Russian Troll Factory Paid US Activists To Fund Protests During Election (theguardian.com) 35
bestweasel writes: The Guardian reports on another story about Russian meddling, but interestingly, this one comes from a respected Russian news source, the RBC. From the report: "Russian trolls posing as Americans made payments to genuine activists in the U.S. to help fund protest movements on socially divisive issues. On Tuesday, the newspaper RBC published a major investigation into the work of a so-called Russian 'troll factory' since 2015, including during the period of the U.S. election campaign, disclosures that are likely to put further spotlight on alleged Russian meddling in the election. RBC said it had identified 118 accounts or groups in Facebook, Instagram and Twitter that were linked to the troll factory, all of which had been blocked in August and September this year as part of the U.S. investigation into Russian electoral meddling. Perhaps the most alarming element of the article was the claim that employees of the troll factory had contacted about 100 real U.S.-based activists to help with the organization of protests and events. RBC claimed the activists were contacted by Facebook group administrators hiding their Russian origin and were offered financial help to pay for transport or printing costs. About $80,000 was spent during a two-year period, according to the report."
$80k? Our politicians could learn something (Score:3)
That's less than a 30 second TV advertisement for HOURS of news coverage.
The key is not getting caught (Score:3)
Not that Hilary is a spring chicken herself but it took a fundamental breakdown over just about everything to make a guy who used to be a Simpson's joke our actual president.
Re: (Score:1)
May I point out that Hillary was also for Black Lives Matter and Blacktivist, the two groups being paid to protest?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: The key is not getting caught (Score:1)
If if if, if the moon was made of cheese, we might be invaded by giant space mice!
If if if, if Hilary wasn't the worst candidate to ever run for POTUS then she might have beat the second worst candidate ever.
I'm With Her!
Lol, riiiight!
Here's a joke for you (Score:2)
Not that Hilary is a spring chicken herself but it took a fundamental breakdown over just about everything to make a guy who used to be a Simpson's joke our actual president.
Here's a joke for you:
Q: How many reasons does Hillary have for not winning the election?
A: 43 [foxnews.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Some of them *did* learn. Ever heard of President Trump?
Timeline of Treason (Score:1)
Before the Election
Dec. 10, 2015
Lt. Gen Michael Flynn is part of a panel discussion in Moscow for the 10th anniversary of government-backed Russia Today, for which he receives payment (The Washington Post, Aug. 15, 2016). Officials notice an increase in communication between Flynn and the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak, following the Russia Today event (CNN, May 19, 2017).
Late 2015
British intelligence agencies detect suspicious interactions between Russia and Trump aides that they p
Re: (Score:2)
These are the 2 big stories regarding Russia today, and explains a lot of what went down, and the concentrated effort (and we do know it was a Clinton campaign effort thanks to wikileaks) to link Trump to Russia during the campaign in order to take the heat off herself.
http://thehill.com/policy/nati... [thehill.com]
http://www.newsweek.com/james-... [newsweek.com]
It's Comey and the Obama DOJ that needs to be investigated for obstruction of justice.
No they need to investigate these guys [youtube.com] named as DEVO for the suppressed secret information.
Laws are for little people (Score:2)
Why are we even talking about a couple of Facebook ads when today's breaking news is the Obama administration was investigating Russian infiltration of the US nuclear material transport trucking company in 2009, by none other than Mueller of the FBI. It eventually led to corruption, money laundering, kickbacks and extortion charges. Yet somehow at the same time, a $500k speaking fee to Bill Clinton and $145mil being donated to the Clinton Foundation, with Hillary Clinton as sec of state let the same Russian group by Uranium One and 20% of the US uranium supply. Obama himself said that there was nothing to be concerned about, but we know now the investigation was blocked by none other than Comey, and Dept of Justice Holder And the Russian involved had a plea deal and covered it up in 2014.
Dearie, don't you understand? Laws are for little people.
James Comey can admit to leaking, and gets to write a book about it [politico.com].
Reality Winner can admit to leaking, and gets to sit in prison, denied bail [wikipedia.org].
Slashdot moderation is best moderation! (Score:2)
Why are we even talking about a couple of Facebook ads when today's breaking news is the Obama administration was investigating Russian infiltration of the US nuclear material transport trucking company in 2009, by none other than Mueller of the FBI.
Fascinating to watch the Slashdot moderation system in action.
As I post this, there are three topically relevant and accurate stories modded down to 0 or -1. The one above this one reads "0 interesting", the "interesting" tag gets added for an upvote.
This one (and the others) are perfectly legitimate: Both news stories are in the current news cycle, and are largely what the writers say they are. (Clinton Uranium deal investigated by the FBI, and Comey wrote the Hillary conclusion months before interviewing
What is Slashdot coming to? (Score:2)