US Preparing to Put Nuclear Bombers On 24-Hour Alert (defenseone.com) 279
DefenseOne reports on new preparations at Barksdale Air Force Base: The U.S. Air Force is preparing to put nuclear-armed bombers back on 24-hour ready alert, a status not seen since the Cold War ended in 1991. That means the long-dormant concrete pads at the ends of this base's 11,000-foot runway -- dubbed the "Christmas tree" for their angular markings -- could once again find several B-52s parked on them, laden with nuclear weapons and set to take off at a moment's notice... Gen. David Goldfein, Air Force chief of staff, and other senior defense officials stressed that the alert order had not been given, but that preparations were under way in anticipation that it might come...
Already, various improvements have been made to prepare Barksdale -- home to the 2d Bomb Wing and Air Force Global Strike Command, which oversees the service's nuclear forces -- to return B-52s to an alert posture. Near the alert pads, an old concrete building -- where B-52 crews during the Cold War would sleep, ready to run to their aircraft and take off at a moment's notice -- is being renovated. Inside, beds are being installed for more than 100 crew members, more than enough room for the crews that would man bombers positioned on the nine alert pads outside... Large paintings of the patches for each squadron at Barksdale adorn the walls of a large stairway. One painting -- a symbol of the Cold War -- depicts a silhouette of a B-52 with the words "Peace The Old Fashioned Way," written underneath.
General Goldfein, the Air Force's top officer and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, "is asking his force to think about new ways that nuclear weapons could be used for deterrence, or even combat... 'It's no longer a bipolar world where it's just us and the Soviet Union. We've got other players out there who have nuclear capability. It's never been more important to make sure that we get this mission right.'"
While I've got no idea whether this site is a reliable source for such information, it does seem like a step backward.
Nuclear weapons are always a bad idea. The public relations cost of using them alone could devastate our country. They were always sold to the American public as a temporary weapons system due to the Soviet, then Chinese, threat. Today no country on earth will let lose with these armaments because the retaliation would be devastating.
Even North Korea must know that internally.
But it sure seems like a bad idea to have these systems on 24 hour alert. Especially since retaliation with nukes essentially destroys both sides.
Of course I'll take a lot of heat for taking this position. But after reading books on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, along with survivor accounts, and photographs- I could draw no other conclusion.
Nukes go way beyond military supremacy issues- into overkill. No pun intended.
>Nuclear weapons are always a bad idea.
Unless you also have a valuable resource, such as oil, then being in possession of a nuclear weapon dramatically decreasses the possibility of a direct invasion by a foreign army. Saddam sure coulda used one to the Yankees at bay.
The reason Saddam got invaded, (at least the excuse) was because he was acting like he was going to get nukes, which is the same reason N. Korea is getting special attention now. N. Korea (that insane boy leader there) is being a special dumbass about it. Without nukes they have Seoul as hostage to their gazillion conventional guns and have China as a protector. Knocking them off wasn't worth it for either the US or S. Korea, an annoyance which can be safely ignored. With nukes they become dangerous eno
There are strategic resources for the equipment needed for renewable energy production and use. Rare earth metals for motor magnets for electric cars, as one example. Some of the 'new' critical resources are more localized and scarce than petroleum ever could have been. There will be new resource wars, just as there have always been.
Rare earth metals are not localized, they're deposited all over the world. They're rare because they're spread out and it is expensive to concentrate them. The US was a major producer before the Chinese started selling cheaper.
I did. It's a reasonable assumption that a nuclear weapon would have saved Saddam and Iraq.
The public image of our opponents is generally outrageously stupid, and it's encouraged by the press who will uncritically reproduce any claim about the opponents. We're not that different, any claim about North Korea is deemed credible.
But cruel dictatorships are often easy to negotiate with. We call them mad because it suits us, that's all.
In the case of North Korea there is a long history of their willingness to negotiate.They still are ready to talk. They will no longer consider getting rid of their nukes an option though. For good reason.
Whenever you hear our side say 'negotiations are impossible' it means 'we prefer applying power'.
> Even North Korea must know that internally.
You have a dumb-ass histrionic narcissistic [csbsju.edu] "supreme leader" vs a impulsive narcissistic [csbsju.edu] moron world leader.
North Korea is dumb enough to nuke the USA.
The USA is dumb enough to wipe North Korea off the face of the earth.
You do the math. Stupid people do stupid things.
Intelligent people will occasionally act stupid.
Stupid people act stupid all the time.
There is no hope for these two.
Nukes go way beyond military supremacy issues- into overkill. No pun intended.
That's no pun. You used the word "overkill" in its original and correct sense.
What could possibly go wrong?
https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]
"Especially since retaliation with nukes essentially destroys both sides."
How many nukes (and missles to carry them) could North Korea have? Surely not enough to destroy (or even decimate) the entire US.
No, there were only two Superman films in that series. Just like how there were only three Indiana Jones films and only one Highlander film.
Also, only one Matrix film [xkcd.com].
No, a single nuclear weapon removes the need for tens of thousands of soldiers to risk their lives. It is also drastically more cost effective. It's also the only way to reduce the loss of lives in cases like Seoul where people will have to endure "only" several hours of artillery strikes rather than weeks.
Ah, so you actually think a single weapon will be used? Anyhow let us back off from that idea for a sec, so as we can get your atomic lust some info.
Pyongyang is 118 miles from Seoul. Kaesong is around 30 miles to the center of Seoul. So lets say that the assholes start shelling from near Kaesong. So we decide to nuke Kaesong. A 1 megaton will suffice. Whether an air or ground burst is to be determined, and terrain is a factor as well
Seoul isn't going to like that very much, because they gonna get irradiated. China will get some of that radioactive goodness as well, especially if we decide to take out the North Korean Capital as well. China is about 100 miles away. Japan getting dusted will depend on how the upper atmosphere winds are blowing.
As likely as not, NC will set up multiple shelling locations, and while the radiation effects will eventually kill those further away after a short time, they can continue to shell SC before they croak. So some nucs will be needed there as well to stop that shit. And of course, they have their missiles in the first place, so more nucs for them. Also a problem for China. Probably for Japan as well. So yeah, if Trump gets his wish of wiping NC off the map, it will be multiple weapons, and a lot of people killed in both North and South Korea by our weaponry, we will spread the radiation into other nations, who also have nuclear weaponry. They probably won't like this at all.
By golly, since this has now become a critical international act of war incident wht with making a mess out of the place, and contaminating other countries, one might not be too surprised if old Alex in Russia decided to help the rest of the world by sending a few gifts our way. And us them. And it wouldn't be too surprising if the rest of the world supported them.
All manner of scenarios are being gamed out right now, and your simple happy one nuc scenario, then happiness all around afterwards is almost certainly not one of them.
Pyongyang is 118 miles from Seoul. Kaesong is around 30 miles to the center of Seoul. So lets say that the assholes start shelling from near Kaesong. So we decide to nuke Kaesong. A 1 megaton will suffice. Whether an air or ground burst is to be determined, and terrain is a factor as well
Seoul isn't going to like that very much, because they gonna get irradiated.
With a neutron bomb this wouldn't be a problem. And it wouldn't take a huge one to cripple North Korea.
But imho nukes are a war crime.
But imho nukes are a war crime.
Most of the world will concur with you. The history of nucs and their testing brought some interesting things to light. First, it eally sucks to be in the vicinity where one goes off. The things are completely indiscriminate. Thy make one hella mess. And with few exceptions the shakers and movers in the Military loathe them. There really isn't a good way to use them, the exception being the EMP pulsing, but even then, there is the travelling radioactivity. But the concept of quickly killing millions, mostly
And of course deterrence use (Score:2)
>. There really isn't a good way to use them, the exception being the EMP pulsing
And of course the way we've BEEN using them, as deterrents. I'd say the primary use of nukes is with them remaining in their silos. Having them in strategic locations has been very useful, without pressing the button.
Here we have the US military using them, by freshening up the paint on the runway near them. That gets people's attention, and that's the point.
Indeed but war doesn't actually cost much at all. Don't get me wrong, we spend boatloads of cash on war but that is only because we aren't particularly serious. If we were really serious the military wouldn't be paying for anything at all and our limits would be based on production capacity. Ou
But... there is no point in doing what you are saying. Sure we might send one HBomb to level a C&C city. But not for bases. That would be a standard precision cruise missile from the local Navy.
Also, the fallout from the HBomb wouldn't be anywhere as bad as what fell on Japan. Those initial two were weak, inefficient, and poorly designed.
However, it would still make people the world over mad at the US. Because we would have crossed a line. A lot of goodwill will take quite a hit. The US will pay econ
The fallout will be far worse than in Japan because most of the fallout consists of soil that has been activated by the neutron flux from the explosion. The fission products are a secondary issue.
As much as I would like to disagree with you (as nukes are disagreeable), the fact remains that combat deaths, and the number of conflicts worldwide, has dropped dramatically since nuclear weapons were invented.
I’d like to see the stats to back up that claim. Since WWII there hasn’t been one single year without armed conflict somewhere in the world. Casualties have been in the thousand to tens of thousands each year.
Considering World War II caused between 50 and 80 millions deaths, military and civilian, it would take a long time to equal that number even with tens of thousands of deaths per year now.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
As much as I would like to disagree with you (as nukes are disagreeable), the fact remains that combat deaths, and the number of conflicts worldwide, has dropped dramatically since nuclear weapons were invented.
I'd like to see the stats to back up that claim.
Here you go: https://ourworldindata.org/war... [ourworldindata.org]
I'm not seeing any irrational leaders. There are no Kaiser Wilhelm's here. Pyongyang's chest thumping is as much for North Koreans' benefit as the US's.
You sir underestimate the power of the echo chamber.
who nuke first don't survive long enough to send a second nuke
You have no data to base that assertion on.
N Korea wouldn't start a nuclear war because they would be destroyed. Kim isn't stupid.
OTOH, Trump could start a war and "win"
None of those things are things we really have to lead the world in though. The only things we really need to lead in are things that actually make us more powerful and our military and economic power still ensures we are very diplomatic even if we are complete assholes. But it is certainly true that while other nations may not have a choice but to deal with us, avoiding dealing with us where they can get aw
That's already the case. The US is already the schoolyard bully of international politics.
There is no winning a nuclear war, ever. Radiation from Japan made it all the way to the west coast. The bombs of those days might as well have been a stick of dynamite compared to what we could release today.
You know that and so do I, but the question is, does Trump believe it if his advisers tell him that?
Radiation from Japan made it all the way to the west coast.
While I generally agree with your point, the bit I quoted above is definitely scare mongering. Yes, Radiation from Fukushima hit the west coast. The reason why we know that is we're incredibly good at detecting man-made isotopes in concentrations that are at Homeopathic levels of dilution. So yes, we can detect the release from Fukushima, and no, it's not harmful. The level of radiation is far below what is received from cosmic rays, the thorium in granite, and whatever else in the environment.
If you're goi
You sure there aren't any other deranged, paranoid, irrelevant talking points you'd like to work in there? Surely Russia is involved in this *somehow*.
>President Draft Dodger Because Clinton didn't and Obama (or you) wouldn't have, right?
Big difference between someone who did and others who might have done.
C'mon, there's like 8 billion people on this planet right now, you think anyone will notice it?
Major 'King" Kong (Score:3)
He knew how to handle a lot more than nukes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Sending A Clear Message (Score:5, Insightful)
This would send a clear, unambiguous to each and every nation that would do America harm:
"We have no idea what we're doing, but we're gonna look real tough doing it."
Bombers? (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm curious the strategic use of bombers on 24 hour standby, when there are enough ICBMs, including those in nuclear subs which are likely really, really close to North Korea already, to totally decimate that country. North Korea could be a smoldering ruin before the bombers would even leave US airspace (even if they were on standby). So I wonder if the bombers would simply be more "obvious" to Kim Jong or what?
ICBMs don't have to carry their full design compliment - the British Trident nuclear weapons delivery system only carries 3 warheads per missile rather than the Trident missiles capability of 12 warheads per missile.
It's also strongly suspected that some British Trident missiles carry as few as a single missile for a single target strike in a "tactical" deployment.
"Accidentally" fly them a little further.
Hey, sorry China, we only wanted to hit NKor. But, you know, MIRV is like an old fart on laxatives, you can't really control that so well...
Not true for major weapon systems. (Score:3)
Firstly, there is no reliable means of reception by the missile or a reliable command system to transmit such messages, and if there were, it could be exploited by an enemy. Warheads are made to be very robust and sealed, given that they re-enter the atmosphere at stupendous speeds. They don't have any antennae or radios.
Re: (Score:2)
The advantage that bombers have over sub-launched missiles and ICBMs is that a bomber can be recalled from an attack. It is a human-guided delivery system, with crews that can potentially adapt tactics and switch targets in wartime.
And greater flexibility, too. (Score:3)
The air-dropped weapons are likely more precise and more suitable to use against reinforced underground structures with less surface yield.
Ballistic missiles, whether land based or sea-based can only use one particular warhead intimately configured with the delivery system and guidance, because of the need to match the mechanical dynamics & mass with the guidance. I.e. ther
ICBM targeting (Score:3)
After launched, their course is fixed, and non-recallable. Ballistic missiles run out of fuel very quickly after launch and fall to their targets on gravity alone (which is the meaning of 'ballistic'). The course is set by the launch dynamics, and a bit of maneuvering in space for a minute or two refines the target accuracy.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm curious the strategic use of bombers on 24 hour standby, when there are enough ICBMs, including those in nuclear subs which are likely really, really close to North Korea already, to totally decimate that country. North Korea could be a smoldering ruin before the bombers would even leave US airspace (even if they were on standby). So I wonder if the bombers would simply be more "obvious" to Kim Jong or what?
Fail Safe explains it fairly well https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I'm curious the strategic use of bombers on 24 hour standby, when there are enough ICBMs, including those in nuclear subs which are likely really, really close to North Korea already, to totally decimate that country. North Korea could be a smoldering ruin before the bombers would even leave US airspace (even if they were on standby). So I wonder if the bombers would simply be more "obvious" to Kim Jong or what?
Fail Safe explains it fairly well https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
A sentence or two summary of the 90-minute movie would be useful, at least to give me a vague idea of whether it's worth that much of my time.
I'm curious the strategic use of bombers on 24 hour standby, when there are enough ICBMs, including those in nuclear subs which are likely really, really close to North Korea already, to totally decimate that country. North Korea could be a smoldering ruin before the bombers would even leave US airspace (even if they were on standby). So I wonder if the bombers would simply be more "obvious" to Kim Jong or what?
Fail Safe explains it fairly well https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
A sentence or two summary of the 90-minute movie would be useful, at least to give me a vague idea of whether it's worth that much of my time.
Ya, I couldn't, but a try, it's about mutual destruction. The missiles may fly, but the B-52's will be in the air to clean up.
My Dad was Air Force, every base had the SAC lights and horns, when those lit or blew they were to be in the air in an hour, everything claims 24 hours.
SAC = Strategic Air Command
It's clear that Trump is running out of escalations, I don't know what he thinks he can accomplish. The US could nuke NK out of existence, but we all knew that from the beginning. No matter how loose a cannon Trump is he won't get justification to launch a first strike, which means he's all talk. Even if he could get the political backing and he really wants a Cuban missile crisis-class line in the sand it has to extremely clear. The shouting matches just escalate the situation without making any progress t
Precision Nuclear Bombs and New START? (Score:2)
I'm curious the strategic use of bombers on 24 hour standby, when there are enough ICBMs, including those in nuclear subs which are likely really, really close to North Korea already, to totally decimate that country...
I, for one, really like the idea of nuclear deterrent force that is slow and can be recalled. I'm sure most of us here can imagine reasons why this would Make A Great Attack plan.
BTW, according to the article no decision to make actually start 24 hour alert has been made. They are doing this "just in case". But there is no explanation of where the decision to start these preparation was initiated. I checked the Barksdale AFB news site which mentions the same visit by the general five days ago, but there is
Re: (Score:3)
Our land-based ICBMs can really only hit Russia. The Minuteman III silos are basically pointed at Russia, and the missiles don't really have the ability to alter their trajectory enough to hit anything. MX missiles could, but those were a lot more expensive to build and maintain, so we retired them in favor of keeping the Minuteman IIIs going.
That leaves sub-launched ICBMs as the only ones that could reliably hit anywhere in the world. But sub-launched ICBMs suddenly appearing out of the water make a lot
As a foreign audience I feel talked to... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Unfortunately this is what the US folks want. What they forgot is that because they elect the president, they're responsible for a huge nuclear arsenal. It's a very large minority that is batshit crazy.
Why bother doing this? (Score:2, Insightful)
Given how easy it is for the US to launch enough missiles (both land based and submarine launched) to turn North Korea into a smoking hole in the ground, why would they need nuclear-armed bombers that take far longer to get to the target?
Re: Why bother doing this? (Score:2)
They probably want the opportunity to use a conventional missile/bomb before thing's start getting nuclear.
Re:Why bother doing this? (Score:5, Interesting)
It's a statement that can be photographed and noticed - putting your ballistic missile force on high alert has few physical signs as potent as bombers sitting on ready alert at the end of a runway.
Not To Scare Kim (Score:2)
1) the North Korean people, most people (99.99%) want that regime to terminate, they want to be free, but they have to pretend the opposite, to act as if they were the happiest people in the world, and
2) scare the high ranked in the military ; they know Kim cannot win a war, and he won't surrender (to end at The Hague court).
In both groups, the US expects a violent reaction from these people, pe
First, our land-based missiles can only really hit Russia. The silos are pointed at Russia and Minuteman IIIs can't really turn enough to hit anywhere else. (MX missiles could, but they were expensive so we just kept the Minuteman IIIs)
Second, sub-launched ICBMs make every other nuclear-armed country extremely nervous, since they only have a small window to decide if it's a first strike. So firing those at North Korea would be extremely dangerous in that it would be hard for China or Russia to figure out
But they've also indicated that they won't intervene on NK's behalf if NK shoots first.
(They'd probably still rush forces into NK to take as much of the country as possible before the American and S. Korean forces arrive - they still want their little buffer country.)
China and NK are still in the friendship treaty of 1961.
So, who's up for orgy? (Score:2)
Also, I always wanted to try heroine without suffering the consequences.
WHAT. THE. FUCK. (Score:2)
Besides the fact it makes no sense to have bombers on standby when we have plenty of missiles that'll do the job faster and easier, [...]
Err... isn't that exactly what the B52s are armed with: cruise missiles? Does the US even have any atomic bombs any more?
Besides the fact it makes no sense to have bombers on standby when we have plenty of missiles that'll do the job faster and easier, [...]
Err... isn't that exactly what the B52s are armed with: cruise missiles? Does the US even have any atomic bombs any more?
Yes and maybe prepared to use them if North Korea strikes back with one after we start bombing them which every indication is that Trump is ready. Please to God I hope I am wrong.
Just started replaying Fallout: New Vegas (Score:5, Funny)
Once upon a time, I bought and started playing Pandemic [zmangames.com]. Right after, just as I started enjoying the game, there was the West African Ebola outbreak [wikipedia.org]. And now? I start replaying Fallout and this happens.
That's it. From here on out my only entertainment will be re-watching the Death by Snu Snu [cc.com] episode.
I hate being the one to break it to you, but - Bea Arthur’s dead.
the pilots need the flight hours (Score:2)
I'm confused (Score:2)
What I like about this is (Score:5, Informative)
I truly do believe within a few weeks we will be at war with North Korea. Maybe even a nuclear war without a doubt if it is started.
Trump over and over makes quotes saying diplomacy is a waste of time, we need to bomb North Korea, America won't stand for a nuclear North Korea, I can't believe it takes 3 months to plan for a war, to last Lindsey Gramm saying he just spoke with Trump and he is ready to bomb them and prefers to loose regional security over a threat to the United States unless Kim gives up his
Clinton strongly condemned the Iran deal when it was finalized. I don’t think you can reasonably assume she’d be terribly supportive of it.
Pointless saber rattling (Score:5, Insightful)
When the Soviet union was the threat, having the bombers on alert was a credible deterrant. Specifically, they put the Soviets on notice that even if they launched a strike sufficient to annihilate the U.S. we would get the bombers safely in the air first and they would go down with us.
Today, the threat is different. Nobody is at all prepared to launch an attack to annihilate the U.S. Even if N. Korea does it's worst, we'll have plenty of ability (and will) to turn them into a glass wasteland.
When the Soviet union was the threat, having the bombers on alert was a credible deterrant. Specifically, they put the Soviets on notice that even if they launched a strike sufficient to annihilate the U.S. we would get the bombers safely in the air first and they would go down with us.
Today, the threat is different. Nobody is at all prepared to launch an attack to annihilate the U.S. Even if N. Korea does it's worst, we'll have plenty of ability (and will) to turn them into a glass wasteland.
OR more likely Trump is ready to bomb the shit out of NK and try to destroy his nuclear silos and launchers burried deep in granite mountains and they are preparing for the worst if Kim decides to retaliate back with nuclear weapons.
My reasons are Trump's quotes from we can't have a nuclear NK to criticizing generals for saying it takes too long to come up with war plans in 3 months to Lindsey Gramm saying Trump is prepared to strike NK if they don't stop nuclear weapon development. I see this pattern and I
I'm just speaking on the strategy, not making claims of right or wrong. In fact, I'm advocating not keeping the whole thing on a hair trigger.
On the Beach... (Score:3, Informative)
go to defcon 4! (Score:2)
go to defcon 4!
need another monolith (Score:2)
The first monolith must have malfunctioned, need another correction, please? Before it's too late.
O.M.G (Score:5, Interesting)
North Korea doesn't have the ability to launch a massive counter-strike, so their continued existence after rattling the nuclear sabre the way they've been doing depends on utterly on the US sticking to the "no first strike" policy. Yet TFA claims that General Goldfein is asking his staff to come up with ways to use nukes in combat. To me that sounds very much like the US Joint Chiefs are preparing contingency plans for pre-emptive strikes and "small" tactical nukes after that. To be fair, it is the clear duty of the Joint Chiefs to come up for contingency plans for pretty much every possible scenario, even the incredibly unlikely ones. But, one doesn't juggle squadrons around and re-assign personnel for unlikely contingencies.
Meanwhile, there have been a slew of articles which suggest the US Navy is in dire straits. It's my understanding that successive administrations have forced them to cut back on new ship purchases and skimp on maintenance so long for the sake of short term availability, that now some ships are sitting in dry dock for years, waiting for repair. Likewise, there has been a clear trend to lower head counts in the ground forces as well. The focus has been on smaller, more nimble forces, aimed at dealing with insurgents and the like. That smaller force has become very sensitive to combat losses, has been forced to keep guys posted in combat far longer than expected (stop-loss) and is deployed in a number of hot spots all over the world. The ground forces are just not prepared to get into a land war in Asia right now. As an aside, I'm not sure I buy the fears of fanatically loyal human wave attacks. There was some concern about that in Iraq as I recall, because both Iraq and Iran had an established history of using such tactics. There were human wave attacks in the Korean conflict sure, but as in Iran, Iraq and WWII Russia, human waves always rely on political officers at the back, sending the hapless troops into battle at gun point, threatening family members back home if necessary. But, as we saw in Iraq, once the troops got totally cut off from high command, most couldn't surrender fast enough. (there is an apocryphal tale of an Iraqi regiment that tried to surrender to a BBC camera crew)
The only arm of the US forces that seems to be ready to open a can of whoop ass in Korea is the Air Force. Problem is, there is a long standing dictum "You can bomb it, shell it until the rubble bounces, but you don't control it until you stick a kid with a rifle on it." The Air Force is guaranteed to wipe out anything on the surface taller than a dandelion with conventional weapons alone. But the Koreans have had decades to dig in and there is a lot of evidence of their tunnelling prowess in the tunnels the south Koreans have intercepted at the DMZ. The upshot is that the Air Force can not win the war on it's own.
With that situation, it is going to be very tempting to just nuke the place.
And we have Donald Trump with his finger on the button.
Donald Trump...let that sink in for a moment.
Tactically, this is shaping up to be a bigger version of Vietnam and the US had to worry back then about the Soviet Union and The Peoples Republic of China who were not only pretty close allies at the time, but backing the north Vietnamese. Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon were all far more savvy poli
No longer a MAD world (Score:2)
The "threat" posed by NK is completely different, and an administration's failure to recognise that means they are helping NK in its goals, not reducing the possibility of an attack. Kim Jong Un does not seem to be fearful of american aggression - he seems to be actively provoking it. A small gesture on his part produces a massive reaction from
So have I got this right? (Score:2)
The United States of America has more nuclear weapons than any other country on the planet.
And they have handed the launch codes to an intellectually lazy, narcissistic asshole.
Have I got that about right?
Re:If you didn't vote for Hilary Clinton... (Score:5, Insightful)
If you voted for Hilary Clinton instead of a sane candidate who would have unquestionably defeated Trump, this is your fault. Fuck you.
Re:US uranium (Score:5, Informative)
That's a really interesting take on the Rosatom transaction. Did you get it from Fox News, perhaps? Or did you do your research by reading Clinton Cash?
What really happened is that Rosatom, the Russian atomic energy agency, bought a controlling stake in Uranium One, a Canadian company with 20% of the US uranium mining capacity. This deal had to be approved by a committee composed of a dozen different US government agencies, of which Clinton was the head of one (as Secretary of State), along with agencies in Canada and Kazakhstan, and stock markets in Toronto and Johannesburg.
Apparently none of them found sufficient reason to halt the sale. Are you arguing that Clinton has somehow secretly convinced all those people involved to permit the sale AND stay silent about the convincing? And even if Clinton had decided that the deal wasn't a good idea, she couldn't have unilaterally stopped it -- she would have had to convince Obama that there was a national security reason to do so.
So was there a national security reason to halt the sale? What Rosatom bought was the mines, meaning they can dig up rock and refine it, but they can only sell it to the same people that Uranium One could always sell it to. They don't have a license to export the uranium, so who cares?
dom
Yeah, because Russia really didn't have enough Uranium already to build some nukes
...
A vote for Hillary was a vote for..... (Score:3)
Exactly!
The approximately half of the US voters who voted for Trump are directly at fault!
The approximately half who voted for Clinton, after all, were supporting war again Russia, much more sane!
Or, just possibly, not.
Keep turnout in mind.
About 25% voted for Trump
About 25% voted for Clinton
About 50% said “you both suck”
Re:What threat? (Score:5, Insightful)
That's not who most of us are worried about.
Re: What threat? (Score:5, Insightful)
The crazy guy in NK is also somewhat of a figurehead. There are always tons of older generals standing around him in the official photos. He only has the power his military grants him. It's an actual whole country with people in it, and not democratic, but there is a political party running things, not a kingdom.
There are English language North Korean books, from the DPRK point of view, that you can buy right in the Kindle eBook store. It is obviously totally the biased 'official' propaganda, but it's important for people to realize the NK leadership are not Marvel Comics villians. There is an 'official' Kim Jong Il (the previous leader and current leader's father) biography published by the Foreign Language Publishing House, and since they are, (uh..) kinda a non-profit, it's very inexpensive. Checking stuff out and not treating our enemies like comic book villians is the way to resolve things.
I'm not sure that I buy that he's batshit crazy. I don't know how smart he is but his family have groomed him for this position so I'm sure he is at least well trained / indoctrinated and I'm sure corrupt and cruel, but not crazy as in does random things with no end in mind.
The focus should be on improving things for the N. Korean people (who no-one really has any beef with) not on making things worse for him directly. If there's any way to achieve democracy and freedom in a united Korea (even if it means u
how about spending that money to GET RID OF THEM!
To a large extent we have already done that:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
A Korea unified in prosperity, peacefully cranking out bigscreens, electric Kias and bridge beams will motivate the surrounding nations to recycle even more weapons.
You can't mod down a nuclear holocaust... (Score:3)
But you might end up wishing you could've...
Anyway, as I was saying before I was so rudely modded down for stating the truth...
Bipolar? Oh no...
He's a narcissist sociopath with senile dementia.
But at least there's all that winning going around.
In the words of Darth Vader: Yippee! [youtube.com]
Anyway, as I was saying before I was so rudely modded down for stating the truth...
I'm thoroughly convinced the whole "snowflake" thing is just projection. If you keep your easily butthurt supporters worried about things like football players kneeling and keeping Christ in the winter solstice festival, maybe they won't notice how much you suck at being president.
MAGA: Make Armageddon Great Again
If Trump does get us into a nuclear war by the holiday season, at least Weird Al already made the perfect soundtrack [youtube.com].
Someone hasn't read/seen Fail-Safe. Or Doctor Strangelove.
I grew up in the late 70s and 80s, the constant tone of movies and tv and news from that era is depressing, a lot about the cold war and nuclear mutually assured destruction.
I really hoped my children would get to grow up without these threats hanging over their heads.
In my opinion, the only acceptable outcome between any two states with brandishing weapons, is a diplomatic one. No amount of chest thumping or insults are worth killing 10s of millions of people. It's immoral and unconscionable.
The late 70’s and 80’s. Oh please. Try the late 50’s and 60’s. Now those were some scary cold war times to have grown up. They were still showing us educational films in grade school teaching us how to recognize the signs of nukes falling and how we needed to take shelter. The “duck and cover” jingle was a real thing. They were still testing the air raid sirens in my home town on a weekly basis back then.
Unfortunately I suspect it is a matter of when, not if, we hav
In my opinion, the only acceptable outcome between any two states with brandishing weapons,
is their leaders doing the fighting, like in the good ol' times.
With the difference that we'll be sitting at home with popcorn instead of dying with them.
If this was the rule, I betcha we'd have a LOT fewer wars and a LOT more talking.