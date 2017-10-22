Could Cryptocurrency Mining Kill Online Advertising? (linkedin.com) 24
"Could it turn out users actually prefer to trade a little CPU time to website owners in favor of them not showing ads?" writes phonewebcam, a long-time Slashdot reader. Slashdot covered the downside [of in-browser cryptocurrency mining] recently, with even [Portuguese professional sportsballer] Cristiano Ronaldo's official site falling victim, but that may not be the full story. This could be an ideal win-win situation, except for one huge downside -- the current gang of online advertisers.
By "current gang of online advertisers," he means Google, according to a longer essay at LinkedIn: Naturally, the world's largest ad broker, which runs the world most popular browser (desktop and mobile) is keen to see how this plays out, and is also uniquely placed to be able to heavily influence it, too... As it happens, Chrome users can already do something about it via extensions, for example AntiMiner... If cryptocurrencies have a future - and that's a big if (look at China's Bitcoin ban) - it could well turn out that their role just took an unexpected turn.
(eom)
WHich is why Google is making its browser combat it.
I would love to be able to use this to pay websites if that meant either better content or less adverts. If my computer is a 100 watt computer then even going full blast for 10 hours it would be worth ten cents of electricity. (And since I heat my home with electricity actually no cost at all in winter).
While it's a horribly inefficient way to make a micropayment to a wed site, all micropayment systems tend to be very inefficient. So it's just one possible way to do micropayments.
And if I find it's tying up my computer then I just leave the web site.
The thing that might turn out nice here is that perhaps it will become a true stepping stone to a micropayment based low-advertising low-tracking world. Right now everyone avoids pay sites cause there's free stuff out there somewhere. But the real reason is I don't really want to limit my self to a few sites, so I can't just subscribe. One could imagine that there might be a way for sites to band together in the millions as collectives. I then pay $100 a year to the collective. The sites then get micropayments from the collective as their use meters. That I'd do.
But to get there we need to get the idea that you are always paying for the site. whther it's ads, tracking, selling your data, patreon, or subscriptions. you pay. We just need a better micropayment system to make it all homogeneous.
this might be a step in that direction.
google should be afraid.
Or maybe it doesn't want to be associated with painfully slow browsing experience and a product which appears to peg the CPU.
I prefer a cheaper and more environmentally friendly way of heating my house combined with a little bit of control over when I heat (i.e. not when the doors are open, in the summer etc.) I take it a 6 month hiatus from the internet is off the cards? In which case all you're doing is spending 10c more to cool your house.
Or we could do something such as throttle the website when it ties
With a pickaxe, like the rest of us?
>"Could it turn out users actually prefer to trade a little CPU time to website owners in favor of them not showing ads?"
No. And for a variety of reasons:
1) If it can be done, it will....
2) Which means they will BOTH show ads AND attempt to mine.
3) Browsers and plugins WILL give us control over this. Hopefully sooner than later.
4) Once people realize it is destroying their batteries, eating up electricity, slowing down their systems, creating heat, and kicking on louder fans, there will be a backlash.
5
Whatever the future of these currencies, mining is drying up fast, so no. Also buy a cheap electricity meter and check out what hashing does to your power bill. You may think twice about wanting to have your processor running full tilt for sixteen hours a day. Throwing an extra two hundred dollars a year at your local coal plant is a pretty damn stupid way to support websites you like. Use blockers and donate to those sites you couldn't bear to be without.
Won't happen. Waste of opportunity. I may not have a degree in economics, but without a cultural/social effect, there's simply no way money will be left on the table. The most direct scenario being porque_no_los_dos?.gif
Is there some special kind of user that you haven't already pissed off with it?
What's a few million general purpose CPUs with no access to advanced instructions or GPUs compared to a rack of custom ASICs? How is this anything but a passing fad with rapidly diminishing returns?
I can't speak for the second question, but there are currencies designed specifically to be more "fair" towards all miners. They are intended to work best on regular CPU's and combat the use of GPU's and ASICs. CryptoNight would be an example of such a currency.
Realistically, running flat out my CPU is going to mine less than $5 per year. The only way I could make money on this is if I trick millions of people to mine for a me for a number of months.
From a pure economical perspective, simply no.
specialized APU's or GPU rigs will always be magnitudes more efficient than some JS script running in a browser instance.
so you end up letting 10.000 people pay the same amount in electricity that 1 person could achieve with his specialized rig. The price of electricity and hardware is the limiting factor in coin generation.
So , is my rig chums along for a year and produces a whole dollar worth of coins, others will have spend 10.000 dollar on electricity, to pr
It makes no sense financially, and on the odd chance that the few seconds a user has a page open + the overhead of sending the start of work and end of work back + the horrendous inefficiency of the CPU this will never make financial sense.
Plus users will be very quickly to throttle and block this in our brave new laptop / tablet world. Users may not care if their computers are slow but they will be very quick to react when their battery life is decimated.