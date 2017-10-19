Almost Half of Tech Workers Worry About Losing Their Jobs Because of Ageism, Says Survey (siliconbeat.com) 25
An anonymous reader quotes a report from SiliconBeat: More than 40 percent of tech workers worry about losing their jobs because of age, a new survey shows. Jobs site Indeed also found that 18 percent of those who work in the tech industry worry "all the time" about losing their jobs because of ageism. The release of the survey Thursday comes amid other news about diversity -- or lack thereof -- in tech workplaces. Often when we report about diversity issues, readers wonder about older workers. The Indeed survey offers insight into the age of the tech workforce: It's young. Indeed concluded from surveying more than 1,000 respondents in September that the tech workforce is composed of about 46 percent millennials, with 36 percent of respondents saying the average employee age at their company is 31 to 35, and 17 percent saying that the average worker age at their company is 20 to 30. What about Generation X and baby boomers? Twenty-seven percent of respondents said the average age of employees at their company is 36 to 40, while 26 percent of respondents said the workers at their companies are 40 and older.
What comes around goes around. (Score:2)
What do you expect when you came in in the 90s and 00s and shunned the older workforce, that you would be able to be an older worker later on?
Don't live stupid (Score:1)
I'm not even applying to google (Score:2)
Google is losing access to older talent they might recruit. Even if their hypothesis that on average younger is better was true their is older talent out their and they won't get that.
The other half........ (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Severance pay hasn't really been a thing for more than 20 years now.
The other half know that skills matter, and that learning the tech necessary for the job is more important than playing buzzword bingo with your resume.
Re: (Score:1)
They still give severance pay to employees who are laid off. It's not months usually, mostly weeks, and it comes with terms and conditions like you won't sue the company.
So yes it's still a thing. Do you like being wrong?
I'm 39 and already seriously concerned about this. (Score:2)
Posting anon,.....
Living in Australia with over 250 to 300k per year immigration, we're seeing an incredible drop / stagnation in wages. If you're not a seriously skilled professional (admitedly, a reasonable percentage of
/. posters but certainly in no way, all nerds and geeks) then you're in potential trouble.
We've got more and more and more people, willing to work for significantly less money. These people are accustomed to a poorer quality of life back home, so when they come here and share a house w
we need to lower the Medicare age (Score:2)
we need to lower the Medicare age
Is the problem discrimination or population set? (Score:2)
I've always worried about age discrimination as well. But that's because I don't often see any software engineers in their 50's and 60's. Is the issue that companies aren't keeping or hiring older people or is it because there are fewer people of that age grew up around computers? When I was a kid I was monkeying around with a Commodore but few people even my age were doing that. What about people 10, 20 years older? It wasn't even an option for many of them.
Plus, most companies I know are so desperate for
As a retired IT ... (Score:2)
... I've some experience with this.
Competition for IT jobs being what it is, I sometimes had to make a persuasive argument for hiring/keeping me as opposed to a young'n.
In brief, it went like this:
While recent grads know HOW to do stuff that I don't, I know WHY we shouldn't be doing it.
Business is not a good place to be experimenting by being an early adopter.
In skill comparisons, I got my first computer (TRS-80) in 1978. I speak DOS, lived the digital revolution, saw Windows 3.0 fail -- to be fixed by 3.1
If it's worrying you.... (Score:2)
Get ready to change. There's lots of roles in IT that tend to prefer more experienced folks, the type of role where "Ya, I've seen that 5 times before, here's what we're going to do about it..." is the order of the day. Architectural roles of all stripes, infosec in general, etc. I've moved roles a few times in the last 25 years, (network monkey -> Mgmnt -> infosec -> infosec architecture) and I always find a new fun challenge every time I have.
You're probably in technology because you can adap
I worry a bit (Score:1)
To the 50% who aren't worrying... (Score:2)
Give it a few more years... you will definitely start.