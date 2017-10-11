Facebook Announces $199 Oculus Go Standalone VR Headset (variety.com) 21
Facebook is going to ship a standalone VR headset called Oculus Go next year. The headset, which won't require a PC or phone to run, will be available early next year for $199. From a report: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg officially announced the new product during his keynote speech at Facebook's fourth Oculus Connect virtual reality (VR) developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Wednesday, where he framed the device as an important step towards bringing VR to the masses. "We want to get a billion people in virtual reality," Zuckerberg said. Facebook VP of VR Hugo Barra said that the company developed custom lenses for the headset, which allow for a wide field of view. The display is a fast-switch LCD screen with a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels, and it comes with integrated headphones. The company will be shipping first headsets to developers in November.
But how long will anything have a plug that you can use them with?
According to most tech companies lately a headphone jack apparently is obsolete, is known to cause cancer in the state of California, and most probably murders puppies for fun on the weekends.
the problem is 3.5 mm headphones don't fail, we need products that have a designed end of use date...
According to most tech companies lately a headphone jack apparently is obsolete
I don't think that Apple and Google count as "most tech companies".
And they're wrong, anyway. Something can't be obsolete until there is something else that replaces is and functions at least as well as the old thing. Right now, there isn't anything that does this with the headphone jack, so it's not obsolete.
What Google and Apple are doing is trying to kill it in the hopes that if there's no headphone jack, better tech will be invented that can replace it.
I know, I was just going along with their public statements for the sake of argument.
Most people don't want to deal with trying to wear two separate sets of gear on their head. You might be okay with the hassel, but you aren't going to buy a billion headsets and the software to go with them, so you aren't the market.
So it's virtual reality, but we'll need to log on with our real names?
Why would Zuckerberg ever want us to log out of Facebook to enter a 'virtual reality?'
It sounds a lot more like it would be 'Augmented Reality' with Facebook in charge of the augmenting. Which is kinda chilling, if you think about it very long.
Why would Zuckerberg ever want us to log out of Facebook to enter a 'virtual reality?'
So we can go on virtual tours of weather-torn 3rd world countries [fortune.com], in hopes that we'll be so grief-stricken, we'll send aid to help, using Facebook [techcrunch.com], of course.
virtual tours of weather-torn 3rd world countries
And yes, I know Puerto Rico is a US territory and not a 3rd world country. I used this phrase as an example of where Facebook's VR is going...
Unfortunately Zuck doesn't seem to understand what we want VR for, and what it was created for. We want to play our current games in VR. That's all. We don't want it to become a walled garden like the Occulus store. We don't want it for social media. We only want it as a display, nothing more. I don't see why all this money is being blown to make it into something people don't want.
Who's this "we?" You're not the target audience for this, nor ever will be. This is for the masses of people who gets their news on Facebook and spend 5+ hours a day there refreshing their feeds. Once they start getting blasted by ads for this thing, they'll start buying them up, especially since someone wearing a VR headset is a perfect captured audience for more ads.
You do not have to buy all your games from from Oculus store. You can get games from Steam or other places. All you need to do is go into Oculus settings and check "Allow 3rd party apps"
Since Zuckerberg wants to be viewed as working for the betterment of mankind, how does this fit in:
"We want to get a billion people in virtual reality,"
I get that they'd want that in order to further their profits, but how would widespread adoption of OR make the world at large better?