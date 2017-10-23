Google Worked With Intel on a custom AI Chip For Its Pixel Phones (cnbc.com) 49
A special-purpose chip for artificial intelligence and other tasks in Google's new Pixel smartphones draws on Intel technology. From a report: In addition to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL both feature a new custom Pixel Visual Core co-processor, which is meant to improve speed and battery life when shooting photos with Google's HDR+ technology, and better handle AI workloads in apps, Google has said. But the company didn't disclose details about its partners on the chip. Then, last week, device repair website iFixit published a teardown of the Pixel 2 XL that showed what the Pixel Visual Core chip actually looks like. The serial number on the chip in a photograph begins with "SR3," like some Intel chips. Google confirmed the connection. "Google built Pixel Visual Core with Intel," the Google spokesperson wrote in an email to CNBC. "Pixel Visual Core is a custom designed processor from Google, built to serve specific computational photography requirements that could not be met by existing chips."
With (Score:1)
Should the title say "With" instead of "Eith"?
Re: (Score:1)
No it was meant to be Eigth. msmash forgot the ‘G.’
Re: (Score:3)
Or maybe it was Eithernet.
Re: (Score:3)
Come on, guys, make up your mind, it's either won or the otter.
Re: (Score:1)
For all intensive purposes?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you jackasses don't edit anything, quit calling yourselves "editors". "Slashdot monkeys" or "Slashvertisement facilitators" would be more appropriate.
Re: (Score:2)
It's one of those AI generated Slashdot titles, I'm betting.
Re: (Score:2)
I give way more credence to the idea that AI wasn't involved at all, as there is very little intelligence shown
:-P
Re: (Score:1)
Poor Eith Intel! (Score:3)
I can just imagine poor Eith, probably "worked" with a pipe wrench until she literally coughed up the chip Google was seeking.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Clearly it is Edith.
I never knew she remarried. I wonder if Mr. Intel called her a dingbat and sent her off to the kitchen to get him a beer too.
Re: (Score:2)
*That's* why the Pixel doesn't have a cape!
Re: (Score:2)
Good ole Slashdot editors. Just as incompetent as ever.
To be honest, this is a new low. Can't remember seeing a misspelling in a headline, particularly of an extremely common 4 letter word that isn't a homonym with anything.
Re: (Score:2)
Eh, "eith" got us to comment on TFA. Otherwise I wouldn't have been interested. But I was curious what the buzzword-bingo word-salad actually meant.
So, a "win" for TFEs.
Re: (Score:2)
Aight
Not the Eith... (Score:2)
Google Worked Eith Intel on a custom AI Chip For Its Pixel Phones
What is the rule for capitalizing "For" and "Its" but not "on", "a", "custom"?
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson (Score:3)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
So a D.igital S.ignal P.rocessor chip. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
AI Slashdot Headline Generator (Score:2)
Requires more training.
We need AI for Slashdot headlines (Score:2)
An AI would never allow a headline with such a typo. [slashdot.org]