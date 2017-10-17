Microsoft Begins Rolling Out Windows 10 Fall Creators Update (windows.com) 50
Microsoft has started to roll out Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, aka, "Redstone 3" to the general public. The company has been testing this new major update to its desktop operating system for over six months. Much like the previous major updates to Windows 10, the Fall Creators Update is also free to Windows 10 users. Some of the remarkable new features the company is shipping with Fall Creators Update include a major design tweak called Fluent Design System. The design changes, CNET writes, are "subtle, like motion and blur effects, along with the changes to the way windows appear." Also in the offering are support for mixed reality, improvements to Photos app, and OneDrive on-demand files -- a feature that many users have long requested. You can read more about these new features and improvements here.
Already? (Score:4)
Good god, how I dread these things. They always cost me time and hassle.
Semiannual vs. biennial (Score:3)
To me it sounds like someone who prefers, say, the biennial (2-year) cycle of Ubuntu long-term support (LTS) releases over the semiannual (6-month) cycle of Ubuntu intermediate releases and Windows 10 feature updates.
In Linux, some people call this hot-patching. Good reason to move up to the 4x kernel and enjoy.
Or use Livepatch. Or 16.04, ksplice/kgraft? Sorry, what was your complaint again, having to endure reboots for kernel patches?
No, I don't consider it a hassle. Then again, I usually don't need to redo my whole settings, clean up the system from spyware that miraculously got turned back on and hunt down a few new drivers for the next couple days whenever I install a new Ubuntu kernel.
Maybe that's why.
GNOME 2 to Unity to GNOME 3 (Score:2)
Then again, I usually don't need to redo my whole settings
Unless you're using mainstream Ubuntu, which changes desktop environment once or twice a decade. It changed from GNOME 2 to Unity in 11.10, leading to widespread sudo apt-get install xubuntu-desktop. And it's set to change from Unity to GNOME 3 in 17.10 [ubuntu.com].
clean up the system from spyware that miraculously got turned back on
Like the Amazon shopping lens a few years back?
Waiting for the Fall destroyers update (Score:2)
Better a hater than an apologists for terrible decisions in design, business models, and just general anti competitive practices.
Yes, I GLADLY wear the label of 'hater'. Because one makes me an obnoxious a-hole. You're actively hurting everyone with your complacency. You deserve no sympathy.
You say hatred, we say experience...
Look buddy, you're obviously not a SysAdmin so Linux is a struggle for you. No problem. We all have preferences. I happen to love my CentOS 7 Linux box. You know what? I also love my Windows 10 box. I don't give a fuck who agrees with me or not. Linux for the Server, Windows for the desktop. Mac? Apple has fucked the desktop so fucking bad that's it's bleeding from every orifice.
Contrast (Score:5, Interesting)
I want to be able to find the damn scroll bars. Either improve the colors, let me choose a classic theme, or otherwise give me some ability of get rid of the flat interface disaster. That is my requested feature.
Agreed on that. Flat interface that makes it hard to know where things are just slow the user down. It's no fun.
Oh great (Score:2, Insightful)
So now we need even better GPUs just to make sure those stupid effects don't waste even more time.
Anyone know how to disable the stupid "here's all your windows, click on one" effect and return ALT-TAB to the way it has worked for decades?
It is Spring, damn it.
Why would you use a geographically dependent naming convention?
not this shit again. (Score:2)
what if i don't want any of this bullshit?
What if i want an OS that leaves me alone to do my work without being pestered, rebooted, and nagged ?
What if i have zero interest in cortana, skydrive, or any of the other bullshit foisted on me? (see above)
laptop came with windows 10 home
fuck you MS. Not entirely sure the drivers are actually available for 7, or 8.1 in a pinch. Namely thunderbolt and touchscreen -- and entertaining the notion of spending ~$200 for the pro version to opt out of their
New Features (Score:2)
Some of the remarkable new features the company is shipping with Fall Creators Update include a major design tweak called Fluent Design System.
Will this update still have the remarkable feature where it will FUBAR my wireless and ethernet connections and require a roll back to 1607?