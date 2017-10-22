Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The Military United States

US Preparing to Put Nuclear Bombers On 24-Hour Alert

Posted by EditorDavid
DefenseOne reports on new preparations at Barksdale Air Force Base: The U.S. Air Force is preparing to put nuclear-armed bombers back on 24-hour ready alert, a status not seen since the Cold War ended in 1991. That means the long-dormant concrete pads at the ends of this base's 11,000-foot runway -- dubbed the "Christmas tree" for their angular markings -- could once again find several B-52s parked on them, laden with nuclear weapons and set to take off at a moment's notice... Gen. David Goldfein, Air Force chief of staff, and other senior defense officials stressed that the alert order had not been given, but that preparations were under way in anticipation that it might come...

Already, various improvements have been made to prepare Barksdale -- home to the 2d Bomb Wing and Air Force Global Strike Command, which oversees the service's nuclear forces -- to return B-52s to an alert posture. Near the alert pads, an old concrete building -- where B-52 crews during the Cold War would sleep, ready to run to their aircraft and take off at a moment's notice -- is being renovated. Inside, beds are being installed for more than 100 crew members, more than enough room for the crews that would man bombers positioned on the nine alert pads outside... Large paintings of the patches for each squadron at Barksdale adorn the walls of a large stairway. One painting -- a symbol of the Cold War -- depicts a silhouette of a B-52 with the words "Peace The Old Fashioned Way," written underneath.
General Goldfein, the Air Force's top officer and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, "is asking his force to think about new ways that nuclear weapons could be used for deterrence, or even combat... 'It's no longer a bipolar world where it's just us and the Soviet Union. We've got other players out there who have nuclear capability. It's never been more important to make sure that we get this mission right.'"

  • Strange days indeed.... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by beheaderaswp ( 549877 ) * on Sunday October 22, 2017 @09:48PM (#55415265)

    While I've got no idea whether this site is a reliable source for such information, it does seem like a step backward.

    Nuclear weapons are always a bad idea. The public relations cost of using them alone could devastate our country. They were always sold to the American public as a temporary weapons system due to the Soviet, then Chinese, threat. Today no country on earth will let lose with these armaments because the retaliation would be devastating.

    Even North Korea must know that internally.

    But it sure seems like a bad idea to have these systems on 24 hour alert. Especially since retaliation with nukes essentially destroys both sides.

    Of course I'll take a lot of heat for taking this position. But after reading books on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, along with survivor accounts, and photographs- I could draw no other conclusion.

    Nukes go way beyond military supremacy issues- into overkill. No pun intended.

    • Re: Strange days indeed.... (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      >Nuclear weapons are always a bad idea.

      Unless you also have a valuable resource, such as oil, then being in possession of a nuclear weapon dramatically decreasses the possibility of a direct invasion by a foreign army. Saddam sure coulda used one to the Yankees at bay.

    • Rational days indeed.... (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      MAD only works against a RATIONAL enemy. Guess how many leaders aren't rational.

      • I'm not seeing any irrational leaders. There are no Kaiser Wilhelm's here. Pyongyang's chest thumping is as much for North Koreans' benefit as the US's.

    • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

      by KiloByte ( 825081 )

      No, a single nuclear weapon removes the need for tens of thousands of soldiers to risk their lives. It is also drastically more cost effective. It's also the only way to reduce the loss of lives in cases like Seoul where people will have to endure "only" several hours of artillery strikes rather than weeks.

      Unlike a conventional weapon which can be easily counteracted with more force, nukes reduce even an enemy who's nuclear-armed themselves from a position of "do what we tell you, or else" to an equal sta

      • No, a single nuclear weapon removes the need for tens of thousands of soldiers to risk their lives. It is also drastically more cost effective. It's also the only way to reduce the loss of lives in cases like Seoul where people will have to endure "only" several hours of artillery strikes rather than weeks.

        Ah, so you actually think a single weapon will be used? Anyhow let us back off from that idea for a sec, so as we can get your atomic lust some info.

        Pyongyang is 118 miles from Seoul. Kaesong is around 30 miles to the center of Seoul. So lets say that the assholes start shelling from near Kaesong. So we decide to nuke Kaesong. A 1 megaton will suffice. Whether an air or ground burst is to be determined, and terrain is a factor as well

        Seoul isn't going to like that very much, because they gonna get irr

    • > Even North Korea must know that internally.

      You have a dumb-ass histrionic narcissistic [csbsju.edu] "supreme leader" vs a impulsive narcissistic [csbsju.edu] moron world leader.

      North Korea is dumb enough to nuke the USA.
      The USA is dumb enough to wipe North Korea off the face of the earth.

      You do the math. Stupid people do stupid things.

      Intelligent people will occasionally act stupid.
      Stupid people act stupid all the time.

      There is no hope for these two.
      --
      Judaism is the source of Christian indulgences: Murdering an innocent anima

    • Nukes go way beyond military supremacy issues- into overkill. No pun intended.

      That's no pun. You used the word "overkill" in its original and correct sense.

  • Major 'King" Kong (Score:3)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Sunday October 22, 2017 @09:52PM (#55415285)
    Call up Major Kong, he knew how to handle a nuclear weapon. Ahhhhh hoooo!

  • Sending A Clear Message (Score:3, Insightful)

    by American AC in Paris ( 230456 ) on Sunday October 22, 2017 @09:59PM (#55415313) Homepage

    This would send a clear, unambiguous to each and every nation that would do America harm:

    "We have no idea what we're doing, but we're gonna look real tough doing it."

  • Bombers? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Dan East ( 318230 ) on Sunday October 22, 2017 @10:04PM (#55415337) Journal

    I'm curious the strategic use of bombers on 24 hour standby, when there are enough ICBMs, including those in nuclear subs which are likely really, really close to North Korea already, to totally decimate that country. North Korea could be a smoldering ruin before the bombers would even leave US airspace (even if they were on standby). So I wonder if the bombers would simply be more "obvious" to Kim Jong or what?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's just a return to the posture of old, with the "unstoppable" nuclear triad. In short a pissing contest.

      The problem as I see it: No one else is playing, so why?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lhowaf ( 3348065 )
      It may be, as you say, to make the threat to NK clear. It may also be preferable to use individual bombs because ballistic missiles carry multiple warheads that can be individually aimed. Once NK is glowing, what would they do with the remaining warheads?

      • ICBMs don't have to carry their full design compliment - the British Trident nuclear weapons delivery system only carries 3 warheads per missile rather than the Trident missiles capability of 12 warheads per missile.

        It's also strongly suspected that some British Trident missiles carry as few as a single missile for a single target strike in a "tactical" deployment.

    • Once launched, aircraft can be recalled.

    • I'm curious the strategic use of bombers on 24 hour standby, when there are enough ICBMs, including those in nuclear subs which are likely really, really close to North Korea already, to totally decimate that country.

      The advantage that bombers have over sub-launched missiles and ICBMs is that a bomber can be recalled from an attack. It is a human-guided delivery system, with crews that can potentially adapt tactics and switch targets in wartime.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      Because, deterrent. It's not using them, it's making the other side think you will. Our guy is crazier than your guy, and all that.

    • I'm curious the strategic use of bombers on 24 hour standby, when there are enough ICBMs, including those in nuclear subs which are likely really, really close to North Korea already, to totally decimate that country. North Korea could be a smoldering ruin before the bombers would even leave US airspace (even if they were on standby). So I wonder if the bombers would simply be more "obvious" to Kim Jong or what?

      Fail Safe explains it fairly well https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    • Bombers work well as an intimidation tactic, So well, in fact, I'll go out on a limb and say that's what President Trump has in mind for them. And by using them for that he'll also scare the piss out of nations not North Korea. IIRC part of how they're used is by r5unning them right up to the edge of a nation's air space. They're very strongly compelled to monitor that with all their radar, and to have jets in the area. Given that the USA is the 800 lb. gorilla of nuclear armed aircraft, and support craft,

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      It's clear that Trump is running out of escalations, I don't know what he thinks he can accomplish. The US could nuke NK out of existence, but we all knew that from the beginning. No matter how loose a cannon Trump is he won't get justification to launch a first strike, which means he's all talk. Even if he could get the political backing and he really wants a Cuban missile crisis-class line in the sand it has to extremely clear. The shouting matches just escalate the situation without making any progress t

    • They have been working on a new toy, precision guided nuclear bombs. They want to play with the new toy. If they can't drop them on somebody they can at least put it on the bombers and park them out where everybody can see them. Also the New START treaty goes into effect Feb 5th, 2018. They may feel like with fewer missiles they need the bombers to be more ready.

  • Why bother doing this? (Score:3)

    by jonwil ( 467024 ) on Sunday October 22, 2017 @10:09PM (#55415355)

    Given how easy it is for the US to launch enough missiles (both land based and submarine launched) to turn North Korea into a smoking hole in the ground, why would they need nuclear-armed bombers that take far longer to get to the target?

    • Probably so they don't have to use ICBMs. You wouldn't want Russia to even think a missile is headed their way, or to any other country.

      They probably want the opportunity to use a conventional missile/bomb before thing's start getting nuclear.

    • It's a statement that can be photographed and noticed - putting your ballistic missile force on high alert has few physical signs as potent as bombers sitting on ready alert at the end of a runway.

  • Also, I always wanted to try heroine without suffering the consequences.

  • Can be recalled after launch. Missiles not so much.

  • Can we all just take a minute to sit back and remind ourselves this is not normal. Besides the fact it makes no sense to have bombers on standby when we have plenty of missiles that'll do the job faster and easier, this is just one more bizarre thing that seems to be bending to the will of a crackpot president. I hope if he decides to use nukes that Tillerson and Mattis are in the room to beat the living shit out of him before anyone hears the order.

  • Once upon a time, I bought and started playing Pandemic [zmangames.com]. Right after, just as I started enjoying the game, there was the West African Ebola outbreak [wikipedia.org]. And now? I start replaying Fallout and this happens.

    That's it. From here on out my only entertainment will be re-watching the Death by Snu Snu [cc.com] episode.

  • most of the pilots are younger than the bombers they fly. 486

