Google Engineers Explore Ways To Stop In-Browser Cryptocurrency Miners in Chrome
An anonymous reader writes: Google Chrome engineers are considering adding a special browser permission that will thwart the rising trend of in-browser cryptocurrency miners. Discussions on the topic of in-browser miners have been going on the Chromium project's bug tracker since mid-September when Coinhive, the first such service, launched. "Here's my current thinking," Ojan Vafai, a Chrome engineering working on the Chromium project, wrote in one of the recent bug reports. "If a site is using more than XX% CPU for more than YY seconds, then we put the page into 'battery saver mode' where we aggressively throttle tasks and show a toast [notification popup] allowing the user to opt-out of battery saver mode. When a battery saver mode tab is backgrounded, we stop running tasks entirely. I think we'll want measurement to figure out what values to use for XX and YY, but we can start with really egregious things like 100% and 60 seconds. I'm effectively suggesting we add a permission here, but it would have unusual triggering conditions [...]. It only triggers when the page is doing a likely bad thing."
An earlier suggestion had Google create a blacklist and block the mining code at the browser level. That suggestion was shut down as being too impractical and something better left to extensions.
Why isn't this already standard? (Score:3)
Most web surfing involves text, images, and perhaps video in a well-defined box. Anything else is generally crap that doesn't benefit the surfer.
I'd say rather than a percentage of total CPU utilization, they ought to be measuring against a percentage of the browser's CPU usage. Any non-whitelisted script that is taking more juice than it would take to render a straight text-and-image page can be throttled to zero, in my opinion.
That's easy! (Score:2)
Disable Javascript. There's no reason not to.