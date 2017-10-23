Windows 10's 'Controlled Folder Access' Anti-Ransomware Feature Is Now Live (bleepingcomputer.com) 57
A reader shares a BleepingComputer report: With the release of Windows 10 Fall Creators Update last week, the "Controlled Folder Access" that Microsoft touted in June is now live for millions of users. As the name hints, the Controlled Folder Access feature allows users to control who can access certain folders. The feature works on a "block everything by default" philosophy, which means that on a theoretical level, it would be able to prevent ransomware when it tries to access and encrypt files stored in those folders. The benefits of using Controlled Folder Access for your home and work computers are tangible for anyone that's fearful of losing crucial files to a ransomware infection.
Isn't this just like having a home directory where others aren't allowed write access to your files?
I can't help but wonder why it took Windows 2 decades to correct the default umask on user files.
So the user will be asked a number of times (probably once per appli / folder) if they agree to allow that appli to access that folder, then when they see the fake "Adobe something wants to access your folder" they will be used to automatically Yes it.
No. RTFA. They will see an error dialog that says "Access is denied. Use File>SaveAs to save under a different location or name." The only way to enable it is (1) opt in via the control panel, (2) chose apps via the control panel.
It's very useful if it's paired with a sensible default policy and a sensible UI. You can implement
The beauty of the 'home directory' structure design of a UNIX system is that if malware, or a faulty application you are coding, attempts to wipe out your filesystem, the only thing it will be able to touch is your personal data, the things you actually use the computer to create and manipulate.
Your
/home directory can be wiped, and any databases, etc. that you have permission to manipulate can be corrupted. But the binaries that can be re-installed from a CD-ROM or an NFS share in a matter of minutes wit
The file permissions on Windows filesystems are far more granular and not just based on an xxx field of bitmaps like on vintage OSes like Unix.
What I would like to see for the defanging of ransomware is a way to permanently disable filesystem encryption unless it is re-enabled by a very-restricted-access tool, i.e. filesystem encryption can be permanently disabled on a system and re-enabling it requires a local admin account running in Safe Mode to re-enable plus answer a prompt at reboot.
Encryption and sim
permanently disable filesystem encryption
Just because the Windows libraries are a convenient way to encrypt, they're just the low-hanging fruit. If this became difficult to use, they'd just use another library to encrypt the file contents. Malware can easily include this if needed.
The file permissions on Windows filesystems are far more granular and not just based on an xxx field of bitmaps like on vintage OSes like Unix.
Non-vintage Unix don't rely exclusively on xxx field bitmap neither.
Modern unix filesystems do support ACL for more complex access control.
Modern features like SELinux and AppArmor also help having application-level control.
What I would like to see for the defanging of ransomware is a way to permanently disable filesystem encryption unless it is re-enabled by a very-restricted-access tool
And how would that prevent a ransomware from implementing its own encryption ?
.ZIP file ?)
(e.g.: moving all data it can manage to get access to into a huge password-encrypted
No, it's not the same. Windows already has proper permissions for user directories since Windows NT. The issue is that ransomware runs under the same uid as yourself, so if you can access your own file, then the ransomware program can access those same files. This new feature makes it so that even if the uid has access, you can specify ADDITIONAL restrictions, like which exe is permitted to do so. So some ransomware.exe, even with your uid, will be unable to make changes.
There is no such ability in Linu
There is no such ability in Linux or *nix, since ACLs are solely based on uid and not the name of the executable with your uid.
Yes there is. There are even two in Linux, SELinux and AppArmor.
However, there is no easy-to-use GUI to administer it per-user, which means that you rely on the way-too-permissive default policy for most programs. This could have been done years ago technically, since SELinux and AppArmor are both quite old, but no one had the right idea apparently.
Nope. By the sound of things, this is more akin to the sandboxing feature present in apps sold via the Mac App Store. The apps are running under your permissions, just as they always have, but they now need to request and be granted permission to access new folders. Basically, just as mobile OSes require that an app request and receive permission before it can use the camera, the mic, or your location, Windows is, from what the summary sounds like, now requiring that apps request permission to access specif
First exploit will take that feature, lock out USER from doing anything, and pop up a ransomware screen.
If there's whitelists, there will have to be ways to put new applications on the whitelists. (I would have a great deal of difficulty if I couldn't run vim on all text files, for example, but it's not something most people want on their Windows machines.) That looks like one additional button to get the user to click on.
So, I inherently distrust it.
This is more similar to something like SELinux and AppArmor.
e.g.: some attachments that you clicked on in your e-mail client, even if run as your credentials, should NOT have a valid reason to write anywhere on your folders (and attachements should not be run to begin with).
e.g.: any sub-process launched by the browser should only exclusively have the rights to write into the cache and download folder, and not anything else, even if they still inherit your session (even if the sub processes aren't changing
You trust wine as a sandbox? That is... courageous.
On VMS you could never overwrite a file. File system would by default always keep all the previous versions of it. Ransomware action like that would just result in having additional, encrypted, versions of your files.
MS' solution is not version control, because that uses up disk space and has other UI implications, like selecting the version of a file, and that is not user friendly.
This is about not trusting all apps to access a given sensitive folder and is a step in the right direction.
Seems to be pretty easy to use and understand in macOS:
https://support.apple.com/kb/P... [apple.com]
Say hello to btrfs/zfs
ZFS was a GREAT idea; until Oracle went and ruined everyone's fun...
You can bet that if Microsoft tries to actually seriously implement a log-structured (e.g.: actually decided to use UDF beyond optical and portable flash media) or copy-on-write filesystem (e.g.: ZFS and BTRFS on NT kernels) that supports version control, they'll botch it and there will be an exploit found making the older copies also editable by a non-admin user (the ransomware could purge the older copies and only leave the encrypted version).
On VMS you could never overwrite a file. File system would by default always keep all the previous versions of it. Ransomware action like that would just result in having additional, encrypted, versions of your files.
That should be true of macOS's "versioned" files, too. Although it appears to be an Application-Specific feature, rather than an OS-wide thing, although reportedly, there is wide Application support for it.
http://osxdaily.com/2015/06/16... [osxdaily.com]
So how does this work?
"So how does this work?"
I would guess it uses UAC elevation to grant permission to the app to the protected folder.
There are too many apps to setup (Score:2)
My opinion would have been a heck of a lot more useful for Microsoft to roll out a versioning file system. That would have provided more value to customers and end up being way more useful in every way vs piling on new access control regimes and expecting people to use it for real this time.
Would be interesting to hear what if anything prevents an attacker from modifying search path environment variables or user registry or CLI parameters to convince software to load custom add-on haxor.dll's and then laun
How does this protect you? (Score:2)
Seriously, most of that kind of malware runs as *YOU*. If you have full access to it, it will be able to encrypt the files. Am I missing something?
All the other popular OSes use sandboxing (Score:2)
Why should apps have access to all folders by default and then (only now) there is a feature to restrict certain folders? Why should most apps access anything except their own data? Android/iOS/OSX/Web have been like this forever, what is taking so long for Windows?
Re: (Score:1)
>The benefits of using Controlled Folder Access for your home and work computers are tangible for anyone that's fearful of losing crucial files to a ransomware infection.
This is ridiculous in the extreme. Anyone fearful of losing their files for any reason should be backing them up on a regular basis! So perhaps this new feature prevents files being encrypted in a ransomware attack, but what if the disk fails? Or any number of other issues?
Come on people, get a clue!
