Pentagon Turns To High-Speed Traders To Fortify Markets Against Cyberattack (wsj.com) 9
Slashdot reader Templer421 quotes the Wall Street Journal's report [non-paywalled version here] on DARPA's "Financial Markets Vulnerabilities Project": Dozens of high-speed traders and others from Wall Street are helping the Pentagon study how hackers could unleash chaos in the U.S. financial system. The Department of Defense's research arm over the past year and a half has consulted executives at high-frequency trading firms and quantitative hedge funds, and people from exchanges and other financial companies, participants in the discussions said. Officials described the effort as an early-stage pilot project aimed at identifying market vulnerabilities... Participants described meetings as informal sessions in which attendees brainstorm about how hackers might try to bring down U.S. markets, then rank the ideas by feasibility.
Among the potential scenarios: Hackers could cripple a widely used payroll system; they could inject false information into stock-data feeds, sending trading algorithms out of whack; or they could flood the stock market with fake sell orders and trigger a market crash... "We started thinking a couple years ago what it would be like if a malicious actor wanted to cause havoc on our financial markets," said Wade Shen, who researched artificial intelligence at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before joining Darpa as a program manager in 2014.
Wouldn't the real solution be: (Score:2, Interesting)
Dedicated backend links with DoS mitigation, elimination of high frequency trading, moving instead to an x second or x minute tick with all incoming orders either randomly assigned service order, or organized by buy/sell price, to help mitigate timing based attacks?
The current system seems built for cheating/gaming the system, so rather than trying to solve a social/legal problem with a technical solution, how about solving the underlying cause and scale back trade timing to human accessable values?
If people actually understood the stock market from the game theoretic point of view that it is designed as, they would see that no order can be placed to the detriment of any other actor's orders, and that in fact, every order either increases the value of the market to *some* set of actors in that market or at worse has no effect at all.
There is no such thing as a market order that can unfairly affect anyone else's position in the market (with the exceptions of insider trading and front running, both of t
The current system seems built for cheating/gaming the system
The current system is built for cheating/gaming the system. Haim Bodek (ex-Trading Machines whistleblower) already established this, as a matter of fact, way back in 2013. The NYT reported it. For a non-technical breakdown of what is going on, see the vpro docu 'The Wall Street Code'. The larger trading houses can use order types to push their orders to the front of the queue in a way that's invisible to the other, smaller traders. It doesn't matter how many meters of fibre optic there is between your HFT
The biggest weakness is a foreign entity gaining access to the brokerage accounts of a large trader and either:
a) executing a liquidate (sell everything NOW) order where billions of dollars of assets are suddenly flooded onto the market, resulting in algorithms at other trading houses doing the same (they all move in lock step with each other)
or
b) naked shorting a big stock like Apple or Google and thus causing Lehman Brothers type of events, whereby the assets are lost.
Once that money is lost, it doesn't c