Tech Companies To Lobby For Immigrant 'Dreamers' To Remain In US
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: Nearly two dozen major companies in technology and other industries are planning to launch a coalition to demand legislation that would allow young, illegal immigrants a path to permanent residency, according to documents seen by Reuters. The Coalition for the American Dream intends to ask Congress to pass bipartisan legislation this year that would allow these immigrants, often referred to as "Dreamers," to continue working in the United States, the documents said. Alphabet Inc's Google, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Intel Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, IBM Corp, Marriott International Inc and other top U.S. companies are listed as members, one of the documents shows. The push for this legislation comes after President Donald Trump's September decision to allow the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to expire in March. That program, established by former President Barack Obama in 2012, allows approximately 900,000 illegal immigrants to obtain work permits. Some 800 companies signed a letter to Congressional leaders after Trump's decision, calling for legislation protecting Dreamers. That effort was spearheaded by a pro-immigration reform group Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg co-founded in 2013 called FWD.us.
âoeDreamersâ , what a stupid name. Deport their sorry asses and let them complain to their criminal parents for dragging them to US.
Using that logic, shouldn't almost every American get his sorry ass out of the country? We are all illegal. We stole this country from the people that lived here.
When it comes to Trump and a great many of his voters, well, they are just happy they finally found who to blame, since it could never in any small part be themselves. I grow to hate every one of them and their weaselly excuses on why Trump was a good idea. I just talked with one yesterday. He was an intelligent guy, and he told me, as if it w
We stole this country from the people that lived here.
"Native Americans" were not the original population of americas and they genocided the previous occupants.
Using that logic, shouldn't almost every American get his sorry ass out of the country? We are all illegal. We stole this country from the people that lived here.
You logic is faulty. Yes, we stole this country and put its previous owners into reservations to waste away. It is ours now until somebody else manage to steal it from us again. Why in the bloody hell would you want to help them?
When it comes to Trump and a great many of his voters, well, they are just happy they finally found who to blame, since it could never in any small part be themselves. I grow to hate every one of them and their weaselly excuses on why Trump was a good idea. I just talked with one yesterday. He was an intelligent guy, and he told me, as if it was obvious, that all politicians lie, as if the way Trump acts is in no way exceptionally bad and far above all others in the scope of lying, as if the fact that many politicians told some lies justifies Trump telling exponentially more. It doesn't.
In the end it is all the same. Obama made it. Trump broke it. Trump blamed it someone else, then told people to fix it. Even now they are about to give the really rich a massive boost in income, the rest of us a tiny bit, and toss us massively more into debt.
Seriously, just months ago they were blaming Obama for inflating the deficit, when much of that was originated in the bush tax cuts that Obama didn't manage to get rid of, and now we are going to double down because why again?
I just can't see why any rational person would believe in this bullshit, nor why we have to hate on kids.
Trump, blah, Trump, blah blah, some more Trump.
Just endorse and enact an effective solution to prevent others following them here illegally and then Dreamers can stay.
But you haven't earned it. Get the fuck out!
Only a few comments so far, and most of them are from the scum of the earth. You guys really feel bolder since you somehow managed to get your king cockroach in the white house, did you ?
Enjoy it while it last, scum. Because some day, good, decent, caring human beings will have had enough of you and will send you crawling back into crevices, inside walls and under rocks, where cockroaches like you belong.