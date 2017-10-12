Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


US Weapons Data Stolen During Raid of Australian Defense Contractor's Computers

phalse phace writes: Another day, another report of a major breach of sensitive U.S. military and intelligence data. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source), "A cyberattacker nicknamed 'Alf' gained access to an Australian defense contractor's computers and began a four-month raid that snared data on sophisticated U.S. weapons systems. Using the simple combinations of login names and passwords 'admin; admin' and 'guest; guest' and exploiting a vulnerability in the company's help-desk portal, the attacker roved the firm's network for four months. The identity and affiliation of the hackers in the Australian attack weren't disclosed, but officials with knowledge of the intrusion said the attack was thought to have originated in China."

The article goes on to state that "Alf obtained around 30 gigabytes of data on Australia's planned purchase of up to 100 F-35 fighters made by Lockheed Martin, as well as information on new warships and Boeing-built P-8 Poseidon maritime-surveillance aircraft, in the July 2016 breach." The stolen data also included details of the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft and guided bombs used by the U.S. and Australian militaries as well as design information "down to the captain's chair" on new warships for Australia's navy.

  • "A cyberattacker nicknamed 'Alf' gained access to an Australian defense contractor's computers and began a four-month raid that snared data on sophisticated U.S. weapons systems. Using the simple combinations of login names and passwords 'admin; admin' and 'guest; guest' "

    Wow, much sophistication in the Australian loginname/password scheme,

      by sehlat ( 180760 )

      Wow, much sophistication in the Australian loginname/password scheme.

      The article left out 'mate; mate' and 'That's not a knife;THAT's a knife'

  • Australia's "navy" *rolls eyes*

    http://www.navy.gov.au/fleet/ships-boats-craft/current-ships
  • This reminds me of the US patent debate. It is the same type of spying that has been happening since forever, except with "over the Internet" attached. Yes, the Internet makes the remote access attacks easier, but really it is just a different form of the same type has has always existed. Countries have been stealing the weapon plans of other nations, and will continue to do so using whatever mechanisms are available, and no one should be surprised.
  • Back in the good old days, spies couldn't sit on their couches in their PJs watching soap operas while their scripts downloaded stuff in the background. They actually had to go out to do their jobs.

    Computers make everyone stupid.

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      sit on their couches in their PJs watching soap operas

      Why? Is Pornhub down?

  • Australia is buying 100 F-35 aircraft? That must have been a huge bribe.

  • Or fast becoming so. Sure, they still appeal to cave-men that like to kill wholesale and make things go "boom". In the actual conflicts to come, they will just be extremely expensive historic artifacts, nothing else. The age of "big weapons" (with small brains behind them) is coming to an end.

  • I believe that these things occur because of an old mentality amongst the military that is still true on a physical battlefield: "the best defence is a strong offence".

    The thing is that, in "the cyber", offence and defence are mostly unrelated. Hacking another country does not stop that country from hacking back.

    This leads to the ridiculous situation where the NSA leaves the US government vulnerable so that it can hack Russia.

