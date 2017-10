SpaceX's Reusable Rockets Win US Air Force General's Endorsement

As the military looks to drive down costs, the head of U.S. Air Force Space Command said he's " completely committed" to launching future missions with recycled rockets like those championed by SpaceX's Elon Musk. "It would be 'absolutely foolish' not to begin using pre-flown rockets, which brings such significant savings that they'll soon be commonplace for the entire industry, General John W. 'Jay' Raymond said," reports Bloomberg. From the report: