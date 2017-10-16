Google Chrome for Windows Gets Basic Antivirus Features (betanews.com) 9
Google is rolling out a trio of important changes to Chrome for Windows users. From a report: At the heart of these changes is Chrome Cleanup. This feature detects unwanted software that might be bundled with downloads, and provides help with removing it. Google's Philippe Rivard explains that Chrome now has built-in hijack detection which should be able to detect when user settings are changes without consent. This is a setting that has already rolled out to users, and Google says that millions of users have already been protected against unwanted setting changes such as having their search engine altered. But it's the Chrome Cleanup tool that Google is particularly keen to highlight. A redesigned interface makes it easier to use and to see what unwanted software has been detected and singled out for removal.
I am afraid Chrome has now got the disease... (Score:2)
We are now witnessing feature creep as more features are being crammed into Chrome.
Google should style up and "fix" their current software, most of which suffers from usability issues and/or crappy implementation.
As a start: How about implementing basic sorting of video from photos [or having some kind of sensible filter] in their Google Photos offering?
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah. Like THAT was gonna happen.
Nah. Their perma-beta software doesn't get "fixed". It just has shit tacked on, "temporarily" forever.
Clever girl... (Score:2)
I'm sure they wouldn't use it to search for pirated software or movies...