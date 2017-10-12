We're Too Wise For Robots To Take Our Jobs, Alibaba's Jack Ma Says (scmp.com) 45
Have confidence in yourself -- technology will never replace human beings, insisted self-made billionaire Jack Ma in a keynote speech at Alibaba Cloud's Computing Conference in Hangzhou. From a report: There's one simple reason for that, the Alibaba founder said - we possess wisdom. "People are getting more worried about the future, about technology replacing humans, eliminating jobs and widening the gap between the rich and the poor," said Ma. "But I think these are empty worries. Technology exists for people. We worry about technology because we lack confidence in ourselves, and imagination for the future." Ma explained that humans are the only things on Earth that are wise. "People will always surpass machines because people possess wisdom," he said. Referencing AlphaGo, the Google artificial intelligence program that beat the world's top Go player at his own game, Ma said that there was no reason humanity should be saddened by the defeat. "AlphaGo? So what? AlphaGo should compete against AlphaGo 2.0, not us. There's no need to be upset that we lost. It shows that we're smart, because we created it."
Hardly. He was only 45.
So we could solve the world's energy problems overnight by getting Stephen Hawking to say that perpetual motion machines are total bollocks?
I don't believe it for a moment.
Computers (when they are running as designed) are deterministic. They do what they are told to do, so two identical computers in the same condition, stimulated the same way, will produce the same results... Every Time. We might be able to invest seeming "insight" into some random looking problem using AI and training data, code in some clever randomness in our deterministic programs, but we won't *ever* get a computer to think, feel and decide based on intuition.
However, I'
Of course they won't get rid of us right away. At first they'll need us to hit the console port and debug when one of them fails.
We aren't all that close to it now, but someday, we will.
Sure, but for now human level AI is pure science fiction. When we finally achieve strong AI, it will change the world profoundly, and "jobs" will likely be the least of our concerns.
"Weak AI" and automation are currently having less impact than expected. Productivity growth has been stagnant in American and Europe. Where it is growing, as in China, it is mostly because of good old-fashioned manufacturing automation, and not automation of service jobs.
You're gonna hear a lot of this (Score:5, Insightful)
On the plus side I come from a short-lived family with poor genetics and I'm getting up there in years, so I'll probably be dead before the massive unemployment and chaos caused by the next industrial revolution.
Citation needed. We have no evidence that AI is even possible. And no, Alexa is not AI.
If a robot can do it.... (Score:1)
Like what, find some other way to scrounge for money? What are the billion stupid people supposed to do, starve to death?
Exactly this.
The whole point here is that robots free humans up to perform the higher level tasks such as acquiring more knowledge to engineer better robots.
never be... (Score:1)
Why is it that people who feel the need to explain that A.I. will not replace people always come up with the argument that A.I. "will never be as good as human" in one or another aspect?
That is just a baseless statement. Becoming as good as humans, or actually becoming better, in all aspects is exactly the goal of the A.I. research. There is no reason to think that "wisdom" or some other factor cannot be captured in A.I.
Not to mention that there is such a thing as "good enough". Employers would happily repl
I'm thinking I know which half you are in...
Enjoy those Jerry Springer reruns.. Just understand those people are not typical average Americans. In fact, most of what you see on TV isn't.
Right (Score:5, Funny)
Well, the average IQ is 100, and you already know how wise average people are.
If there's one thing D&D taught me, its that Intelligence and Wisdom are two completely different things.
What you see today is what happens when a large amount of voters use Wisdom as a dump stat.
There's a saying...
Intelligence is knowing that a tomato is a fruit.
Wisdom is knowing not to use one in a fruit salad.
LOL... Boy, are you going to be surprised when the current 8 years gets into the history books...
Reagan was despised and mocked too while in office.... It sure didn't turn out the way his detractors thought it would...
Exactly (Score:2)
Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain (Score:2)
When the people who will benefit most greatly from an impending change tell the people who will be most harmed (possibly starved out in this case) by the same impending change that change is good, worry. When they say, "You're too smart/wise to be harmed by this change," worry more. I don't fear Skynet. I fear VIKI.
The truth is, volitional AI is nowhere seen to be on the horizon, but non-volitional AI is already here, following our rules. Or, should I say, the rules of a few people who control the system. W
Can computers be wise? Wrong question. (Score:2)
If your line in the sand is wisdom, then this is what you have to ask: can computers provide a substitute for wisdom that is cheap and convenient enough we can live with its shortcomings?
Think of wisdom as hardwood flooring and machine learning algorithms as floating melamine resin tiles with wood grain printing. Yes, solid maple tongue-and-groove planks are considered more valuable, but a lot more people put laminate tile in because it's way cheaper to buy and install.
Robots introduced to the auto industry (Score:2)
Remember when robots were being introduced to the Auto industry? The same arguments are being used, yet this one is made me laugh.
Not Wise Enough (Score:2)
I'm worried we are not wise enough to let robots take our jobs, just because we are wedded to the current economic system.
They said it couldn't be done... (Score:2)
#include wisdom.h
AI would make for great bureaucrat (Score:1)
Best place for an AI decision-engine computer would be in the public sector. Indifference to profit motive, complete objectivity, no biases or '-isms,' scrupulous with funds to the penny, can't be bought, sexual temptation means nothing, it can soak up data from dozens of intelligence networks, sensors, and organizations in real time to make decisions economic, military, etc. The bureaucracy shouldn't be human, it should be an API that humans control.
Of course if Jack Ma seriously suggested such a thing