Unsent Text On Mobile Counts As a Will, Australian Court Finds (abc.net.au) 17
A court in Australia has accepted an unsent, draft text message on a dead man's mobile phone as an official will. The 55-year-old man had composed a text message addressed to his brother, in which he gave "all that I have" to his brother and nephew. From a report: The Supreme Court in Brisbane heard the 55-year-old took his own life in October 2016, after composing a text addressed to his brother, which indicated his brother and nephew should "keep all that I have," because he was unhappy with this wife. A friend found the text message in the drafts folder of the man's mobile phone, which was found near his body. The unsent message detailed how to access the man's bank account details and where he wanted his ashes to be buried.
Depends on the legal jurisdiction, but in 1948, a Saskatchewan farmer became trapped under his tractor, and scratched a short will into the bumper of his tractor. This survived court challenges, and that bumper is now on display of the library at the law courts. More info can be found here. [globalnews.ca]
He found an unsent text message in the drafts folder of the phone of his relative he found dead before anyone else. Totally doesn't seem self serving at all!
/sarcasm
Guys, do all yourselves a favor to avoid this familial post life bickering: get a living will that outlines your last will and testament as well as what to do if you become a vegetable!
Also, even if legit, wouldn't the fact that he killed himself immediately after mean he wasn't of sound mind?
And if you have enough for it to really matter (doesn't even need to be much, a reasonable life insurance policy for example), get it all in a revocable trust, it will further streamline the disbursement.
All you have to do is create a will and text whoever is dead to steal all the assets wahoo!
My problem with this is that the text was unsent and still a draft, yet he took his own life at a time of his own choosing.
So, it's likely he wasn't really sure he wanted to do this, but was only pondering it... unless he didn't have signal where he was. Some people right mad letters just to blow off steam but never send them. The whole point of text messages is to send a communication, not create documents on your device. There are default apps for that too.
Had the text been sent, that'd be different. Was there cellular reception at this location?
I just hope an unsent text on a mobile never counts as a marriage proposal.
I can't speak for other countries, but in most of the USA the determining factor would be "was it really a final document, or just a draft/in-progress document?" and "was it altered/faked?"
With a paper will, it's fairly easy to test: was it signed, and was it altered after signing?
With a text or email that is sent it's a bit harder but sometimes you can still prove it is "final" if you show that the purported sender is the actual sender, that it hasn't been altered, and that the context indicates it was a
