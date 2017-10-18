Amazon's Next Big Bet is Letting You Communicate Without a Smartphone, Says Alexa's Chief Scientist (cnbc.com) 50
An anonymous reader shares a report: The next big function to take off on Amazon's Echo devices will be voice or video calling -- which is a way Alexa can reduce the need to have your smartphone on your at all times, said Rohit Prasad, VP and Head Scientist at Alexa Machine Learning. "If you have not played with calling and the video calls on Echo Show, you should try it because that is revolutionizing how you can communicate," Prasad said in an exclusive interview with CNBC at an Alexa Accelerator event in Seattle Tuesday night. (The event is dedicating to developing new voice-powered technologies.) "When you can drop in on people who have given you access -- so I can drop in and call my mom in her kitchen without her picking any device -- it's just awesome." (Amazon added the ability to call mobile numbers and landlines for free onto Echo devices a few weeks ago.) Amazon doesn't have a smartphone that lets customers bring a digital assistant everywhere -- like Apple's Siri and Google's Assistant -- and communicating through Alexa devices is one way of reducing the need for a personal handset, Prasad said "I can easily drop in and talk to my kids," Prasad says. "They don't have a smartphone so that's my easiest way to talk to them. It's yet another area where Alexa is taking the friction away."
So I guess we all end up with landlines again...
My first guess was that we'd probably start talking to each other again.
Silly, old me.
Your mom probably has one. She probably doesn't have internet anyway so Amazon is useless here.
If moms don't have Internet, who the fuck is Facebook for?
I WANT distance from Amazon!
I WANT a barrier against impulse buys!
And Amazon gets to drop in on everyone (Score:5, Insightful)
Did Orwell's 1984 stop being a basic high school literature requirement in the last 20 years?
I am continually baffled by the number of people mindlessly signing up for an active listening (and soon, viewing) device in their homes.
You can just see the incremental push for "new applications" which will ultimately require continuous listening, viewing and remote transcription.
I am continually baffled by the number of people mindlessly signing up for an active listening (and soon, viewing) device in their homes.
I'm not. It's convenient. We have an Echo in the house and the shop. I have a Google Home as well that we're trying out.
I also grew up with 1984 but always assumed unless I took precautions otherwise, someone was listening. Always. Maybe it's because I had nutty conspiracy theorist friends in HS (When 'conspiracy theory' was the CIA is listening, not Chemtrail Gay Frogs).
Even if both devices were actually twice as good as they were they're not hard to outsmart and avoid. It also lets our household blend in
IF I was planning something it's not that hard to go off grid. You'd think users of Slashdot would know how to setup a VPS in a foreign country accessed only through TOR.
So you're a user who normally engages in a lot of easily-sniffable communications, then suddenly you start using a VPN and traffic analysis shows that you're not visiting any of your usual haunts. You don't think that's going to look suspicious?
then suddenly you start using a VPN and traffic analysis shows that you're not visiting any of your usual haunts.
Suddenly? I've had one all along and always visit my usual haunts.
Did Orwell's 1984 stop being a basic high school literature requirement in the last 20 years?
Generation X saw the birth of the internet. They remember and understand the value of privacy. The inherent risks of dismissing privacy and security online were not well known, but as time went on, they became aware. In the early days, dismissing risk was demonstrating ignorance.
Millennials/Gen Z grew up in the internet era. They've seen the repeated hacks and attacks against privacy and security. They are fully aware of the risks and impact. The IDGAF generation simply doesn't care. The younger gen
Did Orwell's 1984 stop being a basic high school literature requirement in the last 20 years?
Right about the time it became the official establishment instruction manual.
If ultra-liberalism fails, then they fall back to Animal Farm.
to communicate?
Well, they can use Whatsapp and Telegram and you can use instagram on them, and they can connect to Facebook.
And I heard that the next iPhone is gonna get some kind of voice communication too!
Al^H^H Computer. Hello Computer.
"Damn snitch" is not an option?
Too close to reality?
There is no "need" to have your phone at all times (Score:5, Interesting)
Needs are things like water, food, shelter and clothing.
This "need" for a smartphone is more accurately described as Fear Of Missing Out. And, like the monster under the bed that little kids are afraid of, is entirely manufactured in your own mind. Humans survived for millions of years without the "need" for a smartphone at all times. It's probably healthier to leave the thing at home from time to time and enjoy a walk outside, a good book, and being out of touch.
Needs are things like water, food, shelter and clothing.
This "need" for a smartphone is more accurately described as Fear Of Missing Out.
It's much more serious than that. I can't poop without a smartphone. Without one, I'd explode.
Occasional access to a phone, sure, but it's not now, nor has it ever been, a necessity to have one constantly available.
Even now, there are lots of people who have no permanent phone service at all.
The person who calls hmself 'Luthair', [slashdot.org] in his comment, doesn't get it at all:
phones have been pretty necessary for decades. Everything from emergency services to scheduling appointments or contacting customer support.
None of those things require a smartphone, or even a wireless phone. A landline would suffice.
I find that most people find excuses masquerading as 'reasons' why they 'need' a smartphone, but they rarely hold up under scrutiny,
Skype (Score:2)
So they ported Skype to their shitty hardware?
Oh I'm sure at&t/Verizon (Score:2)
This wouldn't disrupt their business at all, really. Their business is cell service, and this device doesn't actually replace cell phones.
I communicate all the time without a cell phone (Score:3)
Often it's with people that are in the same room as I am - no hardware required.
Anybody else tired of huge companies trying to force solutions on us that we don't need?
Re: (Score:3)
The technology business over the last 10 years seems to have run out of productive innovations and has turned to non-productive pseudo-innovation designed largely to create rent-seeking opportunities.
Even companies traditionally tied to productive innovations like Microsoft are now completely reorienting their business model towards actual rent seeking, as in renting you Azure time, renting you the productivity software to connect to the software they rent to you to run on your rented cloud platform, and so
Re: (Score:3)
I would say it's the opposite; the technology business in the late 90s and early 00s was focused on marketing incrementally better consumer electronics. Most of the companies of the first dot-com boom were basically just setting themselves up as unnecessary middlemen, just on the internet. Now the focus has turned to better AI, self-driving cars, space travel, big data, etc. etc.., which seems a bit more profound than letting people order dog food online.
Business computing advanced by leaps and bounds from the 80s through the mid-2000s on every front, from storage, to computing to operating systems and networking. It wasn't just consumer electronics, and arguably these didn't really advance much until digital computing got cheap enough to embed in them.
AI has been in development forever, and besides expert systems getting slightly more experty, nobody has really seen a payoff from this. There are no self-driving cars that aren't glorified lab experiments
Who doesn't have a smart phone with them at all times? If that's Amazon's market, it's shrinking fast.
Drop In - Home Security or Big Brother? (Score:2)
CALL DAVE (Score:1)
Pretty soon this technology will be so prevalent that to make a call to anyone in the world, all you have to do is shout "call [name]". The nearest spy node will hear your request and connect you to the node your friend is closest to.
I can hardly wait for spam robocalls - (Score:1)
calls I can't prevent by turning off my phone.
I can't wait for "Alexa, kill that fucker!" to work.
I'd actually buy one if it does!
Barrier to communication (Score:2)
I agree.
In fact, I wonder how this plays socially. Right now, it's widely considered rude to call someone without texting them first (except if its an emergency). In order to function properly, this would have to go against social conditioning.
"If you have not played with calling and the video calls on Echo Show, you should try it because that is revolutionizing how you can communicate," Prasad said
Who actually believes this swill?
"Picard to Riker..." (Score:2)
So Amazon is trying to say that their tech is going to power the shipboard communications of our starships?
But snark aside, it actually would be a pretty impressive feat, if you think about it. You tell the local device who you are ("Picard...") and who you'd like to connect with ("... to Riker...") and the device communicates with the broader network, automatically geo-locates your intended recipient, activates the communicator on their end, replays your query for them to receive ("Picard to Riker.") and
Parent calling Joey: Joey, we need to talk about sex.
Joey: Ma...not now, I have a friend over.
Parent: That's okay, I don't mind.
Joey: Later Ma (hangs up)
Parent: Joey, this new gizmo is amazing, I can restart a communication really quick. Now about sex, did you pack you condoms?
Joey: (in an aside to Elizabeth, hehehehehe....Ma likes her little jokes) Ma, I'll call you later.
Alexa: Alexa here, I hear you want to talk about sex, let me list some of the sex manuals at Amazon.com....
Apple already does this (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
My only problem with Amazon or Google doing it is you know they will be constantly listening and looking for ways to sell your personal info to any company / government willing to pay a $1.