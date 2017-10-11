Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Unsent Text On Mobile Counts As a Will, Australian Court Finds (abc.net.au) 61

A court in Australia has accepted an unsent, draft text message on a dead man's mobile phone as an official will. The 55-year-old man had composed a text message addressed to his brother, in which he gave "all that I have" to his brother and nephew. From a report: The Supreme Court in Brisbane heard the 55-year-old took his own life in October 2016, after composing a text addressed to his brother, which indicated his brother and nephew should "keep all that I have," because he was unhappy with this wife. A friend found the text message in the drafts folder of the man's mobile phone, which was found near his body. The unsent message detailed how to access the man's bank account details and where he wanted his ashes to be buried.

  • Bumper in Saskatchewan (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Strider- ( 39683 ) on Wednesday October 11, 2017 @12:14PM (#55350163)

    Depends on the legal jurisdiction, but in 1948, a Saskatchewan farmer became trapped under his tractor, and scratched a short will into the bumper of his tractor. This survived court challenges, and that bumper is now on display of the library at the law courts. More info can be found here. [globalnews.ca]

  • Seems Legit (Score:3)

    by DatbeDank ( 4580343 ) on Wednesday October 11, 2017 @12:16PM (#55350169)

    He found an unsent text message in the drafts folder of the phone of his relative he found dead before anyone else. Totally doesn't seem self serving at all! /sarcasm

    Guys, do all yourselves a favor to avoid this familial post life bickering: get a living will that outlines your last will and testament as well as what to do if you become a vegetable!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      He found an unsent text message in the drafts folder of the phone of his relative he found dead before anyone else. Totally doesn't seem self serving at all! /sarcasm

      I thought the same thing at first. But then I RTFS.

      The unsent message detailed how to access the man's bank account details and where he wanted his ashes to be buried.

      I guess it's possible that the brother already knew how to access the dead man's bank account, but it does at least make this not as simple as you purport it to be.

    • For my part, I intend to avoid this familial post-life bickering by being dead.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      Also, even if legit, wouldn't the fact that he killed himself immediately after mean he wasn't of sound mind?

      • What about the fact that it was unsent? It'd be one thing if it was stuck in his outbox after it failed to send, but the fact that he had not gone through the act of even trying to send it would suggest that he thought better of it and decided against going through with it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Ogive17 ( 691899 )
      If you're in the US, it's even more important unless you want most of your estate to wind up with the government.

    • Guys, do all yourselves a favor to avoid this familial post life bickering: get a living will that outlines your last will and testament as well as what to do if you become a vegetable!

      Wait... so... what should I include in my living will to ensure there is familial post life bickering? ;)

    • Kind of amazing since in Texas, when my mom died, the law required either a holographic (handwritten) will signed by her or a will in some other form with 2 witnesses plus her signature. She had many wills, all essentially identical but only 1 was legal.

  • It doesn't cost much to have a will prepared by a lawyer. Sign it, have it witnessed, and make it known to prospective heirs; it saves everyone a lot of bother. Just do it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      And if you have enough for it to really matter (doesn't even need to be much, a reasonable life insurance policy for example), get it all in a revocable trust, it will further streamline the disbursement.

    • Doesn't that just give certain people more reason to want you dead?

      I stopped my life insurance when my loving wife realized I was worth more dead than alive.

  • All you have to do is create a will and text whoever is dead to steal all the assets wahoo!

  • Unsent (Score:3, Insightful)

    by cyberchondriac ( 456626 ) on Wednesday October 11, 2017 @12:28PM (#55350287) Journal

    My problem with this is that the text was unsent and still a draft, yet he took his own life at a time of his own choosing.
    So, it's likely he wasn't really sure he wanted to do this, but was only pondering it... unless he didn't have signal where he was. Some people right mad letters just to blow off steam but never send them. The whole point of text messages is to send a communication, not create documents on your device. There are default apps for that too.
    Had the text been sent, that'd be different. Was there cellular reception at this location?

    • I'm more puzzled by the fact that the article says that a will must be witnessed by two people who aren't beneficiaries, yet this one doesn't seem to be.

      • The article says this: "Queensland Law Society president and succession law specialist Christine Smyth said the law was changed in 2006 to allow for less formal types of documents to be accepted as wills."

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by es330td ( 964170 )
      The unsent element of this is very troubling. IANAL, but in my Business Law class much time was spent on the significance of offers and counteroffers actually being sent to be admissible and enforceable. An unsent text/email is the snail mail equivalent of a letter printed but not mailed. The act of mailing/sending puts a "finished" stamp on the communication that makes it one's official communication. It can be revised after the fact but releasing it make it official in a very special way. If this could st

  • Could be trouble (Score:4, Insightful)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Wednesday October 11, 2017 @12:32PM (#55350317) Journal

    I just hope an unsent text on a mobile never counts as a marriage proposal.

    • because he was unhappy with this wife

      Damn

    • I just hope an unsent text on a mobile never counts as a marriage proposal.

      Marriage proposals have no legal weight. You are effectively hoping your unposted memes never count as a posted meme because neither has any legal impact.

      • I just hope an unsent text on a mobile never counts as a marriage proposal.

        Marriage proposals have no legal weight. You are effectively hoping your unposted memes never count as a posted meme because neither has any legal impact.

        Not necessarily: http://www.emedialaw.com/do-yo... [emedialaw.com]

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Marriage proposals have no legal weight.

        Well, they have some.

        A legal contract has to contain some kind of "I give you this, you give me that" to be legally binding. So a marriage proposal is "I give you this artificially valuable chunk of diamond and you marry me". Which is legally binding in the sense that she has to return the ring if she changes her mind.

        But, yeah, a simple text of "will u marry me lol" has no weight, delivered or not, without valuable consideration.

    • Likewise, it's also not a legal certificate of divorce.
    • Wondering why they call it a marriage license... I mean... if it is not going to expire ...

  • I can't speak for other countries, but in most of the USA the determining factor would be "was it really a final document, or just a draft/in-progress document?" and "was it altered/faked?"

    With a paper will, it's fairly easy to test: was it signed, and was it altered after signing?

    With a text or email that is sent it's a bit harder but sometimes you can still prove it is "final" if you show that the purported sender is the actual sender, that it hasn't been altered, and that the context indicates it was a

    • Also relevant is who the text message was drafted to be sent to.

      At least on my phone, you can't 'draft' a text message without starting out with the message being directed at a specific number.

      Why is this detail missing from the summary?

  • Before my father died from terminal cancer, he left me a handful of pre-signed checks. That made it easy to get money out of his checking account to pay for his funeral expenses. Unfortunately, he left no will. Since I was listed as the beneficiary on the bank accounts, my older brother took all the tools and the truck. After I settled the estate, I've inherited nothing from my father.

    • All your father had at the end was a truck and some tools?

    • That is rather a good way to go. Having enough money to pay until the end.

      In reality one should never budget their life on getting an inheritance. Even if you parents are in their 70's they may have decades left and if you are going to budget for this, then chances are you will waste most of your life awaiting a payday that may not get there.

  • How do you authenticate authorship though? (Score:3)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Wednesday October 11, 2017 @12:42PM (#55350381)
    The purpose of having a signed and witnessed will is proof that it was authored or approved by the individual. Even with an unwitnessed handwritten will you can authenticate the author from handwriting analysis. How can this be accomplished for a document typed on a Smartphone, when anyone could have picked the phone up and typed it in post hoc?
    • If the device was password protected you at least narrow down the potential authors to those that new the password. Still not perfect, but maybe 'good enough' to give the judge something to go on.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by oneneo ( 987547 )
      "The unsent message detailed how to access the man's bank account details..." Presumably, no one else knew how to do that.

  • I will not leave a will, because I laugh inside just at the thought of my family bickering about who should inherit my shit.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by es330td ( 964170 )
      Without a will, most states have set percentages that go to each blood relative. No bickering at all; spouse gets X%, kids get Y%, etc.
      • You'd hope that happens. In most states in deaths without a will, the state decides and what the state decides can't be contested. So if they decide to give everything to your nearest relative instead splitting it amongst your friends and family, there's little anyone can do about it.

  • To my executor, Lionel Hutz, I leave $50,000.

  • How do we know that the brother or nephew wasn't the one that drafted the text? I mean, they do have something to gain from this.

