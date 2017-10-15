Dubai Police Get Hoverbikes (mashable.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes Mashable: The Dubai police, which already has luxury patrol cars, self-driving pursuit drones, and a robot officer, just announced it will soon have officers buzzing around on hoverbikes, which look like an early version of the speeder bikes used by the scout troopers on Endor in Return of the Jedi. The force (see what I did there?) unveiled its new Hoversurf Scorpion craft at the Gitex Technology Week conference, according to UAE English language publication Gulf News. The police force will use the hoverbike for emergency response scenarios, giving officers the ability to zoom over congested traffic conditions by taking to the air... The Scorpion can also fly autonomously for almost four miles at a time for other emergencies.
The fully-electric hoverbike stays aloft for about 25 minutes per charge at a top speed around 43 mph.
Gulf News also reported that Dubai police "unveiled robotic vehicles which will be equipped with biometric software to scan for wanted criminals and undesirable elements."
A well timed and well placed EMP would probably be a very painful experience for whomever was riding the hoverbike at the time.
As would contact with one of those open blades.
The video is long on fluff and short on any actual flying. Clearly, a long way from practical use.
Yeah... that'd be just fine for catching people speeding.
If you mess with the Police's hoverbike blades, the punishment is getting your hands chopped off.
... the oil potentates spend endlessly on luxury and toys.
Give me a regular bike where the (ducted / screened) blades fold down for flight when needed, controlled by wire so a computer can keep it level and steady and at a constant altitude so all the rider generally has to worry about is speed and direction.
That thing, as is, is a stupid waste of money.
as someone kissing or holding hands. Yikes, better put a stop to that.
>"giving officers the ability to zoom over congested traffic conditions by taking to the air...
Insanely unsafe to have that thing go OVER cars and people. 4 unprotected rotors? One operator error or equipment malfunction and it can chop people or things to bits or just fall out of the air like a 500 pound rock.
>"The fully-electric hoverbike stays aloft for about 25 minutes per charge"
