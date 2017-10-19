Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Transportation

Consumer Reports Expects Tesla's Model 3 To Have 'Average Reliability' (cnbc.com) 12

There may be only a few hundred Tesla Model 3s on the street, but Consumer Reports already has an opinion on the new car's dependability. From a report: "We are predicting that the Model 3 should have about average reliability," said Jake Fisher, director of auto testing for Consumer Reports. Average may irritate Tesla fans and the nearly 500,000 people who have reserved a Model 3, but Fisher believes people should understand what Consumer Reports expects from the new car. "We don't go around recommending that people buy cars that are below average, so if it is average or better, that is not a bad thing at all," said Fisher. "But let's be very clear, we are not giving it super high marks. We are saying it is basically par for the course." Consumer Reports has yet to buy a Model 3 and put it through a battery of tests, as the magazine does for dozens of vehicles. In addition, so few Model 3 cars have been delivered that Fisher and his team have yet to get a sense of how owners feel about their new Tesla.

  Unicorn Farts ?

    by speedlaw ( 878924 ) on Thursday October 19, 2017 @06:32PM (#55400047) Homepage
    How can you possibly rate anything not produced ? I know that Tesla is inside the Reality Distortion Field. Jobs left it to Musk in his Will, but how can you rate a car in beta, er, pre production ? Do CR writers have some Tesla in the 401 (k) ?

    • how can you rate a car in beta, er, pre production ?

      Through a number of methods. Tesla's suppliers are well-known, and one can estimate about how much they will spend on the parts for the Model 3; knowing these things, and what the interior looks like, you can make a reasonable guess at the quality of the components. A small number of vehicles are in the hands of customers; it's possible that CR has had more than a passing glance at one of them.

  sounds like GM sponsored article. At least it is made in USA!

  • >"Consumer Reports has yet to buy a Model 3 and put it through a battery of tests, as the magazine does for dozens of vehicles"

    And even if they did, how are they supposed to know how "reliable" it is based on that? A day? A few weeks? A month? Knowing RELIABILITY comes with at least many months, if not years, of use and observation. The ONLY thing they can do is SPECULATE based on their hunches about the technology and materials, and SPECULATE based on OTHER models. So hopefully people won't freak

