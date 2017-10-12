DJI Unveils Technology To Identify and Track Airborne Drones (suasnews.com) 9
garymortimer shares a report from sUAS News: DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, has unveiled AeroScope, its new solution to identify and monitor airborne drones with existing technology that can address safety, security and privacy concerns. AeroScope uses the existing communications link between a drone and its remote controller to broadcast identification information such as a registration or serial number, as well as basic telemetry, including location, altitude, speed and direction. Police, security agencies, aviation authorities and other authorized parties can use an AeroScope receiver to monitor, analyze and act on that information. AeroScope has been installed at two international airports since April, and is continuing to test and evaluate its performance in other operational environments. AeroScope works with all current models of DJI drones, which analysts estimate comprise over two-thirds of the global civilian drone market. Since AeroScope transmits on a DJI drone's existing communications link, it does not require new on-board equipment or modifications, or require extra steps or costs to be incurred by drone operators. Other drone manufacturers can easily configure their existing and future drones to transmit identification information in the same way.
because you failed to use them responsibly.
How do you know that the AC you're responding to failed to use drones responsibly?
Manufacturers of flight controllers and radio systems will invariably provide an opt-out option, because where there's market demand, there's a market player.
DJI owns the entire ecosystem. You cannot simply replace the DJI controller with some aftermarket one as they are tightly integrated. The only way to opt-out is to not use a DJI drone.
HobbyKing to the rescue.