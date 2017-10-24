Tech Firms Seek Washington's Prized Asset: Top-Secret Clearances (bloomberg.com) 34
Major tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter are interested in hiring workers with top-secret security clearances as they deal with foreign meddling on their platforms and come under increased risk of hacks, reports Bloomberg. From the article: In doing so, companies such as Facebook are competing with defense contractors, financial firms and the U.S. government itself. Security clearances are a rare and valued commodity, whether at a bank trying to prevent hackers from stealing credit-card data and emptying accounts or at a manufacturer building parts for a stealth fighter or missile-defense radar system. Bringing former government cyber warriors on board at companies can facilitate interactions with U.S. agencies like the NSA or CIA as well as help the firms understand how to build stronger systems on their own. "They have the tradecraft," said Ronald Sanders, a former associate director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and now director of the school of public affairs at the University of South Florida. "And the trade craft is some of the best in the world."
and for a job that needs the clearance! (Score:2)
and for a job that needs the clearance!
if you work for Facebook in a non government roll full time you may just lose that clearance from being out of the position when the renew time comes up.
"Greetings {insert government here}, I work for {large social media company} that collects truly grotesque amounts of information on people, some of whom don't even use our service. I would like security clearance please, so {large social media company} can have access to information that they are normally prohibited from learning."
Yeah, no idea why various governments would have a problem with that.....
Clearance does not necessarily imply anything (Score:2)
As with anything the government does, there is a considerable tooth-to-tail ratio. For every person with a security clearance doing actual intelligence work (including cyber), there are least 10 others who have a clearance without doing that sort of work. For instance, the secretaries and administrative assistants, the HR personnel, the maintenance personnel, the groundskeepers, the managers who sit in meetings all day, the budget analysts, the financial personnel, the IT support staff, the janitorial sta
This whole thing sucks for people who haven't been cleared (Because it's not possible unless you're hired for a job where the government actually requires it) and reeks of favoritism for past governmental employees.
I'd like to see federal legislation passed that either prohibits employment/job discrimination based on the possession at the time of hiring of a government security clearance, OR security clearances are automatically revoked or cancelled when leaving or changing employers and have to be re-v
If you really want one, go get a federal job or join the military into a specialty that requires a TS just for being in that job field
The government already does that to an extent for people that it is hiring. If you look at job advertisements they'll say the candidate must be able to qualify for some level of clearance as opposed to already having it.
When it comes to contractors though, already having the clearance is a big deal because it is expensive and time consuming to get. That said I don't see any reason that a private enterprise couldn't provide the same kind of service for vetting people. At it's most basic level the Secret and
thats a confusing headline (Score:1)
just because people have clearances doesn't mean they have skillsets that would benefit this. It just means they don't have the markers that make them untrustworthy with highly sensitive information. there are plenty of people who hold a top-secret clearance that don't know where the "any" key is
it sounds more like someone got cyber-security industry confused with security clearance. i understand their need for cyber-defensive capabilities. some banks, like USAA, actually run their own in house cyber operat
And the people that do have the skillset, dont want them because then they become "That Guy" that has to work on all the stuff.
Please expedite my submission (Score:2)
“Loyalty to the United States, strength of character, trustworthiness, honesty, reliability,’’ are among the attributes sought in the process, according to the U.S. State Department website. [state.gov]
Is it possible the wait would be less than 311 days if I was an Eagle Scout who contributed a large amount to a strategically selected political campaign?
Bad idea (Score:2)
What is this, I don't even (Score:3)
Security clearances mean fuck all. It only proves you passed a background check. Bragging about it is a negative signal.
What bullshit is this article trying to sell? Who benefits from this? Contracting companies?
>Security clearances mean fuck all. It only proves you passed a background check.
I have worked government contracts in semi-secure environments (just police checks, not full background investigations). Nobody gets past the front desk without being cleared, so if you're a vendor and want a contract, it's incredibly useful to be pre-cleared.
I've seen a few instances where someone got checked last minute at the front door and didn't pass. It's stupid that they tried, embarrassing for the vendor, and delay
Clearances are a racket (Score:2)
Security clearances are one of the biggest rackets going. It has become nothing more than a system of cronyism and classism disguised as a security concern. The well-connected breeze through the process and into a world of guaranteed money while the poor are fenced out. The whole systems sucks up billions, and in the end has failed to prevent infiltration and security breaches.
The best part for the people running the con? Zero transparency by design. There will never be an accounting because the only peo
If you want a US security clearance today... (Score:2)
...apply to that well-known vetting agency, "Spies-R-Russ".
"best in the world" spook bullshit as usual (Score:2)
a former associate director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and now director of the school of public affairs at the University of South Florida. "And the trade craft is some of the best in the world."
Damn, hit "post" too fast; meant to say, I'm not sure - based on recent multiple failings - we do have "some of the best" anymore