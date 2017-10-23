Google Might Need To Recall the Pixel 2 XL Because of Defective Screens (mashable.com) 22
An anonymous reader shares a report: You might want to hold off on buying a Pixel 2 XL until Google addresses its screen issues. Now that Google's new flagship Android phone is officially out and in people's hands, reports have come out that call into question the quality of its display. Pixel 2 XL owners took to social media to voice their complaints about discoloration and screen burn-in. The first issue Pixel 2 XL owners started noticing was the screen's inconsistent color temperature, most noticeable when viewing anything with a white background. From a dead-on vantage point, the screen has a warm color temperature. But shift your position off-angle just a bit, and you'll notice the color temperature changes to a bluish tint. Mashable has confirmed the color shifting on our Pixel 2 XL review unit. While there are some real advantages to OLED displays over traditional LCDs -- they're thinner, more power efficient, brighter, and display more vibrant colors and deeper blacks -- they're also prone to defects like screen burn-in. Even Samsung, the world's largest manufacturer of OLED displays, hasn't figured out how to perfect them. The Super AMOLED displays used in its Galaxy S8 and Note 8 phones are rated as the brightest screens for mobile devices by DisplayMate's Dr. Raymond Soneira, but they're still susceptible to burn-in. To prevent burn-in from the screen's virtual home button, Samsung's programmed it to move by a few pixels every few seconds. It's not a perfect solution, but it does the trick.
...Missing a 3.5mm audio jack.
Defect? I thought the kids call that courage these days...
Apple is looking at techniques to minimize burnin (Score:3)
I'm worried about this myself, but already ordered (Score:2)
So I reached out to Google last week, to make sure that I could return the Pixel 2 XL for a full refund should I not be satisfied with the screen. They confirmed (via live chat) that there is a 15-day 'buyers regret' window for a full refund, so I am trusting them on that. My phone should arrive later this week, and I am hoping that the issues people have raised are overblown... but if not, I'll send it right back and get something else instead.
I really want to like it, though, because aside from the screen
On my old nexus 4, I can set the backlight level quite low (turn off the auto backlight mode) so that it works well in the dark. I'm not sure you need the great dynamic range of OLED for reading in the dark.
Not a fan of OLEDs. (Score:2)
And this is all the more reason not to be. Yes, they display "more vibrant colours", in that they have trouble displaying white properly; I always find the feel of OLED phones akin to that I get from looking at coloured LED christmas lights. The colours degrade at different rates, too, so the longer you own your phone, the more off balance they get. They're also harder to read outside even if really bright inside.
I know that there will be others who prefer OLED phones who disagree. But this is just my exp
To summarize the summary (Score:2)
OLED still sucks.
Actually, OLED is great. It has better colours, better contrast, and better efficiency with mostly dark images.
The article to me sounds very much like a non-story: changes in contrast and colour balance depending on viewing angle are pretty common - even my 4k screen has that.
The only real concern with OLED is burn it. I had not seen any, but there are reports.
Alternative (Score:2)
"To prevent burn-in from the screen's virtual home button, Samsung's programmed it to move by a few pixels every few seconds. It's not a perfect solution, but it does the trick."
You know what else would "do the trick"? A physical home button.
LG IPS (Score:2)
Not OLED but I have one of those LG 4k monitors and I can see the ghost image of the application windows for minutes on my solid black background. The task bar could be burnt in by now. Too afraid to check.
Just get a pixel exerciser and run it for a few hours. LCD based displays can start to show signs of image retention due to the liquid crystals becoming resistant to changing state over time if they are left in the same state for extended (like months) periods. It's rarely permanent however.
Haven't seen OLED burn in yet (Score:2)
I'm still using a fairly old Samsung Note 3 now which uses an OLED display and it doesn't show any obvious signs of screen burn-in whatsoever. So not all OLED displays are that horrible. I think if you really abuse it or the quality of the screen was bad to begin with it probably won't work right.