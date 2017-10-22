US Preparing to Put Nuclear Bombers On 24-Hour Alert (defenseone.com) 69
DefenseOne reports on new preparations at Barksdale Air Force Base: The U.S. Air Force is preparing to put nuclear-armed bombers back on 24-hour ready alert, a status not seen since the Cold War ended in 1991. That means the long-dormant concrete pads at the ends of this base's 11,000-foot runway -- dubbed the "Christmas tree" for their angular markings -- could once again find several B-52s parked on them, laden with nuclear weapons and set to take off at a moment's notice... Gen. David Goldfein, Air Force chief of staff, and other senior defense officials stressed that the alert order had not been given, but that preparations were under way in anticipation that it might come...
Already, various improvements have been made to prepare Barksdale -- home to the 2d Bomb Wing and Air Force Global Strike Command, which oversees the service's nuclear forces -- to return B-52s to an alert posture. Near the alert pads, an old concrete building -- where B-52 crews during the Cold War would sleep, ready to run to their aircraft and take off at a moment's notice -- is being renovated. Inside, beds are being installed for more than 100 crew members, more than enough room for the crews that would man bombers positioned on the nine alert pads outside... Large paintings of the patches for each squadron at Barksdale adorn the walls of a large stairway. One painting -- a symbol of the Cold War -- depicts a silhouette of a B-52 with the words "Peace The Old Fashioned Way," written underneath.
General Goldfein, the Air Force's top officer and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, "is asking his force to think about new ways that nuclear weapons could be used for deterrence, or even combat... 'It's no longer a bipolar world where it's just us and the Soviet Union. We've got other players out there who have nuclear capability. It's never been more important to make sure that we get this mission right.'"
Strange days indeed.... (Score:5, Insightful)
While I've got no idea whether this site is a reliable source for such information, it does seem like a step backward.
Nuclear weapons are always a bad idea. The public relations cost of using them alone could devastate our country. They were always sold to the American public as a temporary weapons system due to the Soviet, then Chinese, threat. Today no country on earth will let lose with these armaments because the retaliation would be devastating.
Even North Korea must know that internally.
But it sure seems like a bad idea to have these systems on 24 hour alert. Especially since retaliation with nukes essentially destroys both sides.
Of course I'll take a lot of heat for taking this position. But after reading books on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, along with survivor accounts, and photographs- I could draw no other conclusion.
Nukes go way beyond military supremacy issues- into overkill. No pun intended.
Re: Strange days indeed.... (Score:2, Insightful)
>Nuclear weapons are always a bad idea.
Unless you also have a valuable resource, such as oil, then being in possession of a nuclear weapon dramatically decreasses the possibility of a direct invasion by a foreign army. Saddam sure coulda used one to the Yankees at bay.
Rational days indeed.... (Score:1)
MAD only works against a RATIONAL enemy. Guess how many leaders aren't rational.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not seeing any irrational leaders. There are no Kaiser Wilhelm's here. Pyongyang's chest thumping is as much for North Koreans' benefit as the US's.
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
No, a single nuclear weapon removes the need for tens of thousands of soldiers to risk their lives. It is also drastically more cost effective. It's also the only way to reduce the loss of lives in cases like Seoul where people will have to endure "only" several hours of artillery strikes rather than weeks.
Unlike a conventional weapon which can be easily counteracted with more force, nukes reduce even an enemy who's nuclear-armed themselves from a position of "do what we tell you, or else" to an equal sta
Re: (Score:2)
No, a single nuclear weapon removes the need for tens of thousands of soldiers to risk their lives. It is also drastically more cost effective. It's also the only way to reduce the loss of lives in cases like Seoul where people will have to endure "only" several hours of artillery strikes rather than weeks.
Ah, so you actually think a single weapon will be used? Anyhow let us back off from that idea for a sec, so as we can get your atomic lust some info.
Pyongyang is 118 miles from Seoul. Kaesong is around 30 miles to the center of Seoul. So lets say that the assholes start shelling from near Kaesong. So we decide to nuke Kaesong. A 1 megaton will suffice. Whether an air or ground burst is to be determined, and terrain is a factor as well
Seoul isn't going to like that very much, because they gonna get irr
Re: (Score:2)
> Even North Korea must know that internally.
You have a dumb-ass histrionic narcissistic [csbsju.edu] "supreme leader" vs a impulsive narcissistic [csbsju.edu] moron world leader.
North Korea is dumb enough to nuke the USA.
The USA is dumb enough to wipe North Korea off the face of the earth.
You do the math. Stupid people do stupid things.
Intelligent people will occasionally act stupid.
Stupid people act stupid all the time.
There is no hope for these two.
Judaism is the source of Christian indulgences: Murdering an innocent anima
Re: (Score:2)
No, there were only two Superman films in that series. Just like how there were only three Indiana Jones films and only one Highlander film.
Re: (Score:2)
Nukes go way beyond military supremacy issues- into overkill. No pun intended.
That's no pun. You used the word "overkill" in its original and correct sense.
Major 'King" Kong (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
He knew how to handle a lot more than nukes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Sending A Clear Message (Score:3, Insightful)
This would send a clear, unambiguous to each and every nation that would do America harm:
"We have no idea what we're doing, but we're gonna look real tough doing it."
Bombers? (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm curious the strategic use of bombers on 24 hour standby, when there are enough ICBMs, including those in nuclear subs which are likely really, really close to North Korea already, to totally decimate that country. North Korea could be a smoldering ruin before the bombers would even leave US airspace (even if they were on standby). So I wonder if the bombers would simply be more "obvious" to Kim Jong or what?
Re: (Score:1)
It's just a return to the posture of old, with the "unstoppable" nuclear triad. In short a pissing contest.
The problem as I see it: No one else is playing, so why?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
ICBMs don't have to carry their full design compliment - the British Trident nuclear weapons delivery system only carries 3 warheads per missile rather than the Trident missiles capability of 12 warheads per missile.
It's also strongly suspected that some British Trident missiles carry as few as a single missile for a single target strike in a "tactical" deployment.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The advantage that bombers have over sub-launched missiles and ICBMs is that a bomber can be recalled from an attack. It is a human-guided delivery system, with crews that can potentially adapt tactics and switch targets in wartime.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm curious the strategic use of bombers on 24 hour standby, when there are enough ICBMs, including those in nuclear subs which are likely really, really close to North Korea already, to totally decimate that country. North Korea could be a smoldering ruin before the bombers would even leave US airspace (even if they were on standby). So I wonder if the bombers would simply be more "obvious" to Kim Jong or what?
Fail Safe explains it fairly well https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
It's clear that Trump is running out of escalations, I don't know what he thinks he can accomplish. The US could nuke NK out of existence, but we all knew that from the beginning. No matter how loose a cannon Trump is he won't get justification to launch a first strike, which means he's all talk. Even if he could get the political backing and he really wants a Cuban missile crisis-class line in the sand it has to extremely clear. The shouting matches just escalate the situation without making any progress t
Precision Nuclear Bombs and New START? (Score:2)
You can't mod down a nuclear holocaust... (Score:2)
But you might end up wishing you could've...
Anyway, as I was saying before I was so rudely modded down for stating the truth...
Bipolar? Oh no...
He's a narcissist sociopath with senile dementia.
But at least there's all that winning going around.
In the words of Darth Vader: Yippee! [youtube.com]
Why bother doing this? (Score:3)
Given how easy it is for the US to launch enough missiles (both land based and submarine launched) to turn North Korea into a smoking hole in the ground, why would they need nuclear-armed bombers that take far longer to get to the target?
Re: Why bother doing this? (Score:1)
They probably want the opportunity to use a conventional missile/bomb before thing's start getting nuclear.
Re: (Score:3)
It's a statement that can be photographed and noticed - putting your ballistic missile force on high alert has few physical signs as potent as bombers sitting on ready alert at the end of a runway.
Re: (Score:2)
how about spending that money to GET RID OF THEM!
To a large extent we have already done that:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
A Korea unified in prosperity, peacefully cranking out bigscreens, electric Kias and bridge beams will motivate the surrounding nations to recycle even more weapons.
So, who's up for orgy? (Score:2)
Also, I always wanted to try heroine without suffering the consequences.
That's not who most of us are worried about.
Bombers (Score:1)
Can be recalled after launch. Missiles not so much.
Re: (Score:2)
Someone hasn't read/seen Fail-Safe. Or Doctor Strangelove.
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
If you voted for Hilary Clinton instead of a sane candidate who would have unquestionably defeated Trump, this is your fault. Fuck you.
A vote for Hillary was a vote for..... (Score:3)
Exactly!
The approximately half of the US voters who voted for Trump are directly at fault!
The approximately half who voted for Clinton, after all, were supporting war again Russia, much more sane!
Or, just possibly, not.
Re: (Score:2)
She started two wars without even being president. The Cheeto has yet to start any.
And I did not vote for her. Well, not being an USian, there's not much credit for that, but I can proudly say I did not vote for the Wicked [WB]itch. And I refuse to be fucked by a dude, especially a dog one (I type these words with a better animal on my forearms).
I voted for Stein because ... (Score:1)
WHAT. THE. FUCK. (Score:2)
Just started replaying Fallout: New Vegas (Score:2)
Once upon a time, I bought and started playing Pandemic [zmangames.com]. Right after, just as I started enjoying the game, there was the West African Ebola outbreak [wikipedia.org]. And now? I start replaying Fallout and this happens.
That's it. From here on out my only entertainment will be re-watching the Death by Snu Snu [cc.com] episode.
Re: (Score:2)
I hate being the one to break it to you, but - Bea Arthur’s dead.
