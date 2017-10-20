Twitter Plans To End Revenge Porn Next Week, Hate Speech In Two (arstechnica.com) 40
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In the beginning of 2017, Twitter said it would take on harassment and hate speech. CEO Jack Dorsey said the company would embrace a "completely new approach to abuse on Twitter" with open dialogue along the way. For months, though, the company has offered few details about what it would do, or when. That changed late yesterday, when Twitter posted a timeline with specific promises on actions it will take. The changes begin next week. On October 27, Twitter will expand what types of "non-consensual nudity" (aka "revenge porn") that it takes action against. The company will already act when a victim complains, but Twitter will soon act even in cases where the victims may not be aware images were taken, instances like upskirt photos and hidden webcams. "Anyone we identify as the original poster of non-consensual nudity will be suspended immediately," the October entry reads. On November 3, Twitter will ban hate imagery in profile headers and avatars, and the service will start suspending accounts "for organizations that use violence to advance their cause." The same day it will institute a policy of stopping "Unwanted Sexual Advances," although the company says it has already been taking enforcement actions on this front. Later in November, Twitter will ban "hateful display names."
... the service will start suspending accounts "for organizations that use violence to advance their cause."
No more government-sanctioned posts on Twitter, then? Good riddance.
I look forward to seeing Antifa accounts suspended.
Violence against nazis, white supremacists and fascists is acceptable. It's always been acceptable and it always will be acceptable. It may not be politically correct to punch nazis, but that's too bad. Suck it up, buttercup.
Violence against nazis, white supremacists and fascists is part of our heritage. You're not trying to destroy our heritage, are you?
Violence against nazis, white supremacists and fascists is acceptable. It's always been acceptable and it always will be acceptable. It may not be politically correct to punch nazis, but that's too bad. Suck it up, buttercup.
Violence against nazis, white supremacists and fascists is part of our heritage. You're not trying to destroy our heritage, are you?
Here is the problem. ANTIFA are Nazis. They look like Nazis and act like Nazis. They just do not know what a Nazi is.
Here is the problem. ANTIFA are Nazis. They look like Nazis and act like Nazis. They just do not know what a Nazi is.
Actually they are fascists that think themselves marxists.
really? I just see two sides of the same shit-eating coin.
The only silver lining to their shenanigans is that their behavior does more to hinder their cause than anything their opposition could ever do. It's almost like they're both false flags setup to discredit fringe/extremist viewpoints.
That's why I only fly the 47-star flag.
It’s a strange world we live in where being against Nazis and Fascists is made out to be a bad thing. Did everyone forget WWII?
Opposition to *actual* Nazis is a good thing.
Antifa, however, just asserts that anyone who disagrees with them is a Nazi, and that assertion is sufficient to justify any sort of violence they want to perpetrate. Their definition of "Nazi" seems to be anyone to the right of an ever-leftward-rushing line. Barbara Boxer recently ran afoul of them. Lately, they seem to be including the ACLU in their list of Nazi organizations.
Did everyone forget Pol Pot? That's where they seem to be heading.
Personally I'm waiting to see if they'll go through an ban all BLM-affiliated accounts. BLM has literally gone out and assassinated police officers, this should be pretty cut-and-dry. Bet you they won't, though.
Promoting the leftist agenda (Score:5, Informative)
I look forward to seeing Antifa accounts suspended.
Good luck with that.
A fuckton of people are on Gab after getting kicked off of twitter, and are running a thread Not Allowed on Twitter [gab.ai].
I realize this is probably a biased sample, but there's a lot of "*this* got me kicked off, while *that* is allowed" posts that highlight the double-standard.
It would seem that left-leaning posts are taken with a wink and a smile, while right-leaning posts are censored with an overreaching iron fist. It's often completely mysterious what twitter standards are violated; apparently talking about and linking to someone twitter doesn't like (such as Milo) is enough to get you banned, even if the actual text is pedestrian such as "I saw this guy speak last night and he was OK".
There was one post that came out completely against Nazis (saying things like "Nazis are bad, I don't condone nazis, and the like) and apparently used the word "nazi" too many times and got banned. All from completely unexciting text.
Here's an example [windows.net] of a post that's *allowed* on twitter.
You do realize that almost all "Antifa" accounts on Twitter are trolls, don't you?
Indeed... the orange troll-in-chief being top of the list...
