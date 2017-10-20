Facebook Security Chief Says Its Corporate Network Is Run 'Like a College Campus' (zdnet.com) 7
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ZDNet: Facebook's security chief has told employees that the social media giant needs to improve its internal security practices to be more akin to a defense contractor, according to a leaked recording obtained by ZDNet. Alex Stamos made the comments to employees at a late-July internal meeting where he argued that the company had not done enough to respond to the growing threats that the company faces, citing both technical challenges and cultural issues at the company. "The threats that we are facing have increased significantly and the quality of the adversaries that we are facing," he said. "Both technically and from a cultural perspective I don't feel like we have caught up with our responsibility. The way that I explain to [management] is that we have the threat profile of a Northrop Grumman or a Raytheon or another defense contractor, but we run our corporate network, for example, like a college campus, almost," he said.
Hacked (Score:2)
Well, considering their 1.2 billion people DB hasn't leaked
.. I guess they're doing OK job, compared to let's say yahoo... who have been hacked like 3 times in 5 years ? Or linkedin. Or equifax.. or ..
Re: (Score:2)
Well, if you run your network like a college campus, you probably wouldn't know if you're being hacked.
So
... let's put it that way, when you're blind, you can't see the elephant standing in front of you as long as he doesn't step on your foot.
Re: (Score:3)
Mostly 'cause they want to sell that data. If it could be taken freely, who'd throw money at them?
They're just protecting their assets.