Google Maps Ditches Walking Calorie Counter After Backlash

Posted by BeauHD
Following online backlash, Google is removing a planned feature in Maps that shows you how many calories you'd burn when in walking mode. Google's attempt to promote a healthy lifestyle caused a number of people to lambast the feature on Twitter, claiming it would "shame" and even "trigger" those with eating disorders. Engadget reports: Taking note of the negative reaction, Google is now dumping the experiment. It confirmed to Engadget that the update was briefly tested on iOS, and has been abandoned based on user feedback. As The Hill's Taylor Lorenz noted in her tweets, there was no way to turn off the feature. Lorenz also claimed that using pink cupcakes as the unit of measurement was "lowkey aimed at women." Others pointed out that Maps wasn't the appropriate place for the update. After all, there are plenty of fitness and calorie counting apps that keep track of your activity and consumption -- again emphasizing how misplaced the feature was.

  • Chalk Up Another Victory... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by hondo77 ( 324058 ) on Tuesday October 17, 2017 @06:15PM (#55386217) Homepage
    ...for the Culture of Outrage!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I'm outraged that they're implying pink cupcakes are only for women. I love all cupcakes equally.

      • The standard "cupcake with frosting" image includes pink frosting. Chocolate frosting is far more common in real life, but that ends up looking like poop when used in any sort of graphical sense.

        White frosting is usually taken to mean vanilla, and vanilla is synonymous with "boring".
        Green and blue are unappetizing colors for food.
        Strong red (such as frosting) looks like blood and is a hard color to get consistent (be it across print, web, etc., and don't you dare try to JPEG anything with large solid block

    • Re:Chalk Up Another Victory... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by EEPROMS ( 889169 ) on Tuesday October 17, 2017 @06:25PM (#55386289)
      or Google bows to the "everything offends me crowd" Seriously people grow the f**k up, the universe doesn't care about your feelings and if you are fat deal with it. FYI I also love food and I am in a constant battle with my body weight but I have learned "to control my urges".

      • the universe doesn't care about your feelings

        True. But if I'm trying to sell you something? I sure as hell care about your feelings--at least until the check clears.

        Remember, Google is in it for the marketshare. They don't make money off of Maps, they make money keeping track of to where you ask directions and using that information for marketing purposes. "Oh, look, you go to this grocery store? Maybe you'd be interested in some coupons..."

      • And I demand that we stop talking about anything.

    • A handful of people complained about the feature on Twitter. There was no real outrage, just a few people who were annoyed you can't turn it off. Engadget is being incredibly dishonest here by throwing red meat to the "omg pc culture is ruining everything" crowd.

    • Chalk Up Another Victory... for the Culture of Outrage!

      I'd call this "marketing psychology" more than "caving to outrage". For Google, users are both their customers and their product. If any part of their service potentially makes people feel bad (shamed, judged, or, god forbid, triggered), there's a chance that some percentage of them will choose a different service next time, which means less data for them to sell. I'd call this "marketing psychology" more than "caving to outrage".

      • See if you can figure out which sentence I accidentally put in there twice. See if you can figure out which sentence I accidentally put in there twice.
    • If this offends you, it's time to get a health coach. A good one doesn't (necessarily) cost that much, and can be a tremendous help in losing weight. This is especially true for people who have emotional issues around food and get offended by it. This is not easy to do alone.

  • It's time for a purge (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Tuesday October 17, 2017 @06:18PM (#55386249)

    >Google's attempt to promote a healthy lifestyle caused a number of people to lambast the feature on Twitter, claiming it would "shame" and even "trigger" those with eating disorders.

    Those people are poisoning our society. They need to be ostracized and allowed to wallow in whatever ghetto they manage to find refuge in.

  • How can this feature be added back in? I'd find it handy.
    What's wrong with encouraging people to walk instead of drive?
    Where else could you put such a feature, apart from Maps? Adding navigation to a fitness app would be even worse.
    What's wrong with pink cupcakes? Raspberry icing is awesome. How dare women try to claim it for themselves.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Cederic ( 9623 )

      I'd go so far as to suggest that pink cupcakes are the definitive colour. I tend not to eat cupcakes at all, but if I do I'm well up for one with delicate baby pink icing on it.

      For walking maps I've found this site to be excellent in the UK:
      https://www.mapometer.com// [mapometer.com]

      Other regions may vary.

  • As a fat person myself, how is it offensive to be informed that you are burning calories by doing something? It's not like someone's telling you that you should go for a walk to burn calories because you really need it. They're telling you "hey, I noticed you're out on a walk, did you know that that's burning calories? good for you!"

    • There's an idea (that seems mostly promulgated by overweight people) that being obese is not a health issue. Anything implying that you might want to not be overweight might therefore be construed as a judgement that obesity is a bad thing. For a humorous example of these people, head over to YouTube and search on "fat acceptance".
    • Don't you understand? Having an eating disorder or being overweight, means you must also have broken legs. How are you condoning Google's insensitive and mean feature that makes fun of the fact that you don't have legs? Wait, what that? You have legs and they work just fine? You can walk? Uh...carry on then...

  • Two Options: (Score:5, Insightful)

    by kaatochacha ( 651922 ) on Tuesday October 17, 2017 @06:21PM (#55386263)

    1) change your possibly useful feature to include the ability to turn it off, modify the icon, allow customization.
    2) Demand, outraged, it be removed.

    Guess which one prevailed.

  • Toughen up, snowflake (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A number of people lambasted the feature on Twitter, claiming it would "shame" and even "trigger" those with eating disorders.

    Really?

    Really?

    Lorenz also claimed that using pink cupcakes as the unit of measurement was "lowkey aimed at women."

    That would be a valid point (sort of) if it were true. It isn't. The article shows screenshots: it just shows a calorie count.

    That being said, it's still likely a useless feature. People are wildly different, and how many calories an individual burns is going to depend on their weight, posture, walking gait, and who knows what other variables. Hell, even the current temperature and wind are probably enough to make the calorie counts completely wrong.

  • Oh no, my fat got triggered (Score:4, Insightful)

    by slashmydots ( 2189826 ) on Tuesday October 17, 2017 @06:31PM (#55386329)
    For real, wanting to go somewhere and wanting to get exercise are two completely different things. It's rarely overlapped where I don't care how long it'd take to get there so I'll burn some calories on foot. So it is completely useless and somewhat insulting, especially to people like me with mobility issues when it comes to walking. BUT screw those in-denial fat ass whiners who can't handle being told they're disgustingly unhealthy and need to do something about it. If they can't handle that simple fact, let alone taking steps to do something about it, that's THEIR own mental illness. DO NOT cater to those types.

  • For a happier life, ignore everything written on Twitter.

  • By anything that remembers me I'm a obese sob.

    From commercials depicting thin people, thin people passing by in the street. People doing biking, walking, etc. anything that doesn't glorify eating in excess and being a obese sob.

    Oh, and I do get PTSD by the mere sight of sports stores and fitness centers. Check your body privilege!

  • I don't know which is worse: 1. Mentally unstable "people" who claimed this is an issue. 2. Mentally unstable "people" at Google who backed off on the feature.

  • Your damn right, as a whiskey drinkin, cigar smokin, red meat eattin MAUN! I have never in my life ate a pink cupcake!

    really wtf, why are pink cupcakes "aimed at women", just cause you happen to be a woman and desire a pink cupcake on your guilt walk? Well guess what, I have pink cupcakes, I am going to enjoy one, its strawberry with a little ribbon of rasberry jam in the middle, and you madam are not allowed to have one...

    better?

    • many men, both straight and gay, as well as many other individuals across the gender spectrum, like the colour pink; for her to suggest this is aimed at women is sexist and insensitive.

  • I really have no more words....Just stupid. Might as well call a pedometer or smart watch a fat shaming product.
  • Rather than just taking a shit on another seemingly useful feature, why not make it opt-in instead? The weenies that will complain about its mere existence can be ignored with extreme prejudice.

