Toronto To Be Home To Google Parent's Biggest Smart City Project Yet (techcrunch.com) 16
Sidewalk Labs, the smart city subsidiary of Alphabet (the parent company of Google) with the stated goal of "reimagining cities from the Internet up," now has a very big sandbox in which to conduct its high-tech experiments. From a report: That's obviously an ambitious project, but some of the groundwork is already being laid: Alphabet's Google will be the flagship tenant for the new neighbourhood, anchoring the easter waterfront, to be called "Quayside," and Sidewalk Labs has committed $50 million to kick off pilot testing and planning in partnership with the City of Toronto. Sidewalk Labs won the contract through its response to a Request for Proposals issues by Waterfront Toronto, and organization created by the Canadian federal government, the Ontario provincial government and the City of Toronto together to foster development of Toronto's lakefront areas in ways that address urban sprawl while respecting the realities of climate change and taking into account the ability of the city's residents to get around efficiently. The area involved in the RFP that Sidewalk Labs will work with the government coalition to develop spans around 800 acres (though 12 acres are specified for the initial project), and is one of the largest underdeveloped urban areas in any North American city, making it a good target for Sidewalk's ambitious vision, which involves building smart cities holistically from the very start. Ultimately, the partners hope to turn the area into a "place for tens of thousands of people to live, work, learn and play -- and to create and advance new ideas that improve city life," according to a release from Sidewalk.
Oh YAY! (Score:2)
Something else Google can drop into place and then abandon...
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, Google's millennial hotshots are great at big ideas, flashy launches, PR, and bold plans. What they're not so great at is physical implementation and long-term maintenance (you know, the actual hard work that can't be done with an app).
Google Fiber anyone?
Re: (Score:2)
"building smart cities holistically" (Score:2, Interesting)
Toronto is well known for these planned communities that end up becoming total disasters. Regent Park [wikipedia.org] is a 1940s/1950s-era attempt at a planned community that failed. St. James Town [wikipedia.org] is a 1960s-era attempt at a planned community that failed. Crescent Town [wikipedia.org] is a 1970s-era attempt at a planned community that failed. Don Valley Village [wikipedia.org] is yet another 1960s/1970s-era attempt at a planned community that failed. Those areas became well-known as ho
Wut? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's like the difference between a regular TV and a smart TV.
So in a smart city, you can do cool stuff you can't do in a dumb city, but you risk bricking the city with every software update.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Will the city still work if I don't plug it into the internet?
No.
DRM.
Re: (Score:2)
Please forgive my ignorance but what exactly is a 'smart city' ?
Folks are getting dumber every day . . . just listen to the average person blabbing away innocuous nonsense very loudly on their cell phones in public.
So in order to maintain our level of economic prosperity and standard of living, our fearless leaders are making cities smarter to balance out the dumber people.
That's really nice of them.
Re: (Score:2)
More gentrification? (Score:2)