Facebook Runs On AI - But 70% of Its Engineers Who Use AI Aren't Experts (wsj.com) 15

Posted by msmash from the things-to-ponder dept.
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a WSJ report: AI algorithms are inherently black boxes whose workings can be next to impossible to understand -- even by many Facebook engineers. "If you look at all the engineers at Facebook, more than one in four are users of our AI platform," says Mr. Candela. "But more than 70% [of those] aren't experts." How so many Facebook engineers can use its AI algorithms without necessarily knowing how to build them, Mr. Joaquin Candela, Facebook's head of applied machine learning says, is that the system is "a very modular layered cake where you can plug in at any level you want." He adds, "The power of this is just hard to describe." Pieces of that platform are performing all kinds of "domain-specific" tasks across Facebook's properties, from translation to speech recognition.

  • You might as well say that Facebook's AI runs on electricity and (generously) 99% of Facebook's engineers aren't experts in electricity generation and distribution either.

  • Experts (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Headw1nd ( 829599 ) on Monday October 23, 2017 @12:16PM (#55417981)
    What does that even mean? What percentage in any field can be called experts? Also, where would you find a full staff of "AI experts"?

    Are there answers to these questions behind the paywall? I'm guessing no.

  • Expert these days has come to mean someone with a paper credential.

    Even their head of machine learning is calling it an AI platform. He's clearly one of those "experts."

  • Isn't this as if I were using libc or, god forbid, libc++, boost even, while not being an "expert" there? I'm pretty certain it would take me an obscene amount of effort to even replicate some of the stuff in boost, for example.

    Isn't this all that modern development has been trying to achieve since forever?

  • Judging from the posts I saw on Facebook it was running on "No Intelligence".
  • So this is a triumph for the engineers that put that stuff together: it can be used by non-experts to meaningful effect.
    • Yeah, but by next month we'll be hearing about how it was Facebook AI that was actually responsible for getting Trump elected. So either it isn't very intelligent, or it's incredibly intelligent but possibly evil.

  • It is prepping the data that is hard. The Machine Learning Algorithms have been established for a long time. The big limiters on it have been processing power and decent data sets.

  • How many developers understand encryption algorithms that they use for security... this is the point of libraries?

