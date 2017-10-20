Facebook Security Chief Says Its Corporate Network Is Run 'Like a College Campus' (zdnet.com) 29
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ZDNet: Facebook's security chief has told employees that the social media giant needs to improve its internal security practices to be more akin to a defense contractor, according to a leaked recording obtained by ZDNet. Alex Stamos made the comments to employees at a late-July internal meeting where he argued that the company had not done enough to respond to the growing threats that the company faces, citing both technical challenges and cultural issues at the company. "The threats that we are facing have increased significantly and the quality of the adversaries that we are facing," he said. "Both technically and from a cultural perspective I don't feel like we have caught up with our responsibility. The way that I explain to [management] is that we have the threat profile of a Northrop Grumman or a Raytheon or another defense contractor, but we run our corporate network, for example, like a college campus, almost," he said.
Well, considering their 1.2 billion people DB hasn't leaked
.. I guess they're doing OK job, compared to let's say yahoo... who have been hacked like 3 times in 5 years ? Or linkedin. Or equifax.. or ..
Well, if you run your network like a college campus, you probably wouldn't know if you're being hacked.
... let's put it that way, when you're blind, you can't see the elephant standing in front of you as long as he doesn't step on your foot.
I visited their so called "campus". It is fucking filth, with kiddies running around I thought it was a kindergarten. Who the fuck in their mind is trusting zuckerburger with security.
Well, I wouldn't be surprised if some college campuses have better security than some defense contractors.
Especially if said campuses teach computer security, and there are hundreds of wannabe hacker students inside it and renowned security researchers in their ranks.
Well, I wouldn't be surprised if some college campuses have better security than some defense contractors.
I cannot speak for every defense contractor but I've worked at one in the past and with a few as a vendor and I can assure you that their security (physical and IT) was CONSIDERABLY tighter than any college campus I've ever seen, at least where I was working.
Well, considering their 1.2 billion people DB hasn't leaked
If it's run that sloppy then it might have already happened and they/we just don't know it yet. My suspicion is that it is merely a matter of time before Facebook has some form of catastrophic data breach.
Honestly I'm not even a tiny bit surprised that Facebook is sloppy. They have a looooong pattern of not giving a shit about the people who use their service and being alarmingly relaxed (for lack of a better word) with privacy and the rights of their users. This is just another example of why I don't trust Facebook and do not have an account with them.
I guess they're doing OK job, compared to let's say yahoo... who have been hacked like 3 times in 5 years ? Or linkedin. Or equifax.. or
Talk about damning with faint praise...
"Well, considering their 1.2 billion people DB hasn't leaked
Leaked? You just have to download the whole thing, you get everything.
Mostly 'cause they want to sell that data. If it could be taken freely, who'd throw money at them?
They're just protecting their assets.
That is true, however it's not the point of this story.
It was also true for Equifax, wasn't it, and still they were breached due to negligence.
This is more a matter of one company trying to do the minimum while others will happily gnaw at their last leg or sit there watching contentedly while their house is being washed down the river brick by brick.
The only tragedy is that doing what you're supposed to do has become such a seldom event for corporations that it's news-worthy. If it was due to actual ethics,
. . . this effort:
Facebook Is Looking for Employees With National Security Clearances [bloomberg.com]
Fires and employee uprisings and the members of the board running around going "NAZI!" and punching random people...
You can't be hacked if you have nothing hidden and everything is public. PointsHead.gif
If he wasn't "former" at the disclosure, he surely will be shortly after.