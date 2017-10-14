Tesla Just Fired Hundreds Of Workers (mercurynews.com) 35
An anonymous reader quotes the Bay Area Newsgroup: Tesla fired hundreds of workers this week, including engineers, managers and factory workers, even as the company struggles to expand its manufacturing and product line... The company said this week's dismissals were the result of a company-wide annual review, and insisted they were not layoffs. Some workers received promotions and bonuses, and the company expects to hire for the "vast majority" of new vacancies, a spokesman said. "As with any company, especially one of over 33,000 employees, performance reviews also occasionally result in employee departures," a spokesman said. "Tesla is continuing to grow and hire new employees around the world."
"Tesla has a hearing before the National Labor Relations Board in November for charges that company supervisors and security guards harassed workers distributing union literature," reports the Bay Area Newsgroup, adding that "Openly pro-union workers were among those fired this week. Some believe they were targeted."
Tesla denies this, and says that they've generally boosted morale this week -- by rewarding higher-performing employees.
So (Score:2, Insightful)
Are these firings the result of stack ranking? If so, why would anyone want to work there.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
My dad worked 40 years for a car dealer as a mechanic, and there was no union except for the last 5-8 years or so before he retired. He definitely saw some benefits--more vacation time, better medical coverage, some small amount of money allocated each year so they could expense work boots and a few tools and such--but nothing so fancy that he shouldn't have been able to get those benefits had he been a better negotiator (my dad's never been one to rock the boat, so the speak, much to his own detriment).
If
Re: (Score:1)
This would NEVER happen in a UNION shop.
You say that like it's an inherently good thing.
Everyone would get raises.
Including the people who don't deserve them.
Everyone would get promotions.
No. You can't promote everyone.
Only the less experienced people would get terminated due to budget constraints.
Again: This protects the incompetent and the disruptive personnel and brings down the entire workforce. A bad worker--regardless of seniority--is a bad worker, and should be gotten rid of, not rewarded.
I want my car designed by the people with the most time in service, not the most education, knowledge, etc.
Really? You want your car designed by the guy who knows he can't get fired, and has no reason to do any better than "good enough"?
I've been a member of 3 different unions and I've wo
Re: Tesla isn't the "Apple" of car companies (Score:1)
Buick is the 'Apple' of car companies.
Not much better. Overpriced. Owners with an attitude.
Re: (Score:2)
Not "Layoff"... (Score:3, Interesting)
... to help prevent potentially having to paying unemployment. Did you know that, at least in Florida, seven out of eight requests for unemployment are denied outright? This is because companies basically are able to set policies that mean unemployment is effectively inaccessible to most workers:
http://www.sun-sentinel.com/bu... [sun-sentinel.com]
Posting anonymously because of the massive amounts of mockery piled onto anyone that posts positively about unemployment, even though most folks end up using it to get through a tough spot in their lives. For some reason, we have a continuous cultural movement to shame it.
Re: Not "Layoff"... (Score:1)
You don't get ahead through education. You get ahead by being in a union. A week educated wage slave is still a wage slave. A unionized wage slave at least belongs to an organization that can shut down the company. Guess which gets better paid in the long run. Meritocracy works until you have coded yourself out of a job, at which point you are too specialized, too old, too expensive to be a credible wage slave for the next job.
Stick with the union.
Maybe... (Score:1)
Maybe many of the pro-union workers were the lowest performing. As a worker unions do nothing good except demand dues. It's like a mafia shakedown.
Re: Maybe... (Score:1)
I'm guessing you're in your twenties. I had a similar attitude a decade ago but after being in my chosen profession for a while I've noticed a tendency of the more politically astute employees getting paid better and receiving promotions more often than the higher skilled employees. During layoffs the skilled employees are better protected but the crafty and less competent ones have already repositioned themselves such that they won't get laid off. Business isn't as meritocratic as it seems.
Performance reviews (Score:1)
Does your job description include "distributing union literature"?
In $current_century it should be possible to contact employees after work hours via e-mail, text messages, etc. And do so without risking intervention by supervisors or security. The whole face-to-face contact by organizers purportedly to "distribute literature" is at least psychological pressure to acquiesce and at times outright pressure from union thugs.
Union busting? Naw, not Tesla! (Score:2)
Well, well, well... Tesla doesn't want to be unionized? Say it isn't so.
Of course I'd take this "they fired the Union organizers" with a grain of salt. I'm sure Tesla has CYA documentation for each and every one of these folks. And it kind of makes sense that the pro-Union folks would be lower in the productivity measures, not because they are pro-Union, but because it would be kind of hard to keep Union organizing and doing their work separated.
In general, Unions have outlived their primary reason to
Re: (Score:3)
Sucks to be fired, but - (Score:2)
From TFA it sounds like about 2 - 3% of the total workforce was fired. The firings were all ranks in the company including managers and engineers, not just the factory laborers.So it may have been nothing more than a pruning of the very lowest performers.
Fired terrible for parking (Score:2)
Obviously.... [instagram.com]
All they had to do was take a trip out into their parking lot, find the employees responsible for some of the idiotic parking jobs collected on Instagram and other places on the internet, and fire them, because they are simply too stupid to hold a job that pays better than minimum wage.
Yes, that would help with morale, too.
Easy solution (Score:2)
Build all US facilities in right-to-work states. Seems to work for BMW, Mercedes, Toyota, and Hyundai.