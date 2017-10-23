Facebook Runs On AI - But 70% of Its Engineers Who Use AI Aren't Experts (wsj.com) 15
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a WSJ report: AI algorithms are inherently black boxes whose workings can be next to impossible to understand -- even by many Facebook engineers. "If you look at all the engineers at Facebook, more than one in four are users of our AI platform," says Mr. Candela. "But more than 70% [of those] aren't experts." How so many Facebook engineers can use its AI algorithms without necessarily knowing how to build them, Mr. Joaquin Candela, Facebook's head of applied machine learning says, is that the system is "a very modular layered cake where you can plug in at any level you want." He adds, "The power of this is just hard to describe." Pieces of that platform are performing all kinds of "domain-specific" tasks across Facebook's properties, from translation to speech recognition.
You might as well say that Facebook's AI runs on electricity and (generously) 99% of Facebook's engineers aren't experts in electricity generation and distribution either.
Are there answers to these questions behind the paywall? I'm guessing no.
Expert these days has come to mean someone with a paper credential.
Even their head of machine learning is calling it an AI platform. He's clearly one of those "experts."
Isn't this as if I were using libc or, god forbid, libc++, boost even, while not being an "expert" there? I'm pretty certain it would take me an obscene amount of effort to even replicate some of the stuff in boost, for example.
Isn't this all that modern development has been trying to achieve since forever?
It is prepping the data that is hard. The Machine Learning Algorithms have been established for a long time. The big limiters on it have been processing power and decent data sets.
