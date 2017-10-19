Consumer Reports Expects Tesla's Model 3 To Have 'Average Reliability' (cnbc.com) 12
There may be only a few hundred Tesla Model 3s on the street, but Consumer Reports already has an opinion on the new car's dependability. From a report: "We are predicting that the Model 3 should have about average reliability," said Jake Fisher, director of auto testing for Consumer Reports. Average may irritate Tesla fans and the nearly 500,000 people who have reserved a Model 3, but Fisher believes people should understand what Consumer Reports expects from the new car. "We don't go around recommending that people buy cars that are below average, so if it is average or better, that is not a bad thing at all," said Fisher. "But let's be very clear, we are not giving it super high marks. We are saying it is basically par for the course." Consumer Reports has yet to buy a Model 3 and put it through a battery of tests, as the magazine does for dozens of vehicles. In addition, so few Model 3 cars have been delivered that Fisher and his team have yet to get a sense of how owners feel about their new Tesla.
As a Model 3 fan, I'm actually hear to say that I find it weird that you can rate the reliability of a car you've never even touched and which nobody has had on the road for any length of time, and is based on an entirely new platform from a manufacturer's previous vehicles.
Nothing, more, nothing less. Just strikes me as odd.
Yes this is weird. Any journalists that "pre-report" what they expect their future articles to say, have some serious integrity issues.
What's even weirder is they are using the term 'predicting' and not 'rating'. Why would they call it a prediction if it were a rating?
But, yes, you can use past performance information from companies and the fact that they have admitted production line issues to predict the reliability of the first x number off the line. How accurately you can do that is up for debate, but that's what CR does.
It's basically an indication from CR that Tesla should go ahead and pay them some money for better reviews. You can see that in a number of reviews they do on anything from cars to computers, they are the ones "recommending" Microsoft products like the Surface, until widespread issues came up that any tester would've found and after enough publicity they pulled their recommendation.
Consumer Reports is to consumers what Gartner is to businesses, at least Gartner is up front about the $250k startup fee.
Consumer Reports stakes their reputation on their reviews being above reproach on an ethical basis. They don't accept freebies from manufacturers. They don't use affiliate links. They don't accept sponsorships. Instead, they buy all of their products from the same stock that any other consumer would (rather than the hand-picked ones that oftentimes get sent to reviewers) and they make their revenue by charging people a fee to have access to their content. Sadly, in the Internet era, that business model has
how can you rate a car in beta, er, pre production ?
Through a number of methods. Tesla's suppliers are well-known, and one can estimate about how much they will spend on the parts for the Model 3; knowing these things, and what the interior looks like, you can make a reasonable guess at the quality of the components. A small number of vehicles are in the hands of customers; it's possible that CR has had more than a passing glance at one of them.
>"Consumer Reports has yet to buy a Model 3 and put it through a battery of tests, as the magazine does for dozens of vehicles"
And even if they did, how are they supposed to know how "reliable" it is based on that? A day? A few weeks? A month? Knowing RELIABILITY comes with at least many months, if not years, of use and observation. The ONLY thing they can do is SPECULATE based on their hunches about the technology and materials, and SPECULATE based on OTHER models. So hopefully people won't freak