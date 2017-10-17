Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Begins Rolling Out Windows 10 Fall Creators Update (windows.com) 50

Posted by msmash from the new-windows-release dept.
Microsoft has started to roll out Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, aka, "Redstone 3" to the general public. The company has been testing this new major update to its desktop operating system for over six months. Much like the previous major updates to Windows 10, the Fall Creators Update is also free to Windows 10 users. Some of the remarkable new features the company is shipping with Fall Creators Update include a major design tweak called Fluent Design System. The design changes, CNET writes, are "subtle, like motion and blur effects, along with the changes to the way windows appear." Also in the offering are support for mixed reality, improvements to Photos app, and OneDrive on-demand files -- a feature that many users have long requested. You can read more about these new features and improvements here.

Microsoft Begins Rolling Out Windows 10 Fall Creators Update More | Reply

Microsoft Begins Rolling Out Windows 10 Fall Creators Update

Comments Filter:
  • Sounds fair and balanced to me.

  • Already? (Score:4)

    by JohnFen ( 1641097 ) on Tuesday October 17, 2017 @01:34PM (#55384143)

    Good god, how I dread these things. They always cost me time and hassle.

  • Fail craters. Because it will crash and burn.

  • I'm not very creative, as you can tell.

  • Contrast (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Moof123 ( 1292134 ) on Tuesday October 17, 2017 @01:51PM (#55384263)

    I want to be able to find the damn scroll bars. Either improve the colors, let me choose a classic theme, or otherwise give me some ability of get rid of the flat interface disaster. That is my requested feature.

  • Oh great (Score:2, Insightful)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 )

    The design changes, CNET writes, are "subtle, like motion and blur effects, along with the changes to the way windows appear."

    So now we need even better GPUs just to make sure those stupid effects don't waste even more time.

    Anyone know how to disable the stupid "here's all your windows, click on one" effect and return ALT-TAB to the way it has worked for decades?

  • Microsoft begins rolling back Windows 10 failed creators update

  • what if i don't want any of this bullshit?
    What if i want an OS that leaves me alone to do my work without being pestered, rebooted, and nagged ?
    What if i have zero interest in cortana, skydrive, or any of the other bullshit foisted on me? (see above)

    (laptop came with windows 10 home, which .. fuck you MS. Not entirely sure the drivers are actually available for 7, or 8.1 in a pinch. Namely thunderbolt and touchscreen -- and entertaining the notion of spending ~$200 for the pro version to opt out of their

  • Some of the remarkable new features the company is shipping with Fall Creators Update include a major design tweak called Fluent Design System.

    Will this update still have the remarkable feature where it will FUBAR my wireless and ethernet connections and require a roll back to 1607?

Slashdot Top Deals

We can predict everything, except the future.

Close