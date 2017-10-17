The Impossible Dream of USB-C (marco.org) 102
Marco Arment, a prominent developer best known for co-founding Tumblr, explains things that are still crippling USB-C, despite being around for years and being used in mainstream products. Arment writes: While a wide variety of USB-C dongles are available, most use the same handful of unreliable, mediocre chips inside. Some USB-A dongles make Wi-Fi drop on MacBook Pros. Some USB-A devices don't work properly when adapted to USB-C, or only work in certain ports. Some devices only work when plugged directly into a laptop's precious few USB-C ports, rather than any hubs or dongles. And reliable HDMI output seems nearly impossible in practice. Very few hubs exist to add more USB-C ports, so if you have more than a few peripherals, you can't just replace all of their cables with USB-C versions. You'll need a hub that provides multiple USB-A ports instead, and you'll need to keep your USB-A cables for when you're plugged into the hub -- but also keep USB-C cables or dongles around for everything you might ever need to plug directly into the computer's ports. Hubs with additional USB-C ports might pass Thunderbolt through to them, but usually don't. Sometimes, they add a USB-C port that can only be used for power passthrough. Many hubs with power passthrough have lower wattage limits than a 13-inch or 15-inch laptop needs. Fortunately, USB-C is a great charging standard. Well, it's more of a collection of standards. USB-C devices can charge via the slow old USB rates, but for higher-powered devices or faster charging, tha's not enough current.
Stopped reading (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
I put credence in what he says, but I don't understand why it's on the front page of Slashdot, given that it's basically an op-ed, which doesn't seem appropriate for here.
I follow his blog and listen to (some of) the podcasts he's on. He's opinionated, comes up against a lot of interesting situations because he pushes things in ways they weren't meant to be pushed, and, frankly, has enough disposable income after his successes (e.g. being the #2 employee at Tumblr) that he's able to do a lot of firsthand pr
Re: (Score:1)
So rich guy with a lot of free time buys a lot of toys, and those toys do not make him happy. My heart bleeds for him, it really does.
Re: (Score:1)
Well, I mean the article is "Man who wrote Tumblr gives his uneducated opinion on hardware"
Re: (Score:1)
It's an example of Worse Is Better. USB was easy to implement for devices because they basically just need to respond to packets in a ping pong manner. It was also covered by a patent pool so if a company joined the USB Implementers Forum it was issues a vendor ID and joined the patent pool.
Later revisions improved the speed and added a bunch of features but they did so on a carefully back compatible way. You can still plug in a USB 1.0 mouse into a USB 3.0 host, and it'll work.
https://www.dreamsongs.com/Ri [dreamsongs.com]
Re: (Score:3)
Short memory (Score:3, Insightful)
Dude has a short memory, remember when USB stood for Unsupported Serial Bus?
Re: (Score:2)
Firewire (Score:1)
Firewire or bust
USB-AC (Score:2, Funny)
I'm going to write a spec for USB-AC... delivers 120 Volts AC to all of your peripherals.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I guess if you are going to make electricity dangerous, you might as well go all the way.
We have those outlets, too, here in backwards North America - but we plug the oven or clothes dryer into them.
I will say that the British have hands-down the best-designed plug for safety: sleeved conductors, ground pin opening shutters for the conductors, a fused plug, and a switch right on the outlet. Definitely a bit on the spendy side, but really well thought-out.
Re: (Score:2)
On the other hand, have you ever stood on one?
Makes Lego feel like a foot massage...
Re: (Score:3)
Your mom's vibrator needs more than 240V 32A.
Re: (Score:2)
with hookers and blackjack!
Fuck You Very Much, Apple. (Score:2, Interesting)
Yeah, that's right. Fuck You, for removing every proven interface off your latest hardware and replacing it with this proprietary crap.
I wish this kind of fucking courage would spell the demise of such stupidity, but chances are Apple's particular flavor of ignorant Greed will force them to double-down on proprietary interface bullshit to maximize revenue streams. Soon, every model will be devoid of tried and true interfaces, and we'll be left with "you're plugging it in wrong."
Re:Fuck You Very Much, Apple. (Score:5, Informative)
You realize that USB-C is in no way proprietary crap, right?
Re: (Score:3)
That and that the removed interfacens were proprirtary crap.
Re:Fuck You Very Much, Apple. (Score:4, Informative)
USB-C is proprietary? Since when?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Oh so you’ve just redefined proprietary to mean something it has never meant. Gotcha.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, he misused the term, but he also has a point. Pretend he said "poorly supported" rather than "proprietary".
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, I would agree with that but that hardly seems to be Apple’s fault. It’s what you get with “open” standards. Just like I have to juggle cables and dongles for devices where some have mini-USB and some have micro-USB and sometimes all I have is a cable with one connector and the device has thw other type.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
hey, they got the "build incompatible shit and flog it to people as a veblen good" part of jobs' legacy spot on...^M
...wait that was his whole legacy.
Re: (Score:3)
Except that this is about USB-C which is in no way proprietary...
Re: (Score:2)
The idea of Lightning cables is good but being Apple of course its proprietary. I had Android phones for years and recently switched to an iPhone. While some things work better others I can't stand. Like not being able to use the phone like a USB drive. If I'm not at my home computer there is no way to add an audio or video file onto the phone other than maybe through iCould.
I guess my ideal phone is a jailbroken iPhone. That way I can ssh in and do whatever I want without being stopped by the OS protection
This has little to do with Apple (Score:2)
Yeah, that's right. Fuck You, for removing every proven interface off your latest hardware and replacing it with this proprietary crap.
What "proprietary crap" are you talking about? USB-C may have issues but it isn't proprietary anymore than previous versions of USB. And I'm not remotely interested in going back to 25 position D-Subs or other crappy serial bus interfaces from days of yore. Just because an interface is "proven" doesn't mean it is necessary. And just because it is "proven" doesn't mean we should be stuck with it for the rest of eternity. I'm not advocating removing interfaces that are necessary/useful currently for no g
Re:This has little to do with Apple (Score:4, Interesting)
And now? USB-C has, indeed, been proven... to be quite a mess.
I have a USB-C phone that will charge from my backup battery, which will then go to sleep because it is no longer charging something; the phone will then wake it up and begin charging it. I have a laptop that charges via USB-C. Well, no, I don't. I have a laptop that charges via Thunderbolt through a USB-C port; it will not charge from any of the various power supplies I have, even if they support the voltage and current it expects; though it will happily dump the content of its own battery into my phone or a portable battery via the very same port.
That's to add to TFS, of course, as I've experienced most of what the author of that list of complaints has written, as well.
USB-A (and B) never had these problems, USB-C does, primarily because it's trying to be more than just USB. Does the port support Thunderbolt? With which cables? HDMI? DisplayPort? Both? Neither? And with which adapters is it compatible? There is no way to tell without pawing through the manual for the device the port is on, and we don't get manuals with our devices anymore.
The beauty of USB was that anything that could plug in to the port would just work, and we had that for nearly two decades. With USB-C, that's a thing of the past.
Yes, USB-C is a huge step forward... to a time I recall before USB-A took hold. If you're over 30 and remember that time as well, and still think USB-C is a net win, you'll be the first I've met.
USB-A did not "just work" at outset either. (Score:2)
If you remember the times before USB-A you should ALSO remember that it didn't "just work" at the outset either. Specifically I seem to remember an awful lot of different USB devices (from CD-ROM burners to special mice) that needed drivers added to work, so it was absolutely not the case you could plug in any USB-A device and it would just work...
Even today in the waning years of USB-A I have run across devices that do not just work, trying to get a working USB-A -> Serial port adaptor was a very tryin
How is USB-C proprietary??? (Score:2)
Thunderbolt (which the USB-C connector replaces, but still transports) was proprietary... USB-C is an industry standard. So why are you complaining about PROPRIETARY garbage? Apple has changed to a STANDARD connector, that can optionally carry Apple's proprietary protocol - but you can simply choose not to use it if you wish.
The problem with USB-C is the same as most other PC industry standards, that is to say it's an ill-thought out hot mess in practice.
I think USB-C from the physical port side is actual
Summary (Score:5, Insightful)
The guy is basically complaining that USB-C doesn't work well on Apple products. Most of his complaints are due directly to design decisions by Apple... "laptop's precious few USB-C ports", "dongles make Wi-Fi drop on MacBook Pros", etc.
Re: (Score:2)
The guy is basically complaining that USB-C doesn't work well on Apple products. Most of his complaints are due directly to design decisions by Apple... "laptop's precious few USB-C ports", "dongles make Wi-Fi drop on MacBook Pros", etc.
USB-C won't charge my Tesla dammit!
Re:Summary (Score:4, Interesting)
This. I've been using USB-C for a while on Windows 8.1 and it's fine. Everything works as you would expect.
The only issue I had was with MTP for file transfer, but that turned out to be a software issue and the patch last month fixed it. USB-C itself though has been great, even with cheap cables.
Re: (Score:2)
Interesting point. Perhaps part of the problem that is being blamed on USB-C as a standard is rooted in how USB-C is being used... forcing people to use an external dongle for Ethernet is kind of like removing someone's intestines and forcing them to use a colostomy bag, all while assuring them its a better solution...
dongle (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I personally guess this will be five to seven years before you start seeing desktops without USB A, but you've got to start somewhere.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
With new job I got a new MacBook Pro
I'm so sorry.
ESC is always there (Score:2)
Press FN if you don't see ESC currently (which is up to the app to override, the default is that ESC is present). If an app specifically took ESC out of the primary touchbar, why do you need it since the app obviously does not???
USB-C seemed like a good idea (Score:2)
But now I need to worry about injection attacks when connecting to a power source. WTF?
IMHO, USB-C is not a good idea for all things.
Re: (Score:2)
When I plug my USB-C phone in to my laptop to charge, it consumes power only, and then you have to manually enable data. I would imagine this is similar for other devices as well.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem of USB-C (Score:2)
Switch may bring it into the forefront? (Score:2)
My List (Score:5, Insightful)
1. He's absolutely right about it being a "collection of standards", where it's unclear whether a USB-C receptacle is power-only, high-power, power+data...etc. That inconsistency is hindrance to adoption, rather than flexibility.
2. There are tens of billions of items with USB-A connectors, for which even the 480mbits/sec of USB 2.0 is 'fast enough', and USB3 speeds are "definitely fast enough". Quite a number of these things are rather expensive. By contrast, there are very, very few devices that have a USB-C port for something other than charging.
3. Machines with USB-A ports tend to have a lot of them. Most standard-sized laptops have 3-5 of them, desktops have 6-10. I've yet to see a computer with USB-C provide more than two such ports. It does not help spur adoption when the number of ports available amount to "one to charge, one for the hub for all the other things".
4. Cables are expensive...except when they are inexpensive and they don't work, or outright combust.
But the really big reason I feel that USB-C hasn't gone much of anywhere is because no one really asked for it. The 12mbits/sec of USB 1.1 was quickly a bottleneck, and it was backwards compatible. The 480Mbits/sec of USB 2.0 was fast enough for plenty of things, but bulk data transfers and other tasks benefit from USB3...and both of them were backwards compatible at a physical level. USB-C is "maybe whatever you want it to be", doesn't have the same connectors, lacks real standardization beyond the connectors...and aside from the ability to flip it, from a customer's point of view it's supposed to be superior, how?
I'm sure it will increase its momentum and/or find a niche eventually, but the fact that it's going to require a painful and expensive transition period makes it the kind of thing that will take far longer than the iterations of USB that have been the standard for nearly two decades.
Re: (Score:2)
I've yet to see a computer with USB-C provide more than two such ports.
This is true, and I have to admit, I'm actually surprised at this, especially considering the lack of hubs and on cell phones that have removed the headphone adapter.
What's so hard about fitting at least four ports on a laptop?
Re: (Score:2)
... from a customer's point of view it's supposed to be superior, how?
As an international standard for power delivery with enough power to charge a laptop or quick charge a phone or tablet.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, that's a potential benefit -- but you have to admit, it's a pretty small one.
Re: (Score:2)
It took forever for even desktops to get more than 2 USB-3 A ports. Only in the last year maybe have I seen new systems ship with 100% USB-3 ports.
I wonder how much of this is just due to 99% of end users not fucking caring because 99% of their use case is USB-2 dependent at best, so manufacturers just don't bother with newer ports until the chipsets basically provide nothing but the new standard.
I also would guess that as usual Intel is to blame somehow, being all over the map about what ports they suppor
Thunderbolt 1 and 2 had the same issues video (Score:2)
Thunderbolt 1 and 2 had the same issues the ext pci-e idea was cool but warp it with video and to tie it on board video chips?? (at least some pro workstations had TB cards with an DP loop back cable to the full size video card)
TB3 is just warping DP + TB + USB into one.
Apple really need to keep a change port or least charger + usb-c port pass-though (full with TB) in the box.
Re: My List (Score:2)
Apple provides laptops that have four USB-C ports.
As to USB-A being such a sure standard... what happens when I plug my USB-3 drive into a device? It has a standard USB-A cable on one end, yes, and it will technically work - but on some devices it will only us USB-2.0 speeds, on others that support USB-3 it will be far faster. How is that not just as confusing for the non-technical user? It's the same device and cables and ports, but can work very differently across multiple devices...
I'll start using it (Score:4, Interesting)
USB-C doesn't solve any problem I have, so I'm not going to go out of my way for it and am not particularly excited about it. But I won't resist it, either. I'll adopt is as devices I use switch to it.
Re: (Score:2)
USB-c standardizes a connector sized for your phone, so you can plug devices into your phone without a cable. If your PC has a USB-c port and you get a Yubikey 4C, you can plug the device into your phone or your PC.
USB-c is the future. That means we're right now banging our heads on the wall and hoping that our next Chromebooks and desktops have, like, 6 USB-c ports and 6 USB3 ports.
This time around, however, the same chipset can control USB3 and USB-C ports. No fighting over parallel/serial ports tak
Re: (Score:2)
Yep -- but again, it doesn't solve any problem I have. My phone already has an appropriately sized standard connection -- so standard that I can grab any random cable or charger from my box and be guaranteed that it will work.
USB-c is the future.
Obviously, and I'm not resisting it. But that doesn't mean USB-C improves anything for me. As long as it doesn't make things too much worse, I'm OK with it.
Apple's fault? (Score:2)
They decided to push USB-C and removed all USB-A ports before the USB-C specifications were ready? Sure USB-C can replace a lot of things on paper, but in real life it looks like a real mess of nearly a dozen different specifications.
And the only Apple laptop left with USB-A ports is the MacBook Air, with an old 5th-generation intel CPU, a sub-par TN display and a standard of 8GB RAM with no 16GB option.
Re: (Score:2)
You can still buy the 2015 Macbook Pro.
That's been my go to unless someone specifically requests one of those idiotic 2016 models.
Dongles? (Score:1)
When did the word "dongle" become a synonym for "adapter" instead of referring to a hardware copy protection device? Who made this decision, and why wasn't I sent the memo?
Re: (Score:2)
It had that meaning from before it started to be used for copy protection devices.
Re: (Score:2)
I just like to say it.
Re: (Score:2)
Because "Dongle" has a negative connotation of inconvenience, hassle, and dubious benefit. And that's basically what you have today with the dime and quartering morass of dongles people have to deal with now. Seems entirely fitting, IMO.
Re: (Score:2)
When did the word "dongle" become a synonym for "adapter" instead of referring to a hardware copy protection device? Who made this decision, and why wasn't I sent the memo?
When laptops started requiring RJ45 adapters because they didn't have any built-in. For example, in the late 90's some Toshiba laptops required ethernet adapters and people (users) started calling them dongles so IT support had to as well... In other words, this usage has been going on for a long time.
Re: (Score:2)
"Dongle" has verifiably been in use in publications since 1981, and anecdotally (from me) in use colloquially for at least a few years before that. Originally, it didn't have anything to do with RJ45 adapters (those came later), but -- according to my memory -- referred to certain printer adapters.
Stop buying Macbooks, problem solved. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What do you get then? A windows machine?
Yeah, great choices here.
Either get fucked with the hardware, or get fucked with the software. At least with Apple, you only get fucked once, up front. Microsoft will never stop causing you pain. You will live with the ever present fear that the next unblockable update will trash your machine.
Unrealistic Dreams (Score:2)
It’s comforting to think that over time, this will all settle down and we’ll finally achieve the dream of a single cable and port for everything.
No, that's not comforting. If such a wonderful time ever arrives, it will be followed shortly by a new "connector to replace them all" and we'll be at the front end of that train once again.
Transition to USB-C (Score:2)
The transition is unnecessarily painful, but otherwise USB-C is a great idea that addresses most of the old USB issues.
USB-C allows for must more power--I can plug in a USB-C cable and have power and accessories for my laptop, and it's great for phone charging.
USB-C finally eliminates issues with upside-down USB connectors.
USB-C has the same connector on both ends of the cable.
USB-C should be fully backwards compatible with dongles.
USB-C power should allow for nearly universal DC power. Ideally all home ro
Re: (Score:2)
USB-C finally eliminates issues with upside-down USB connectors.
It finally eliminates those damn 4 dimensional connectors. You know what I mean: try and plug in a USB-A or mini/micro connector: nope. Flip it around, still no joy, Flip it around again and only then will it fit.
Re: (Score:2)
USB-C does have potential security issues, as does any USB-power option. This is something that device manufacturers should have been dealing with all along, but it's even more important now.
I don't know about USB-C, but with the other USBs, this is a solved problem. You get a power-only cable. It has no data lines, so there's no security issue.
My conclusion is that now is a lousy time to buy a new computer.
I agree. Same with buying a new phone -- now is the time to hunker down and wait a couple of years to see how this stuff settles out.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm confident that USB-C will be in good shape within two years. With a phone, the only big issue is charging, and I think USB-C is ready for the job, so I wouldn't hold off on that. Of course, if you switch to wireless charging, then the USB issue is mostly moot. Then again, I don't use my phone with headphones, so issues with missing headphone jacks and dongles don't impact me. In general, though, the USB port on a phone has a much narrower range of uses than on a PC, so it's a lot easier to deal with
Re: (Score:2)
With a phone, the only big issue is charging, and I think USB-C is ready for the job, so I wouldn't hold off on that.
Unless you want to plug the phone into, say, a laptop or other such device, which I do regularly. So I'll wait and see with the phone as well -- I'm hoping that I can hold off long enough for the entire ecosystem to settle out a bit.
More cross-discipline ignorance (Score:1)
Marco was CTO & 1st lead dev, not co-founder (Score:2)
Arment was Tumblr's first lead developer & CTO, but not a co-founder. It was founded by its CEO, David Karp.
ASCII art dick joke (Score:2)
Slashdot, you're letting me down here... Nobody read far enough to get the all but gift wraped:
Come on... If all you've got is a thinner B---D, you need to try harder.
Works for me (Score:1)
Maybe God is punishing him with signal integrity and standard interpretation issues for founding a cesspool like Tumblr. Maybe it's a lowkey, Millennial version of purgatory he's stuck in.
I don't have any devices with USB-C, but it seems like it works for everyone else.
Bitchin' like it's 1999 (Score:2)
This reads like a mirror of a rant from 1999 about how the hubs were crap, the cables expensive and variable, and the confusion rampant.
USB will never take off!