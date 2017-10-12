Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


We're Too Wise For Robots To Take Our Jobs, Alibaba's Jack Ma Says

Posted by msmash
Have confidence in yourself -- technology will never replace human beings, insisted self-made billionaire Jack Ma in a keynote speech at Alibaba Cloud's Computing Conference in Hangzhou. From a report: There's one simple reason for that, the Alibaba founder said - we possess wisdom. "People are getting more worried about the future, about technology replacing humans, eliminating jobs and widening the gap between the rich and the poor," said Ma. "But I think these are empty worries. Technology exists for people. We worry about technology because we lack confidence in ourselves, and imagination for the future." Ma explained that humans are the only things on Earth that are wise. "People will always surpass machines because people possess wisdom," he said. Referencing AlphaGo, the Google artificial intelligence program that beat the world's top Go player at his own game, Ma said that there was no reason humanity should be saddened by the defeat. "AlphaGo? So what? AlphaGo should compete against AlphaGo 2.0, not us. There's no need to be upset that we lost. It shows that we're smart, because we created it."

  • "When a distinguished but elderly scientist states that something is possible, he is almost certainly right. When he states that something is impossible, he is very probably wrong."

  • You're gonna hear a lot of this (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday October 12, 2017 @03:06PM (#55357737)
    from business leaders over the next few years. Lots and lots of talk about how robots aren't taking our jobs while they automate away millions of jobs. It's either that or we a) don't let them do it or b) tax the heck out of them and redistribute the wealth. And neither of those outcomes are desirable to them.

    On the plus side I come from a short-lived family with poor genetics and I'm getting up there in years, so I'll probably be dead before the massive unemployment and chaos caused by the next industrial revolution.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kwoff ( 516741 )
      Exactly. My first thought when reading "We worry about technology because we lack confidence in ourselves, and imagination for the future" was "I worry about it because billionaires are saying not to..."

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Eldaar ( 5056619 )
      Agreed. It's not as if wisdom is some mystical quality that is only the product of human neuronal networks. It can and almost certainly will be something we see in AI at some point.
      • "It can an almost certainly will"
        Citation needed. We have no evidence that AI is even possible. And no, Alexa is not AI.
  • If we can design a robot to do a job properly, that is a job that a human shouldn't do anymore. We have better things to do with our time.

    • Like what, find some other way to scrounge for money? What are the billion stupid people supposed to do, starve to death?

    • Exactly this.

      The whole point here is that robots free humans up to perform the higher level tasks such as acquiring more knowledge to engineer better robots.

  • never be... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why is it that people who feel the need to explain that A.I. will not replace people always come up with the argument that A.I. "will never be as good as human" in one or another aspect?

    That is just a baseless statement. Becoming as good as humans, or actually becoming better, in all aspects is exactly the goal of the A.I. research. There is no reason to think that "wisdom" or some other factor cannot be captured in A.I.

    Not to mention that there is such a thing as "good enough". Employers would happily repl

    • There is no reason to think that "wisdom" or some other factor CAN be captured in A.I. We can barely even make software that runs reliably. Moores Law is dead. What makes you think there will be some magic leap that brings intelligence to computers?

  • Right (Score:5, Funny)

    by jasnw ( 1913892 ) on Thursday October 12, 2017 @03:20PM (#55357853)
    Sure we're wise - look who we elected President! OK, so we're fsck'd.

    • LOL... Boy, are you going to be surprised when the current 8 years gets into the history books...

      Reagan was despised and mocked too while in office.... It sure didn't turn out the way his detractors thought it would...

  • What is the big deal about a computer winning Go? Go is a game with strict rules. Computers love that kind of stuff. That is the ONLY thing they are good at. It is no surprise that a computer will eventually win any game you come up with.

  • When the people who will benefit most greatly from an impending change tell the people who will be most harmed (possibly starved out in this case) by the same impending change that change is good, worry. When they say, "You're too smart/wise to be harmed by this change," worry more. I don't fear Skynet. I fear VIKI.

    The truth is, volitional AI is nowhere seen to be on the horizon, but non-volitional AI is already here, following our rules. Or, should I say, the rules of a few people who control the system. W

  • If your line in the sand is wisdom, then this is what you have to ask: can computers provide a substitute for wisdom that is cheap and convenient enough we can live with its shortcomings?

    Think of wisdom as hardwood flooring and machine learning algorithms as floating melamine resin tiles with wood grain printing. Yes, solid maple tongue-and-groove planks are considered more valuable, but a lot more people put laminate tile in because it's way cheaper to buy and install.

  • Remember when robots were being introduced to the Auto industry? The same arguments are being used, yet this one is made me laugh.

  • I'm worried we are not wise enough to let robots take our jobs, just because we are wedded to the current economic system.

  • When in reality it just boiled down in the end to:
    #include wisdom.h

  • Best place for an AI decision-engine computer would be in the public sector. Indifference to profit motive, complete objectivity, no biases or '-isms,' scrupulous with funds to the penny, can't be bought, sexual temptation means nothing, it can soak up data from dozens of intelligence networks, sensors, and organizations in real time to make decisions economic, military, etc. The bureaucracy shouldn't be human, it should be an API that humans control.

    Of course if Jack Ma seriously suggested such a thing

