The Internet Is Ripe With In-Browser Miners and It's Getting Worse Each Day

Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: Ever since mid-September, when Coinhive launched and the whole cryptojacking frenzy started, the Internet has gone crazy with in-browser cryptocurrency miners, and new sites that offer similar services are popping up on a weekly basis. While one might argue that mining Monero in a site's background is an acceptable alternative to viewing intrusive ads, almost none of these services that have recently appeared provide a way to let users know what's happening, let alone a way to stop mining behavior. In other words, most are behaving like malware, intruding on users' computers and using resources without permission. [...] Bleeping Computer spotted two new services named MineMyTraffic and JSEcoin, while security researcher Troy Mursch also spotted Coin Have and PPoi, a Coinhive clone for Chinese users. On top of this, just last night, Microsoft spotted two new services called CoinBlind and CoinNebula, both offering similar in-browser mining services, with CoinNebula configured in such a way that users couldn't report abuse. Furthermore, none of these two services even have a homepage, revealing their true intentions to be deployed in questionable scenarios.
I suspect the submitter meant "rife" rather than "ripe".
Of course, since "ripe" can mean "stinky", maybe it fits.
For all intensive porpoises, they both fit.
No? Then this is the same discussion we had decades ago about ads and it will end up in the same way.
If you go to a site, then you give it explicit permission to use resources on your computer. Whether that resource is doing stuff on the Internet (AJAX) or doing stuff on your computer (mining).
A user can control your computer though, they can limit the amount of cycles a website or browser gets to spend, block JavaScript, block whatever resource they want. In the end, the user is letting them do this and on
But couldn't this be said about any code on a website? When you go to the page, you're loading whatever JS, Flash, etc that is on their site. You're the one going there, it isn't anything malicious.
What's the difference between this stuff, and say someone using uncompressed images that suck your bandwidth excessively? Is the only difference, that they may be profiting from this slightly? If so, why i
Whoever thought this was a good idea needs to be taken out back with the fake tech-support scammers.
