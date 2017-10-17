Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Russian Troll Factory Paid US Activists To Fund Protests During Election (theguardian.com) 35

Posted by BeauHD from the meddling-kids dept.
bestweasel writes: The Guardian reports on another story about Russian meddling, but interestingly, this one comes from a respected Russian news source, the RBC. From the report: "Russian trolls posing as Americans made payments to genuine activists in the U.S. to help fund protest movements on socially divisive issues. On Tuesday, the newspaper RBC published a major investigation into the work of a so-called Russian 'troll factory' since 2015, including during the period of the U.S. election campaign, disclosures that are likely to put further spotlight on alleged Russian meddling in the election. RBC said it had identified 118 accounts or groups in Facebook, Instagram and Twitter that were linked to the troll factory, all of which had been blocked in August and September this year as part of the U.S. investigation into Russian electoral meddling. Perhaps the most alarming element of the article was the claim that employees of the troll factory had contacted about 100 real U.S.-based activists to help with the organization of protests and events. RBC claimed the activists were contacted by Facebook group administrators hiding their Russian origin and were offered financial help to pay for transport or printing costs. About $80,000 was spent during a two-year period, according to the report."

  • That's less than a 30 second TV advertisement for HOURS of news coverage.

    • folks really hate phony protestors. What made all this work so well is that Russia didn't get caught during the election. If they had Hilary would probably be president, especially if we got it as an October surprise instead of Comey reopening the investigation just long enough to help throw the election Trump's way.

      Not that Hilary is a spring chicken herself but it took a fundamental breakdown over just about everything to make a guy who used to be a Simpson's joke our actual president.

      • May I point out that Hillary was also for Black Lives Matter and Blacktivist, the two groups being paid to protest?

        • It's confusing to me if this was helping Hillary by helping causes she supported or harming Hillary by making them more of a nuisance.

      • Re: The key is not getting caught (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        If if if, if the moon was made of cheese, we might be invaded by giant space mice!

        If if if, if Hilary wasn't the worst candidate to ever run for POTUS then she might have beat the second worst candidate ever.

        I'm With Her!

        Lol, riiiight!

      • Not that Hilary is a spring chicken herself but it took a fundamental breakdown over just about everything to make a guy who used to be a Simpson's joke our actual president.

        Here's a joke for you:

        Q: How many reasons does Hillary have for not winning the election?

        A: 43 [foxnews.com]

    • Some of them *did* learn. Ever heard of President Trump?

  • It is absurd that RBC, which is now run by Putin loyalist and tabloid owner Grigory Berezkin, is being described as "a respected Russian news source". RBC USED to be a respected news source, until early 2016 when their reporting on government corruption got their leadership forcibly ousted and replaced with people that would play nice with the administration. There's probably some true information mixed into this story along with the falsehoods because that's how Russian intelligence generally operates, but

