Elon Musk Teases Reddit With Bad Answers About BFR Rocket

Long-time Slashdot reader Rei writes:To be fair, Musk provided some serious answers. (And his final comment ended with "Great questions nk!!") But one Redditor suggested Musk's stranger answers were like a threat, along the lines of "Just wait. It will get way more bizarre than that. Let me finish my whiskey."Musk replied, "How did you know? I am actually drinking whiskey right now. Really."