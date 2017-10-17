The Impossible Dream of USB-C (marco.org) 31
Marco Arment, a prominent developer best known for co-founding Tumblr, explains things that are still crippling USB-C, despite being around for years and being used in mainstream products. Arment writes: While a wide variety of USB-C dongles are available, most use the same handful of unreliable, mediocre chips inside. Some USB-A dongles make Wi-Fi drop on MacBook Pros. Some USB-A devices don't work properly when adapted to USB-C, or only work in certain ports. Some devices only work when plugged directly into a laptop's precious few USB-C ports, rather than any hubs or dongles. And reliable HDMI output seems nearly impossible in practice. Very few hubs exist to add more USB-C ports, so if you have more than a few peripherals, you can't just replace all of their cables with USB-C versions. You'll need a hub that provides multiple USB-A ports instead, and you'll need to keep your USB-A cables for when you're plugged into the hub -- but also keep USB-C cables or dongles around for everything you might ever need to plug directly into the computer's ports. Hubs with additional USB-C ports might pass Thunderbolt through to them, but usually don't. Sometimes, they add a USB-C port that can only be used for power passthrough. Many hubs with power passthrough have lower wattage limits than a 13-inch or 15-inch laptop needs. Fortunately, USB-C is a great charging standard. Well, it's more of a collection of standards. USB-C devices can charge via the slow old USB rates, but for higher-powered devices or faster charging, tha's not enough current.
Fuck You Very Much, Apple.
Yeah, that's right. Fuck You, for removing every proven interface off your latest hardware and replacing it with this proprietary crap.
I wish this kind of fucking courage would spell the demise of such stupidity, but chances are Apple's particular flavor of ignorant Greed will force them to double-down on proprietary interface bullshit to maximize revenue streams. Soon, every model will be devoid of tried and true interfaces, and we'll be left with "you're plugging it in wrong."
That and that the removed interfacens were proprirtary crap.
USB-C is proprietary? Since when?
hey, they got the "build incompatible shit and flog it to people as a veblen good" part of jobs' legacy spot on...^M
...wait that was his whole legacy.
The idea of Lightning cables is good but being Apple of course its proprietary. I had Android phones for years and recently switched to an iPhone. While some things work better others I can't stand. Like not being able to use the phone like a USB drive. If I'm not at my home computer there is no way to add an audio or video file onto the phone other than maybe through iCould.
I guess my ideal phone is a jailbroken iPhone. That way I can ssh in and do whatever I want without being stopped by the OS protection
This has little to do with Apple
Yeah, that's right. Fuck You, for removing every proven interface off your latest hardware and replacing it with this proprietary crap.
What "proprietary crap" are you talking about? USB-C may have issues but it isn't proprietary anymore than previous versions of USB. And I'm not remotely interested in going back to 25 position D-Subs or other crappy serial bus interfaces from days of yore. Just because an interface is "proven" doesn't mean it is necessary. And just because it is "proven" doesn't mean we should be stuck with it for the rest of eternity. I'm not advocating removing interfaces that are necessary/useful currently for no g
How is USB-C proprietary??? (Score:2)
Thunderbolt (which the USB-C connector replaces, but still transports) was proprietary... USB-C is an industry standard. So why are you complaining about PROPRIETARY garbage? Apple has changed to a STANDARD connector, that can optionally carry Apple's proprietary protocol - but you can simply choose not to use it if you wish.
The problem with USB-C is the same as most other PC industry standards, that is to say it's an ill-thought out hot mess in practice.
I think USB-C from the physical port side is actual
The guy is basically complaining that USB-C doesn't work well on Apple products. Most of his complaints are due directly to design decisions by Apple... "laptop's precious few USB-C ports", "dongles make Wi-Fi drop on MacBook Pros", etc.
USB-C won't charge my Tesla dammit!
But now I need to worry about injection attacks when connecting to a power source. WTF?
IMHO, USB-C is not a good idea for all things.
1. He's absolutely right about it being a "collection of standards", where it's unclear whether a USB-C receptacle is power-only, high-power, power+data...etc. That inconsistency is hindrance to adoption, rather than flexibility.
2. There are tens of billions of items with USB-A connectors, for which even the 480mbits/sec of USB 2.0 is 'fast enough', and USB3 speeds are "definitely fast enough". Quite a number of these things are rather expensive. By contrast, there are very, very few devices that have a USB
USB-C doesn't solve any problem I have, so I'm not going to go out of my way for it and am not particularly excited about it. But I won't resist it, either. I'll adopt is as devices I use switch to it.