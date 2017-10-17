Google Maps Ditches Walking Calorie Counter After Backlash (engadget.com) 75
Following online backlash, Google is removing a planned feature in Maps that shows you how many calories you'd burn when in walking mode. Google's attempt to promote a healthy lifestyle caused a number of people to lambast the feature on Twitter, claiming it would "shame" and even "trigger" those with eating disorders. Engadget reports: Taking note of the negative reaction, Google is now dumping the experiment. It confirmed to Engadget that the update was briefly tested on iOS, and has been abandoned based on user feedback. As The Hill's Taylor Lorenz noted in her tweets, there was no way to turn off the feature. Lorenz also claimed that using pink cupcakes as the unit of measurement was "lowkey aimed at women." Others pointed out that Maps wasn't the appropriate place for the update. After all, there are plenty of fitness and calorie counting apps that keep track of your activity and consumption -- again emphasizing how misplaced the feature was.
If only it weren't against every principle of modern UI design to, you know, actually ALLOW PEOPLE TO TURN FEATURES ON AND OFF.
Because if it were, those who find a given feature useful could turn it on (or leave it turned on), and those who don't want it could simply turn it off (or leave it turned off), all without starting a massive Twitstorm.
But of course, it's no longer fashionable to trouble the user with such responsibilities. Google Knows What's Best For Us All(tm)... and if they don't, Apple and Mi
I like the feature. It kinda makes sense.....I get that people with eating disorders and stuff can be hypersensitive to calorie counts and that it can cause them to engage in the behaviors that they're trying to avoid, but gah, still....it's a useful feature for those of us who try to walk as part of a fitness regimen and really need to track what our exercise buys us.
Chalk Up Another Victory... (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm outraged that they're implying pink cupcakes are only for women. I love all cupcakes equally.
The standard "cupcake with frosting" image includes pink frosting. Chocolate frosting is far more common in real life, but that ends up looking like poop when used in any sort of graphical sense.
White frosting is usually taken to mean vanilla, and vanilla is synonymous with "boring".
Green and blue are unappetizing colors for food.
Strong red (such as frosting) looks like blood and is a hard color to get consistent (be it across print, web, etc., and don't you dare try to JPEG anything with large solid block
That's the problem: once you appease them you're stuck with them. They smell weakness. They realize the power they have over you. They will demand more and more, never being satisfied.
Yeah-- give them the ability to turn one feature off, and people might start to demand that they be able to turn other features off. Turn off autoplay on videos! Turn off automatic notification of things you don't give a damn about! Why, some people might even want to turn off autocorrect!
the universe doesn't care about your feelings
True. But if I'm trying to sell you something? I sure as hell care about your feelings--at least until the check clears.
Remember, Google is in it for the marketshare. They don't make money off of Maps, they make money keeping track of to where you ask directions and using that information for marketing purposes. "Oh, look, you go to this grocery store? Maybe you'd be interested in some coupons..."
Everything offends me (Score:2)
And I demand that we stop talking about anything.
I'm not even sure how there were people complaining about it on Twitter in the first place though. I thought they had something in the ToS against children using their service.
Chalk Up Another Victory... for the Culture of Outrage!
I'd call this "marketing psychology" more than "caving to outrage". For Google, users are both their customers and their product. If any part of their service potentially makes people feel bad (shamed, judged, or, god forbid, triggered), there's a chance that some percentage of them will choose a different service next time, which means less data for them to sell. I'd call this "marketing psychology" more than "caving to outrage".
It's time for a purge (Score:5, Insightful)
>Google's attempt to promote a healthy lifestyle caused a number of people to lambast the feature on Twitter, claiming it would "shame" and even "trigger" those with eating disorders.
Those people are poisoning our society. They need to be ostracized and allowed to wallow in whatever ghetto they manage to find refuge in.
Your comment seems to imply that people with eating disorders should be ostracized. Eating disorders are mental health issues; in other words, they are serious medical issues. They require treatment by doctors, but they most certainly shouldn't be blamed or ostracized for having health issues. Your comment is flamebait and should be moderated as such.
Unless of course "those people" are the same as the "number of people" that are complaining about the feature. Yam's comment is insightful, and should be moderated as such.
Your reading comprehension is failing. What the OP implies is that people taking offense ON BEHALF OF OTHERS should be ostracized. These are the people that keep us from making tongue-in-cheek jokes, that keep us from calling people-of-a-non-white-skin-color black, and who generally live and breathe their own outrage, because only by trying to make the world PERFECT can they find meaning in their own pathetic little lives.
They are the ones who always know best, who will run from crusade to crusade to prove
How can this feature be added back in? I'd find it handy.
What's wrong with encouraging people to walk instead of drive?
Where else could you put such a feature, apart from Maps? Adding navigation to a fitness app would be even worse.
What's wrong with pink cupcakes? Raspberry icing is awesome. How dare women try to claim it for themselves.
I'd go so far as to suggest that pink cupcakes are the definitive colour. I tend not to eat cupcakes at all, but if I do I'm well up for one with delicate baby pink icing on it.
For walking maps I've found this site to be excellent in the UK:
https://www.mapometer.com// [mapometer.com]
Other regions may vary.
As a fat person... (Score:2)
As a fat person myself, how is it offensive to be informed that you are burning calories by doing something? It's not like someone's telling you that you should go for a walk to burn calories because you really need it. They're telling you "hey, I noticed you're out on a walk, did you know that that's burning calories? good for you!"
Two Options: (Score:5, Insightful)
1) change your possibly useful feature to include the ability to turn it off, modify the icon, allow customization.
2) Demand, outraged, it be removed.
Guess which one prevailed.
A number of people lambasted the feature on Twitter, claiming it would "shame" and even "trigger" those with eating disorders.
Really?
Really?
Lorenz also claimed that using pink cupcakes as the unit of measurement was "lowkey aimed at women."
That would be a valid point (sort of) if it were true. It isn't. The article shows screenshots: it just shows a calorie count.
That being said, it's still likely a useless feature. People are wildly different, and how many calories an individual burns is going to depend on their weight, posture, walking gait, and who knows what other variables. Hell, even the current temperature and wind are probably enough to make the calorie counts completely wrong.
Remove it because it's going to be mostly me
a 325 pound murderer [pennlive.com] is a bad thing to do.
Couldn't these people just go somewhere (Score:2)
else in the world where real help is needed?
Not On My Google Maps
Oh no, my fat got triggered (Score:4, Insightful)
For a happier life, ignore everything written on Twitter.
From commercials depicting thin people, thin people passing by in the street. People doing biking, walking, etc. anything that doesn't glorify eating in excess and being a obese sob.
Oh, and I do get PTSD by the mere sight of sports stores and fitness centers. Check your body privilege!
Should I be institutionalized or at least cease being such a whinny little brat? NO! the whole world must cater to my fragile special snowflake ego, by avoiding any triggeri
Your damn right, as a whiskey drinkin, cigar smokin, red meat eattin MAUN! I have never in my life ate a pink cupcake!
really wtf, why are pink cupcakes "aimed at women", just cause you happen to be a woman and desire a pink cupcake on your guilt walk? Well guess what, I have pink cupcakes, I am going to enjoy one, its strawberry with a little ribbon of rasberry jam in the middle, and you madam are not allowed to have one...
better?
many men, both straight and gay, as well as many other individuals across the gender spectrum, like the colour pink; for her to suggest this is aimed at women is sexist and insensitive.
