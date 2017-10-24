Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Google Launches Gmail Add-ons and Brings a Range of Business Tools To the Inbox (betanews.com) 58

Posted by msmash from the interesting-moves dept.
Google today launched Gmail Add-ons after a beta testing period as a developer preview earlier in the year. From a report: Gmail Add-ons are extensions that bring a number of big-name services -- such as Trello, Wrike and Asana -- to your inbox. While there's a definite business and enterprise bias, it's something that available to everyone, starting right now. The arrival of Gmail Add-ons is Google's recognition of the fact that many people now spend a huge amount of time in their inboxes, and the company is trying to make its email service even more useful. Pleasingly, add-ons are available on both the web and on Android, and Google explains that "your inbox can contextually surface your go-to app based on messages you receive to help you get things done faster."

  • AlphaBeta (Score:5, Funny)

    by nastyphil ( 111738 ) on Tuesday October 24, 2017 @02:16PM (#55425079) Homepage

    Will remain in beta until discontinued.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This lovely bit.

      "people now spend a huge amount of time in their inboxes"

      Did they just notice this? Most large companies use outlook for a reason. It is the best email program you can buy today. It is far better than the free ones. The problem is cost of outlook plus exchange is why most people flip over to the other alternatives.

      Some of the large companies I worked for getting 200-300 emails a day was not uncommon. I knew people who got 1500 plus a day. Without filters and folders that was totally un

      • I didn't realize how much highlighting I did in email until I used Thunderbird, which doesn't have highlighting. Also, it's spam and filtering sucks compared to Outlook.

    • Will remain in beta until discontinued.

      I agree, sadly.

  • What are Trello, Wrike and Asana? (Score:3)

    by hawguy ( 1600213 ) on Tuesday October 24, 2017 @02:33PM (#55425193)

    What are Trello, Wrike and Asana and why would I want them (either for business or personal use)?

    • Re:What are Trello, Wrike and Asana? (Score:5, Funny)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 ) on Tuesday October 24, 2017 @02:37PM (#55425221)

      What are Trello, Wrike and Asana and why would I want them (either for business or personal use)?

      If only Google had a service that you could type this into and get more information about it....

      • I would if TFS wouldn't have called them "big-name services".

      • Google wish list (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Okian Warrior ( 537106 ) on Tuesday October 24, 2017 @03:07PM (#55425439) Homepage Journal

        What are Trello, Wrike and Asana and why would I want them (either for business or personal use)?

        If only Google had a service that you could type this into and get more information about it....

        If only Google would spend some time making their UI better.

        Delete is a trashcan icon when reading, but different when viewing the inbox. "Select all" means "select the first 50" (have to do that numerous times to actually select/delete *all* messages), "reply" is down at the bottom of "conversation" mode so that you have to scroll down many pages to reach it, "cc" and "bcc" are hidden *until* you click in the "to" line...

        Many, many confusing and inconsistent interface choices, there's no overriding theme or standard that can be used to find functions you need, and many useful things are inconveniently positioned and not easy to see. I count 8 dropdown boxes for various functions on the GMail page, normal rules for "selection" (click, and see item highlighted) are different from every other program on my computer, it's just a mess.

        You're forced to "guess and look" to do just about anything.

        To get a feel for what I mean: deleting an item from the inbox is a very common action, so why is it hidden (until I mark a checkbox) and why does (this really common feature) take several steps? For all the bad things we say about Apple, at least they know how to make a good interface.

        • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

          by swillden ( 191260 )

          Delete is a trashcan icon when reading, but different when viewing the inbox.

          No, it's a trash can in both cases. When viewing the inbox it's not visible at all unless you select one or more emails.

          "Select all" means "select the first 50"

          Actually it means select all 50 that are showing.

          have to do that numerous times to actually select/delete *all* messages

          Well, if "numerous times" means "one more click".

          You click "select all" to select all that are visible (50), then you get a little message that says "All 50 conversations on this page are selected", and a link to click to select all conversations, period. So, two clicks to select all if you have more than 50. The alternative is to have "se

          • Re:Google wish list (Score:4, Insightful)

            by Scutter ( 18425 ) on Tuesday October 24, 2017 @05:52PM (#55426477) Journal

            Explaining to a user why they're wrong for disliking a user interface is a major problem with UI designers. Maybe spend more time listening and you might be able to design a better interface.

            • Explaining to a user why they're wrong for disliking a user interface is a major problem with UI designers. Maybe spend more time listening and you might be able to design a better interface.

              I'm not a UI designer, never claimed to be. In fact if my 30-year career as a software developer has a consistent thread running through it, it's staying as far as possible from UI.

              But if you actually read my comment, you'll see that much of it was pointing out that his description of how the UI works is factually incorrect. Makes me wonder if he actually uses Gmail.

    • Asana is a pretty popular project management web application. At least, it was popular three years ago. I don't know about now.

      If nothing else, Asana helps you keep track of what everybody is doing on your team without needing to receive a zillion emails from everyone every time they accept a job, request something, update a status, or need the approval for something.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arielCo ( 995647 )

      I bring thee from the unexplored land called The Fine Article:

      The company shares a list of the currently available add-ons:

      • Asana: Turn communication with clients, customers and teammates into tasks that can be tracked with your team in Asana, all from your inbox.
      • Dialpad: Message or call colleagues on your device, any time. Automatically view recent communications or save a new contact straight from Gmail.
      • DocuSign (coming soon): Sign and execute contracts, agreements and other documents directly in Gmail using the DocuSign add-on.
      • Hire: Add candidates, manage candidate information and upload resumes without leaving Gmail. You can access full job applications from the Hire add-on.
      • Intuit QuickBooks Invoicing: Create and send professional invoices directly in Gmail. Let customers pay you online and track invoice status and payments no matter where you are.
      • ProsperWorks: Easily access prospect or customer data, and log activities from calls, demos and meetings. You can also scan related opportunities, tasks and events.
      • RingCentral: See the online/offline status of RingCentral contacts, review recent call history, make outbound calls (requires RingCentral for Mobile) and view and send SMS messages.
      • Smartsheet: Add email content and desired attachments directly to Smartsheet without leaving Gmail.
      • Streak: Add email threads to deals, view enriched contact info and quickly respond with snippets directly from Gmail with the Streak add-on.
      • Trello: Turn email into actionable tasks in Trello to give your team a shared perspective on the work that needs to be done.
      • In other words, an utter data goldmine for Google.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by hawguy ( 1600213 )

        I bring thee from the unexplored land called The Fine Article:

        Did you read what you posted? I read TFA before I asked the question -- a recursive definition is not a definition. Saying that the Asana plugin lets you use Asana doesn't really help - what is Asana and why would I want to use it over some other product? Similarly, saying that the Trello plugin lets me use Trello doesn't really help. Are Trello and Asana the same? What about Wrike, which is not mentioned at all?

        The company shares a list of the currently available add-ons:

        • Asana: Turn communication with clients, customers and teammates into tasks that can be tracked with your team in Asana, all from your inbox.
        • Dialpad: Message or call colleagues on your device, any time. Automatically view recent communications or save a new contact straight from Gmail.
        • DocuSign (coming soon): Sign and execute contracts, agreements and other documents directly in Gmail using the DocuSign add-on.
        • Hire: Add candidates, manage candidate information and upload resumes without leaving Gmail. You can access full job applications from the Hire add-on.
        • Intuit QuickBooks Invoicing: Create and send professional invoices directly in Gmail. Let customers pay you online and track invoice status and payments no matter where you are.
        • ProsperWorks: Easily access prospect or customer data, and log activities from calls, demos and meetings. You can also scan related opportunities, tasks and events.
        • RingCentral: See the online/offline status of RingCentral contacts, review recent call history, make outbound calls (requires RingCentral for Mobile) and view and send SMS messages.
        • Smartsheet: Add email content and desired attachments directly to Smartsheet without leaving Gmail.
        • Streak: Add email threads to deals, view enriched contact info and quickly respond with snippets directly from Gmail with the Streak add-on.
        • Trello: Turn email into actionable tasks in Trello to give your team a shared perspective on the work that needs to be done.

  • But no S/MIME / GPG / PGP? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by unrtst ( 777550 ) on Tuesday October 24, 2017 @02:35PM (#55425211)

    I understand why they don't add these, but come on. Those should be the first add-ons added. There are even browser add-ons that add S/MIME functionality to gmail and other web based clients (ie. it can and has been proven/done).

    I don't want an interface to quickbooks in my email client. I want an interface to standard email features in my email client.

    • Re:But no S/MIME / GPG / PGP? (Score:5, Informative)

      by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Tuesday October 24, 2017 @02:48PM (#55425307) Homepage Journal

      I understand why they don't add these, but come on. Those should be the first add-ons added. There are even browser add-ons that add S/MIME functionality to gmail and other web based clients (ie. it can and has been proven/done).

      No sense in trusting google to handle that for you. Try Mailvelope [mailvelope.com] or WebPG [webpg.org].

      • No sense in trusting google

        The whole point of using open standards like S/MIME is you don't need to trust anything. It will either work or it won't, and you can easily verify the former.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by unrtst ( 777550 )

        Isn't that the point of the add-ons? Mailvelope and WebPG could then be offered as add-ons, instead of browser extensions. The gmail add-on would extend the base of people that could use it with gmail (ex. on mobile web clients, safari, MSIE, opera, mobile gmail app, etc), though it is product-specific (gmail only, not other webmail providers).

        Also, neither of those does S/MIME. I'm pretty sure there are similar solutions for S/MIME, but again, this should be part of the mail client (IMO).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      You're not understanding what GMail is. Gmail is arguable the largest data harvesting application on the planet. They can't harvest data if it's encrypted. They will never allow encrypted emails.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by unrtst ( 777550 )

        1. they already allow it via other methods:
        a) use mailvelope, webpg, etc and the existing webmail infrastructure
        b) use any standard IMAP client (a couple examples: k9mail on android; outlook, thunderbird, alpine, etc etc etc elsewhere)

        2. maybe you don't understand what gpg/pgp/smime do? Yes, they can encrypt, but they're more commonly used to sign, which ensures the message content isn't modified at any point. This would NOT impact their ability to data harvest.

        3. they can still mine info from encrypted ema

  • A lot of heuristic analytics are showing that consumers are starting to drop email, actually, and that adding chrome like add on services to such is mostly a waste of time.

    It's time for another seismic shift, and rearranging the deckchairs like this won't stop it.

  • Using a computer to access Gmail, I log out after or it tracks everything google related.

    Cell phone (secondary gmail) I don't have that luxury, somehow subscribing to Youtube's FailArmy and a notification every time a new video is posted.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hackel ( 10452 )

      On the desktop, use a separate Firefox Container Tab just for Gmail. On your mobile, as suggested use IMAP or even a dedicated web browser just for GMail. It's really not that complicated. Of course you can also use a privacy blocker like uBlock, Noscript, etc. to avoid being tracked across the web.

  • Really Google - addons? I've been waiting since the first web keyword introduction for a simple to implement 'ORDER BY' command. I've embraced the "search don't file" mailbox management style, but lack of ORDER BY output is nuts.

  • I miss the days when I could play sad-trombone/happycheer sounds until management would leave or cut short the meeting.
  • Huh? Is this some secret M$ subliminal message? Or text-to-speech gone awry?
    Let this surface as fair warning.

  • I used to leave my mail open all the time, be logged into chat (a former boss actually required it!), etc. - in all ways trying to stay as connected as possible at all times, in the name of collaboration and productivity.

    What I've learned, though, over the years... once I started turning those things off for much of the day, I actually started getting work done. I have co-workers who are always logged into Slack and swear it's helping them work - but it sure seems like they aren't actually talking about wor

  • I don't understand Google's strategy at all. It pushed us all to move to Google Inbox, and then basically just left it alone, without really expanding its feature set. Now it's adding new features to the old Gmail. What is going on? It's hard to comprehend their strategy, though I shouldn't be surprised with their track record. Google really just needs to combine the two products, perhaps adding an "Inbox" mode to Gmail. Perhaps this is laying the groundwork for that, and Inbox could be coming as a fu

  • Gmail for business email? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Tuesday October 24, 2017 @05:05PM (#55426177)
    Why in the hell would anybody use Gmail for work email? Email is absurdly cheap. Why would somebody give away all of their work-related information for $2/month? No matter what line of work somebody is in, it seems like a very very bad idea.
  • Stop fucking around with Gmail. Its your only product that is worth half a damn.

