor, Lionel Hutz, I leave $50,000. (Score:2)
To my executor, Lionel Hutz, I leave $50,000.
Umm...just wondering (Score:2)
How do we know that the brother or nephew wasn't the one that drafted the text? I mean, they do have something to gain from this.