Laptops Could Be Banned From Checked Bags on Planes Due To Fire Risk (cnn.com) 36
Readers share a report: Laptops could be banned from checked baggage on planes due to a fire risk under a proposal being recommended by an international air safety panel. According to a report, an overheating laptop battery could cause a significant fire in a cargo hold that fire fighting equipment aboard the plane would not be able to extinguish. That could "lead to the loss of the aircraft," according to the proposal. The ban will be considered by the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations organization, at its meeting this month. Even if the organization endorses the proposal from its Dangerous Goods Panel, which is making the recommendation, it would be up to regulators in individual nations to pass rules to enforce it. The U.S. FAA has no comment on the proposal. But it is represented on the panel that is supporting the ban, and its research on the risk of fires from laptops is included in the proposal.
I was going though some of the rules and guidelines on american flights(I can't remember if it was FAA or other) because I was carrying some hobby camera equipment(*). And it stated that the batteries were not allowed in checked. So I was puzzled when I heard about the ban on laptops in carry-on.
(*) I did the stupid thing and asking at checkin about a controller for a camera slider/dolly I had in my luggage that had 8 regular AA batteries and I had to open my luggage to uncover it at put it in carry-on.
https://www.tsa.gov/travel/sec... [tsa.gov]
See page 21 -- that stupid TSA website sucks.
This is not a good solution (Score:2)
It is important to be able to travel with your cell phone and laptop on either checked or carry-on luggage as you need; these are somewhat indispensable items for many.
The concept of "banning them " from modes of travel is patently absurd and unacceptable.
If the risk is too high by some measure (I seriously doubt it, considering people have successfully been flying with laptops for 20 years), then find ways of mitigating it or allowing people to bring their laptops without causing an undue or excessive b
This IS a good solution (Score:2)
It is important to be able to travel with your cell phone and laptop on either checked or carry-on luggage as you need
It is also important that the plane does not catch fire mid-flight. As an air passenger I tend to rate this higher in importance than your preference to put a laptop in a checked bag. You can still take a laptop with you in carry-on so it's no different from something like a pen-knife which you can only take in checked luggage and not in a carry-on.
Banning Lithium-Ion batters on Flights (Score:3)
Lithium-Ion batteries are little bombs with the amount of energy they store. As XKCD pointed out, they're trivially easy to explode.
The only logically safe course of action is to ban all devices containing lithium-ion batteries from flights.
I knew we were going to reach this point where our desire for safety was going to conflict with our vast desire to be entertained when contained in a tin can flying through the sky!
So what's it going to be slashdotters? Fly entertained with the risk of being engulfed in a Lithium-Ion fire or be bored senseless and go back to the days of flying with a book?
I choose entertained, screw going back to the days of flying without electronics!
Worst case, I still have my old Nintendo Game Boy in a box in my basement, and I could use that for entertainment on airplanes like I did 25 years ago. It uses very safe alkaline AA batteries. (I even have an lighted frame accessory so that I can make out some of the contents on its indiscernible display.)
Including the plane [wikipedia.org] itself?
Umm OK (Score:2)
Who the hell checks their laptops anyway? Maybe if it were in a military grade ruggedized container.
Study Paid for Battery Rental Lobby (Score:2)
Seriously, they're very powerful and want to setup kiosks at every Jetway.
Boarding, return the battery, departing rent a battery.
They're a hegemony, I tells ya, a HEGEMONY.