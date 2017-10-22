Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


The Military United States

US Preparing to Put Nuclear Bombers On 24-Hour Alert

Posted by EditorDavid
DefenseOne reports on new preparations at Barksdale Air Force Base: The U.S. Air Force is preparing to put nuclear-armed bombers back on 24-hour ready alert, a status not seen since the Cold War ended in 1991. That means the long-dormant concrete pads at the ends of this base's 11,000-foot runway -- dubbed the "Christmas tree" for their angular markings -- could once again find several B-52s parked on them, laden with nuclear weapons and set to take off at a moment's notice... Gen. David Goldfein, Air Force chief of staff, and other senior defense officials stressed that the alert order had not been given, but that preparations were under way in anticipation that it might come...

Already, various improvements have been made to prepare Barksdale -- home to the 2d Bomb Wing and Air Force Global Strike Command, which oversees the service's nuclear forces -- to return B-52s to an alert posture. Near the alert pads, an old concrete building -- where B-52 crews during the Cold War would sleep, ready to run to their aircraft and take off at a moment's notice -- is being renovated. Inside, beds are being installed for more than 100 crew members, more than enough room for the crews that would man bombers positioned on the nine alert pads outside... Large paintings of the patches for each squadron at Barksdale adorn the walls of a large stairway. One painting -- a symbol of the Cold War -- depicts a silhouette of a B-52 with the words "Peace The Old Fashioned Way," written underneath.
General Goldfein, the Air Force's top officer and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, "is asking his force to think about new ways that nuclear weapons could be used for deterrence, or even combat... 'It's no longer a bipolar world where it's just us and the Soviet Union. We've got other players out there who have nuclear capability. It's never been more important to make sure that we get this mission right.'"

  • Strange days indeed.... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by beheaderaswp ( 549877 ) * on Sunday October 22, 2017 @09:48PM (#55415265)

    While I've got no idea whether this site is a reliable source for such information, it does seem like a step backward.

    Nuclear weapons are always a bad idea. The public relations cost of using them alone could devastate our country. They were always sold to the American public as a temporary weapons system due to the Soviet, then Chinese, threat. Today no country on earth will let lose with these armaments because the retaliation would be devastating.

    Even North Korea must know that internally.

    But it sure seems like a bad idea to have these systems on 24 hour alert. Especially since retaliation with nukes essentially destroys both sides.

    Of course I'll take a lot of heat for taking this position. But after reading books on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, along with survivor accounts, and photographs- I could draw no other conclusion.

    Nukes go way beyond military supremacy issues- into overkill. No pun intended.

    • Re: Strange days indeed.... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday October 22, 2017 @09:53PM (#55415291)

      >Nuclear weapons are always a bad idea.

      Unless you also have a valuable resource, such as oil, then being in possession of a nuclear weapon dramatically decreasses the possibility of a direct invasion by a foreign army. Saddam sure coulda used one to the Yankees at bay.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The reason Saddam got invaded, (at least the excuse) was because he was acting like he was going to get nukes, which is the same reason N. Korea is getting special attention now. N. Korea (that insane boy leader there) is being a special dumbass about it. Without nukes they have Seoul as hostage to their gazillion conventional guns and have China as a protector. Knocking them off wasn't worth it for either the US or S. Korea, an annoyance which can be safely ignored. With nukes they become dangerous eno

    • Re:Strange days indeed.... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by UnknownSoldier ( 67820 ) on Sunday October 22, 2017 @10:51PM (#55415507)

      > Even North Korea must know that internally.

      You have a dumb-ass histrionic narcissistic [csbsju.edu] "supreme leader" vs a impulsive narcissistic [csbsju.edu] moron world leader.

      North Korea is dumb enough to nuke the USA.
      The USA is dumb enough to wipe North Korea off the face of the earth.

      You do the math. Stupid people do stupid things.

      Intelligent people will occasionally act stupid.
      Stupid people act stupid all the time.

      There is no hope for these two.
      --
      Judaism is the source of Christian indulgences: Murdering an innocent animals for heaven insurance.

    • Nukes go way beyond military supremacy issues- into overkill. No pun intended.

      That's no pun. You used the word "overkill" in its original and correct sense.

    • What could possibly go wrong?

      https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]

    • "Especially since retaliation with nukes essentially destroys both sides."

      How many nukes (and missles to carry them) could North Korea have? Surely not enough to destroy (or even decimate) the entire US.

  • Major 'King" Kong (Score:3)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Sunday October 22, 2017 @09:52PM (#55415285)
    Call up Major Kong, he knew how to handle a nuclear weapon. Ahhhhh hoooo!

  • Sending A Clear Message (Score:5, Insightful)

    by American AC in Paris ( 230456 ) on Sunday October 22, 2017 @09:59PM (#55415313) Homepage

    This would send a clear, unambiguous to each and every nation that would do America harm:

    "We have no idea what we're doing, but we're gonna look real tough doing it."

  • Bombers? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Dan East ( 318230 ) on Sunday October 22, 2017 @10:04PM (#55415337) Journal

    I'm curious the strategic use of bombers on 24 hour standby, when there are enough ICBMs, including those in nuclear subs which are likely really, really close to North Korea already, to totally decimate that country. North Korea could be a smoldering ruin before the bombers would even leave US airspace (even if they were on standby). So I wonder if the bombers would simply be more "obvious" to Kim Jong or what?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by lhowaf ( 3348065 )
      It may be, as you say, to make the threat to NK clear. It may also be preferable to use individual bombs because ballistic missiles carry multiple warheads that can be individually aimed. Once NK is glowing, what would they do with the remaining warheads?

      • ICBMs don't have to carry their full design compliment - the British Trident nuclear weapons delivery system only carries 3 warheads per missile rather than the Trident missiles capability of 12 warheads per missile.

        It's also strongly suspected that some British Trident missiles carry as few as a single missile for a single target strike in a "tactical" deployment.

      • "Accidentally" fly them a little further.

        Hey, sorry China, we only wanted to hit NKor. But, you know, MIRV is like an old fart on laxatives, you can't really control that so well...

    • Once launched, aircraft can be recalled.
      • and so can missiles these days... or at least deactivated/diverted/self destructed
        • Only if launchers are modified specifically for tests. The deployed ballistic missile weapon systems, e.g. ICBM's and SLBM's have no such capability.

          Firstly, there is no reliable means of reception by the missile or a reliable command system to transmit such messages, and if there were, it could be exploited by an enemy. Warheads are made to be very robust and sealed, given that they re-enter the atmosphere at stupendous speeds. They don't have any antennae or radios.
          • I would think the most likely avenue of attack given the subs and ships sitting so close to NK would be nuclear cruise missiles which can definitely be controlled.

    • I'm curious the strategic use of bombers on 24 hour standby, when there are enough ICBMs, including those in nuclear subs which are likely really, really close to North Korea already, to totally decimate that country.

      The advantage that bombers have over sub-launched missiles and ICBMs is that a bomber can be recalled from an attack. It is a human-guided delivery system, with crews that can potentially adapt tactics and switch targets in wartime.

      • It's most likely that the weapon of choice vs North Korea is a B61-11 or B61-12, the most recent versions of an air-dropped weapon.

        The air-dropped weapons are likely more precise and more suitable to use against reinforced underground structures with less surface yield.

        Ballistic missiles, whether land based or sea-based can only use one particular warhead intimately configured with the delivery system and guidance, because of the need to match the mechanical dynamics & mass with the guidance. I.e. ther

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      Because, deterrent. It's not using them, it's making the other side think you will. Our guy is crazier than your guy, and all that.

    • I'm curious the strategic use of bombers on 24 hour standby, when there are enough ICBMs, including those in nuclear subs which are likely really, really close to North Korea already, to totally decimate that country. North Korea could be a smoldering ruin before the bombers would even leave US airspace (even if they were on standby). So I wonder if the bombers would simply be more "obvious" to Kim Jong or what?

      Fail Safe explains it fairly well https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

      • I'm curious the strategic use of bombers on 24 hour standby, when there are enough ICBMs, including those in nuclear subs which are likely really, really close to North Korea already, to totally decimate that country. North Korea could be a smoldering ruin before the bombers would even leave US airspace (even if they were on standby). So I wonder if the bombers would simply be more "obvious" to Kim Jong or what?

        Fail Safe explains it fairly well https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

        A sentence or two summary of the 90-minute movie would be useful, at least to give me a vague idea of whether it's worth that much of my time.

        • I'm curious the strategic use of bombers on 24 hour standby, when there are enough ICBMs, including those in nuclear subs which are likely really, really close to North Korea already, to totally decimate that country. North Korea could be a smoldering ruin before the bombers would even leave US airspace (even if they were on standby). So I wonder if the bombers would simply be more "obvious" to Kim Jong or what?

          Fail Safe explains it fairly well https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

          A sentence or two summary of the 90-minute movie would be useful, at least to give me a vague idea of whether it's worth that much of my time.

          Ya, I couldn't, but a try, it's about mutual destruction. The missiles may fly, but the B-52's will be in the air to clean up.

          My Dad was Air Force, every base had the SAC lights and horns, when those lit or blew they were to be in the air in an hour, everything claims 24 hours.
          SAC = Strategic Air Command

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      It's clear that Trump is running out of escalations, I don't know what he thinks he can accomplish. The US could nuke NK out of existence, but we all knew that from the beginning. No matter how loose a cannon Trump is he won't get justification to launch a first strike, which means he's all talk. Even if he could get the political backing and he really wants a Cuban missile crisis-class line in the sand it has to extremely clear. The shouting matches just escalate the situation without making any progress t

    • They have been working on a new toy, precision guided nuclear bombs. They want to play with the new toy. If they can't drop them on somebody they can at least put it on the bombers and park them out where everybody can see them. Also the New START treaty goes into effect Feb 5th, 2018. They may feel like with fewer missiles they need the bombers to be more ready.

    • I'm curious the strategic use of bombers on 24 hour standby, when there are enough ICBMs, including those in nuclear subs which are likely really, really close to North Korea already, to totally decimate that country...

      I, for one, really like the idea of nuclear deterrent force that is slow and can be recalled. I'm sure most of us here can imagine reasons why this would Make A Great Attack plan.

      BTW, according to the article no decision to make actually start 24 hour alert has been made. They are doing this "just in case". But there is no explanation of where the decision to start these preparation was initiated. I checked the Barksdale AFB news site which mentions the same visit by the general five days ago, but there is

    • Our land-based ICBMs can really only hit Russia. The Minuteman III silos are basically pointed at Russia, and the missiles don't really have the ability to alter their trajectory enough to hit anything. MX missiles could, but those were a lot more expensive to build and maintain, so we retired them in favor of keeping the Minuteman IIIs going.

      That leaves sub-launched ICBMs as the only ones that could reliably hit anywhere in the world. But sub-launched ICBMs suddenly appearing out of the water make a lot

  • Why bother doing this? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by jonwil ( 467024 )

    Given how easy it is for the US to launch enough missiles (both land based and submarine launched) to turn North Korea into a smoking hole in the ground, why would they need nuclear-armed bombers that take far longer to get to the target?

    • Probably so they don't have to use ICBMs. You wouldn't want Russia to even think a missile is headed their way, or to any other country.

      They probably want the opportunity to use a conventional missile/bomb before thing's start getting nuclear.

    • Re:Why bother doing this? (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Richard_at_work ( 517087 ) <richardprice@@@gmail...com> on Sunday October 22, 2017 @10:35PM (#55415449)

      It's a statement that can be photographed and noticed - putting your ballistic missile force on high alert has few physical signs as potent as bombers sitting on ready alert at the end of a runway.

    • The idea from the start is not to scare Kim, he cannot afford to be scared / to give up. No, the idea is to scare
      1) the North Korean people, most people (99.99%) want that regime to terminate, they want to be free, but they have to pretend the opposite, to act as if they were the happiest people in the world, and
      2) scare the high ranked in the military ; they know Kim cannot win a war, and he won't surrender (to end at The Hague court).

      In both groups, the US expects a violent reaction from these people, pe

    • First, our land-based missiles can only really hit Russia. The silos are pointed at Russia and Minuteman IIIs can't really turn enough to hit anywhere else. (MX missiles could, but they were expensive so we just kept the Minuteman IIIs)

      Second, sub-launched ICBMs make every other nuclear-armed country extremely nervous, since they only have a small window to decide if it's a first strike. So firing those at North Korea would be extremely dangerous in that it would be hard for China or Russia to figure out

  • Also, I always wanted to try heroine without suffering the consequences.

  • Can we all just take a minute to sit back and remind ourselves this is not normal. Besides the fact it makes no sense to have bombers on standby when we have plenty of missiles that'll do the job faster and easier, this is just one more bizarre thing that seems to be bending to the will of a crackpot president. I hope if he decides to use nukes that Tillerson and Mattis are in the room to beat the living shit out of him before anyone hears the order.

    • Besides the fact it makes no sense to have bombers on standby when we have plenty of missiles that'll do the job faster and easier, [...]

      Err... isn't that exactly what the B52s are armed with: cruise missiles? Does the US even have any atomic bombs any more?

      • Besides the fact it makes no sense to have bombers on standby when we have plenty of missiles that'll do the job faster and easier, [...]

        Err... isn't that exactly what the B52s are armed with: cruise missiles? Does the US even have any atomic bombs any more?

        Yes and maybe prepared to use them if North Korea strikes back with one after we start bombing them which every indication is that Trump is ready. Please to God I hope I am wrong.

      • Can these planes also carry MOABs, I would have thought that those would be more frightening to NK as we are more likely to actually drop them.

  • Just started replaying Fallout: New Vegas (Score:5, Funny)

    by cervesaebraciator ( 2352888 ) on Sunday October 22, 2017 @10:32PM (#55415437)

    Once upon a time, I bought and started playing Pandemic [zmangames.com]. Right after, just as I started enjoying the game, there was the West African Ebola outbreak [wikipedia.org]. And now? I start replaying Fallout and this happens.

    That's it. From here on out my only entertainment will be re-watching the Death by Snu Snu [cc.com] episode.

  • most of the pilots are younger than the bombers they fly. 486
  • It's not clear exactly who the U.S. is planning to bomb. Is it North Korea? Russia? Iran? Afghanistan? Then there's that business over the Islands in the China Sea. Venezuela, they were told they're on notice. And something's going on in Niger or so I've heard. Did I leave anyone out? Syria? They got it coming too.

  • What I like about this is (Score:5, Informative)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Sunday October 22, 2017 @11:38PM (#55415663)
    I know folks who voted Trump because they saw Hilary as a war hawk. She is (more a Chicken hawk than anything else since I can't see her ever in harms way) but Trump certainly wasn't the answer. At least Hilary wouldn't be riling up Iran just to appeal to her base.

    • I truly do believe within a few weeks we will be at war with North Korea. Maybe even a nuclear war without a doubt if it is started.

      Trump over and over makes quotes saying diplomacy is a waste of time, we need to bomb North Korea, America won't stand for a nuclear North Korea, I can't believe it takes 3 months to plan for a war, to last Lindsey Gramm saying he just spoke with Trump and he is ready to bomb them and prefers to loose regional security over a threat to the United States unless Kim gives up his

    • Clinton strongly condemned the Iran deal when it was finalized. I don’t think you can reasonably assume she’d be terribly supportive of it.

  • Pointless saber rattling (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sjames ( 1099 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @12:00AM (#55415745) Homepage Journal

    When the Soviet union was the threat, having the bombers on alert was a credible deterrant. Specifically, they put the Soviets on notice that even if they launched a strike sufficient to annihilate the U.S. we would get the bombers safely in the air first and they would go down with us.

    Today, the threat is different. Nobody is at all prepared to launch an attack to annihilate the U.S. Even if N. Korea does it's worst, we'll have plenty of ability (and will) to turn them into a glass wasteland.

    • When the Soviet union was the threat, having the bombers on alert was a credible deterrant. Specifically, they put the Soviets on notice that even if they launched a strike sufficient to annihilate the U.S. we would get the bombers safely in the air first and they would go down with us.

      Today, the threat is different. Nobody is at all prepared to launch an attack to annihilate the U.S. Even if N. Korea does it's worst, we'll have plenty of ability (and will) to turn them into a glass wasteland.

      OR more likely Trump is ready to bomb the shit out of NK and try to destroy his nuclear silos and launchers burried deep in granite mountains and they are preparing for the worst if Kim decides to retaliate back with nuclear weapons.

      My reasons are Trump's quotes from we can't have a nuclear NK to criticizing generals for saying it takes too long to come up with war plans in 3 months to Lindsey Gramm saying Trump is prepared to strike NK if they don't stop nuclear weapon development. I see this pattern and I

  • On the Beach... (Score:3, Informative)

    by rob p ( 3646707 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @12:43AM (#55415875)
    Somebody needs to send Trump a copy of "On the Beach". Radiation sickness is not a pleasant way to go. You vomit and deficate like the flu. According to the book, you might get better, but it only lasts for two weeks before the symptoms recall and then you die. http://www.atomicarchive.com/E... [atomicarchive.com] I think people need to hear the graphic effects of what a nuclear war would be like.

  • go to defcon 4!

  • The first monolith must have malfunctioned, need another correction, please? Before it's too late.

  • O.M.G (Score:5, Interesting)

    by morethanapapercert ( 749527 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @01:11AM (#55415961)
    Any sane person should be fucking terrified about this. During the Cold War, both sides subscribed to the "No first strike" policy, which was in turn the foundation for Mutually Assured Destruction. In other words, both sides were promising not to shoot first, but to also unleash nuclear Armageddon if attacked with nukes. (and possibly other weapons of mass destruction. The Russian Dead Hand apparently didn't just rely on sensors detecting nukes after all. It was rumoured that it relied on certain radio stations continuing to broadcast and would launch the missiles autonomously is a set number of stations went off the air such as when a virulent plague wiped out a town)

    North Korea doesn't have the ability to launch a massive counter-strike, so their continued existence after rattling the nuclear sabre the way they've been doing depends on utterly on the US sticking to the "no first strike" policy. Yet TFA claims that General Goldfein is asking his staff to come up with ways to use nukes in combat. To me that sounds very much like the US Joint Chiefs are preparing contingency plans for pre-emptive strikes and "small" tactical nukes after that. To be fair, it is the clear duty of the Joint Chiefs to come up for contingency plans for pretty much every possible scenario, even the incredibly unlikely ones. But, one doesn't juggle squadrons around and re-assign personnel for unlikely contingencies.

    Meanwhile, there have been a slew of articles which suggest the US Navy is in dire straits. It's my understanding that successive administrations have forced them to cut back on new ship purchases and skimp on maintenance so long for the sake of short term availability, that now some ships are sitting in dry dock for years, waiting for repair. Likewise, there has been a clear trend to lower head counts in the ground forces as well. The focus has been on smaller, more nimble forces, aimed at dealing with insurgents and the like. That smaller force has become very sensitive to combat losses, has been forced to keep guys posted in combat far longer than expected (stop-loss) and is deployed in a number of hot spots all over the world. The ground forces are just not prepared to get into a land war in Asia right now. As an aside, I'm not sure I buy the fears of fanatically loyal human wave attacks. There was some concern about that in Iraq as I recall, because both Iraq and Iran had an established history of using such tactics. There were human wave attacks in the Korean conflict sure, but as in Iran, Iraq and WWII Russia, human waves always rely on political officers at the back, sending the hapless troops into battle at gun point, threatening family members back home if necessary. But, as we saw in Iraq, once the troops got totally cut off from high command, most couldn't surrender fast enough. (there is an apocryphal tale of an Iraqi regiment that tried to surrender to a BBC camera crew)

    The only arm of the US forces that seems to be ready to open a can of whoop ass in Korea is the Air Force. Problem is, there is a long standing dictum "You can bomb it, shell it until the rubble bounces, but you don't control it until you stick a kid with a rifle on it." The Air Force is guaranteed to wipe out anything on the surface taller than a dandelion with conventional weapons alone. But the Koreans have had decades to dig in and there is a lot of evidence of their tunnelling prowess in the tunnels the south Koreans have intercepted at the DMZ. The upshot is that the Air Force can not win the war on it's own.

    With that situation, it is going to be very tempting to just nuke the place.

    And we have Donald Trump with his finger on the button.

    Donald Trump...let that sink in for a moment.

    Tactically, this is shaping up to be a bigger version of Vietnam and the US had to worry back then about the Soviet Union and The Peoples Republic of China who were not only pretty close allies at the time, but backing the north Vietnamese. Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon were all far more savvy poli

  • This might be "peace, the old fashioned way" so far as the bomber crews are concerned. But they are wrong - the world has changed since the face-off with the USSR.

    The "threat" posed by NK is completely different, and an administration's failure to recognise that means they are helping NK in its goals, not reducing the possibility of an attack. Kim Jong Un does not seem to be fearful of american aggression - he seems to be actively provoking it. A small gesture on his part produces a massive reaction from

  • The United States of America has more nuclear weapons than any other country on the planet.

    And they have handed the launch codes to an intellectually lazy, narcissistic asshole.

    Have I got that about right?

