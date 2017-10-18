The Internet Is Ripe With In-Browser Miners and It's Getting Worse Each Day (bleepingcomputer.com) 79
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: Ever since mid-September, when Coinhive launched and the whole cryptojacking frenzy started, the Internet has gone crazy with in-browser cryptocurrency miners, and new sites that offer similar services are popping up on a weekly basis. While one might argue that mining Monero in a site's background is an acceptable alternative to viewing intrusive ads, almost none of these services that have recently appeared provide a way to let users know what's happening, let alone a way to stop mining behavior. In other words, most are behaving like malware, intruding on users' computers and using resources without permission. [...] Bleeping Computer spotted two new services named MineMyTraffic and JSEcoin, while security researcher Troy Mursch also spotted Coin Have and PPoi, a Coinhive clone for Chinese users. On top of this, just last night, Microsoft spotted two new services called CoinBlind and CoinNebula, both offering similar in-browser mining services, with CoinNebula configured in such a way that users couldn't report abuse. Furthermore, none of these two services even have a homepage, revealing their true intentions to be deployed in questionable scenarios.
As long as you are fiddling with what runs on a page, I'd rather have the code altered to place mining results in my own account...
I personally would rather have silent cryptocurrency miners than ads though.
Mining to your own account in Javascript is stupid. It's incredibly inefficient (ie. it wastes lots more electricity than you will ever see in return). If you're going to mine it then mine it natively. The only reason it works for them is because it's not their electricity.
There is no way in hell the revenue from mining can match ads. This whole mining in the browser thing is just for illegitimate uses (ie. malware).
Indeed, yet JavaScript, for all its many, many foibles, is a much more universal computing platform than we have ever been able to achieve by other means. For this reason alone we shouldn't be in such a hurry to abandon it. Is anyone looking forward to going back to having to support Flash, Silverlight, java applets, and whatever new half-baked solution gets dreamed up by a bullying vendor.
We are still heading towards a good place. It took a long time to beat down IE and its deliberate consensus killing beh
Indeed, yet JavaScript, for all its many, many foibles, is a much more universal computing platform than we have ever been able to achieve by other means. For this reason alone we shouldn't be in such a hurry to abandon it.
I don't think that's anything close to a sufficient reason to accept the dangers associated with it. Javascript is not only a theoretical security problem, it's one that's very commonly exploited.
All of the arguments that apply to getting rid of flash apply to getting rid of Javascript.
We are still heading towards a good place.
Maybe, but the evidence for this is weak.
The web needs a common client side computing platform
"Needs" is a very strong term. In my opinion, it's more of a "nice to have" than a "can't live without".
Even more reason to disable Javascript.
While I agree with that sentiment, I have to wonder why this is such a big deal?
Assuming that mining is not actually harming me or my computer - destroying files, or leaking my information to someone - why should I care? If I visit a website and read an article, maybe a minute of my time, my computer is otherwise idle and the amount of energy spent is negligible.
We've always wanted a way to monetize visiting a site, could this be a way to do it?
We've always wanted a way to monetize visiting a site, could this be a way to do it?
While you may not be affected, plenty of people are and will be.
Those on metered connections, or who have to pay overages for data.
Those running on mobile devices who need as much battery life as they can squeeze out of their devices.
Those who are at the lower end of the financial spectrum, who have to watch their wattage and struggle to replace their aging machines, and struggle to provide air conditioning and
Videos are something I will always keep off when I'm on mobile, unless I'm using the Youtube app, I don't need to see anything moving.
sure, i guess, but the total degradation you take for using, say, DRMed web-streaming video rather than an optimized native encoding is still going to be orders of magnitude more significant than the total effect of mining unless you leave you have malware and/or your web browser is on shady sites 24/7.
afaic, the content cartels should pay out a subsidy to upgrade our computers for this shit.
The problems are that sometimes, I'll leave a webpage up for a day or two in a separate tab because I want to come back to dig deeper into something, but don't want to create a longer lived bookmark. Sometimes, I see a CPU getting chewed up by the browser and I had assumed up to this point it was a bug in the browser or accidental looping javascript error, and I have to start killing off tabs until I find the offending page. Probably miners all along.
While I agree with that sentiment, I have to wonder why this is such a big deal?
It's always a big deal when someone is injecting code on your machine without your knowledge or permission. Whether or not a specific example of the code is harmful isn't relevant -- that it can be done means that there will absolutely be more malicious code coming from somewhere.
We've always wanted a way to monetize visiting a site, could this be a way to do it?
Could be, but user notification and permission is a non-negotiable part of it. Without that, the code is malware.
https://mineblock.org/ [mineblock.org]
I'm sure Adblock Plus etc will also contain the URLs that need blocking if they haven't already done so.
Even more reason to disable Javascript.
Right, but what can I do to fix windows 10? According to the article it could be mining bitcoin for someone else too.
In other words, most are behaving like malware, intruding on users' computers and using resources without permission. [...]
Possible fix (Score:3, Interesting)
Ideally a way to enable/disable per site so that sites that ask permission can be granted on a case-by-case basis.
That would only send invalid shares to the server, which would be rejected.
Is there a way to request them to stop ads? (Score:3)
No? Then this is the same discussion we had decades ago about ads and it will end up in the same way.
If you go to a site, then you give it explicit permission to use resources on your computer. Whether that resource is doing stuff on the Internet (AJAX) or doing stuff on your computer (mining).
A user can control your computer though, they can limit the amount of cycles a website or browser gets to spend, block JavaScript, block whatever resource they want. In the end, the user is letting them do this and once sites see that it's costing them more money than it profits (when people stop visiting the "slow website") they'll learn.
Paywalls (Score:2)
Is there a way to request them to stop ads?
Yes: pay $4 per month to every single site you visit. The user eventually ends up having to subscribe to multiple sites, or purchase $4 of pay-per-page credits on multiple sites, to read the results from one web search.
If you go to a site, then you give it explicit permission to use resources on your computer.
Not blanket permission, you don't.
But couldn't this be said about any code on a website? When you go to the page, you're loading whatever JS, Flash, etc that is on their site. You're the one going there, it isn't anything malicious.
What's the difference between this stuff, and say someone using uncompressed images that suck your bandwidth excessively? Is the only difference, that they may be profiting from this slightly? If so, why i
I can see this becoming worse, especially with encrypted media extensions that obfuscate the presence of a mining tool under the guide of DRM.
I can see this becoming worse, especially with encrypted media extensions that obfuscate the presence of a mining tool under the guide of DRM.
I'd argue, that's a good point.
But then, I find that to be a bigger problem with DRM, than anything else. Because anything and everything, could hide under the guise of DRM.
I can see this becoming worse, especially with encrypted media extensions that obfuscate the presence of a mining tool under the guide of DRM.
This is one of the reasons why I will never enable EME, nor use a browser that doesn't let me disable it.
This isn't about bandwidth. How could you be so far off in your response?
This is about... what then? CPU cycles?
Bandwidth takes CPU cycles, both on your computer, on your AP, and your firewall/modem.
Because the point of the internet is not to 'be profitable'.
The point of the internet is to share information.
Nothing is free.
Whoever thought this was a good idea needs to be taken out back with the fake tech-support scammers.
Yep (Score:4, Interesting)
I believe the word the author was looking for is "rife" as in filled with/replete with.
Just another reason that add blockers like uBlock Origin are mandatory. I also browse with a JS dynamic switch so I can kill JS with a button press for obnoxious sites.
They are most assuredly doing both, or tracking you through the new method instead of the old.
The solution is for savvy users to block every scheme, every time. I don't care if I'm costing them money.
Last time I checked, websites weren't getting explicit consent for user data-mining either.
Yes they are. Private Browsing in Firefox does two things related to data mining: it turns persistent cookies into session cookies, and it doesn't connect to third party tracking services. "Disable protection for this site".
That assumes a website is not doing both
... in that case then fuck them all to hell.
They'll do both, arguing that doing both has precedent. Magazines, newspapers, and multichannel pay television rely on combined revenue from ads and subscriptions because they can't pay their writers with one or the other alone.
I wish sites would just come out and say it (Score:5, Interesting)
"As an alternative to ads, we are testing out in-browser cryptocurrency mining as a means to fund our website. If you prefer our ad-supported version, click here" and see how many would actively choose ads. I mean if this is a functioning micro-transaction system I think it's got much less downsides than almost every other possible alternative, particularly that you don't need any kind of payment info or personal data. If it's any kind of site where you have an account you could have like points and build up a sort of credit you'd "pay" with to read articles and so on.
I wouldn't mind "paying" for sites in this way, except when I'm running on battery power, and only if it means no ads.
I'd much prefer to pay more directly though. Mining with JS can't be very efficient and will end up wasting a lot of energy. But since no-one has come up with a better way to do microtransactions in the fraction of a cent range it's the best of a bad bunch.
Disable Web Workers (Score:3)
I presume these are using web workers as they don't lockup the UI? How many legitimate uses of web workers are there, couldn't we just disable them?
Maybe w3c should drop them from the browser spec entirely.
Service Workers enable offline mode (Score:2)
Offline mode in progressive web applications uses a Service Worker, a form of Web Worker that can act as a proxy for the hostname it's hosted on. Without a Service Worker, an application is more likely to show you the error message "There is no Internet connection" if you try using it on a laptop or tablet while riding the bus.
Or must all applications with an offline mode be native and therefore OS-specific?
That's a fully acceptable loss.
GOOD. (Score:2)
This is the endgame for javascript: executing unauthorized code on your computer. Now that it's becoming so entirely blatant, we may actually start seeing the general public getting protection from runaway javascript scripts.
No such problem (Score:3)
This "problem" is so exaggerated it's becoming annoying to hear about it again and again.
First of all, most respectable websites will never do anything like that. Secondly, shady websites which do host mining JavaScript are not normally visited by most people and the ones who visit such websites usually leave them quite fast, which means bad scripts can only run for a very limited amount of time. Thirdly, we've always had websites which peddle malware and somehow they stopped being newsworthy years ago. All of a sudden, they are again in the news.
Fourthly, we now have "good" websites which stress your CPU so much they can be considered "harmful". What about ad networks whose JS tax your CPU? Why aren't we talking about them?
Flag them! (Score:3)
I prefer that any day of the week, better than idiotic ads that cover my reading area or flimmer around the screen, giving me eye-cancer.
I'd vote for a 'Mine me' setting that removes all the ads that come through my ublock and ghostery.
It's parasitic and hidden, but to believe that an opt-in checkbox equates to being "in the clear" - hell, that op-tin being offered at all is supposed to be par for today's commercial atmosphere - is awfully naive.
In fact, this "hidden" behavior? Is still transparent relative to the shit being done with various fingerprints/useragents, with the hundred different metrics possible on your phone. To say nothing of you unfortunate souls with accounts on facetweet and socnets.
It's almost refreshingly simple. The
all that mining data (Score:2)