Google Launches Gmail Add-ons and Brings a Range of Business Tools To the Inbox (betanews.com) 58
Google today launched Gmail Add-ons after a beta testing period as a developer preview earlier in the year. From a report: Gmail Add-ons are extensions that bring a number of big-name services -- such as Trello, Wrike and Asana -- to your inbox. While there's a definite business and enterprise bias, it's something that available to everyone, starting right now. The arrival of Gmail Add-ons is Google's recognition of the fact that many people now spend a huge amount of time in their inboxes, and the company is trying to make its email service even more useful. Pleasingly, add-ons are available on both the web and on Android, and Google explains that "your inbox can contextually surface your go-to app based on messages you receive to help you get things done faster."
Re: (Score:3)
AlphaBeta (Score:5, Funny)
Will remain in beta until discontinued.
Re: (Score:1)
This lovely bit.
"people now spend a huge amount of time in their inboxes"
Did they just notice this? Most large companies use outlook for a reason. It is the best email program you can buy today. It is far better than the free ones. The problem is cost of outlook plus exchange is why most people flip over to the other alternatives.
Some of the large companies I worked for getting 200-300 emails a day was not uncommon. I knew people who got 1500 plus a day. Without filters and folders that was totally un
Re: (Score:2)
What do you mean by the "free ones"? You mean free software or free beer?
Is there any specific features in Outlook that are so unique ?
Who the hell is getting 1500 mail a day? Is that real job? Does this guy do anything but read mails during the day?
I havent seen Outlook being used since a while but, in any case, I have no recollection of it being such a smart and superior software.
Your message, sir, look like a cheap advertisement.
If you are working some sort of technical support and depending on the scope of your team/role/the inbox 1500 a day is definitely believable, but based on my experience a significant portion of these will be automated alerts.
Re: (Score:2)
If your working in support and your NMS is sending you 1500 emails a day you need a better NMS and/or a whole lot more automation.
Re: (Score:3)
The main advantage of Outlook is the ability to have multiple messages open in their own windows. Primarily so you can be working on an outgoing email for hours during which time you can also deal with any new incoming stuff.
Gmail is great as an email app for short messages. Outlook invites you to use it in place of a word processor. In fact, I almost never fire up Word at work (or Libre Writer at home) - preferring to do my 'writing' such as it is, in my email client. Gmail is okay for this. Outlook i
Re: AlphaBeta (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I agree, sadly.
What are Trello, Wrike and Asana? (Score:3)
What are Trello, Wrike and Asana and why would I want them (either for business or personal use)?
Re:What are Trello, Wrike and Asana? (Score:5, Funny)
If only Google had a service that you could type this into and get more information about it....
Re: (Score:3)
I would if TFS wouldn't have called them "big-name services".
Google wish list (Score:5, Interesting)
If only Google would spend some time making their UI better.
Delete is a trashcan icon when reading, but different when viewing the inbox. "Select all" means "select the first 50" (have to do that numerous times to actually select/delete *all* messages), "reply" is down at the bottom of "conversation" mode so that you have to scroll down many pages to reach it, "cc" and "bcc" are hidden *until* you click in the "to" line...
Many, many confusing and inconsistent interface choices, there's no overriding theme or standard that can be used to find functions you need, and many useful things are inconveniently positioned and not easy to see. I count 8 dropdown boxes for various functions on the GMail page, normal rules for "selection" (click, and see item highlighted) are different from every other program on my computer, it's just a mess.
You're forced to "guess and look" to do just about anything.
To get a feel for what I mean: deleting an item from the inbox is a very common action, so why is it hidden (until I mark a checkbox) and why does (this really common feature) take several steps? For all the bad things we say about Apple, at least they know how to make a good interface.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Delete is a trashcan icon when reading, but different when viewing the inbox.
No, it's a trash can in both cases. When viewing the inbox it's not visible at all unless you select one or more emails.
"Select all" means "select the first 50"
Actually it means select all 50 that are showing.
have to do that numerous times to actually select/delete *all* messages
Well, if "numerous times" means "one more click".
You click "select all" to select all that are visible (50), then you get a little message that says "All 50 conversations on this page are selected", and a link to click to select all conversations, period. So, two clicks to select all if you have more than 50. The alternative is to have "se
Re:Google wish list (Score:4, Insightful)
Explaining to a user why they're wrong for disliking a user interface is a major problem with UI designers. Maybe spend more time listening and you might be able to design a better interface.
Re: (Score:1)
If you require to reeducate the user to do it your way then it is you that is wrong as the designer.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not a UI designer, never claimed to be. In fact if my 30-year career as a software developer has a consistent thread running through it, it's staying as far as possible from UI.
But if you actually read my comment, you'll see that much of it was pointing out that his description of how the UI works is factually incorrect. Makes me wonder if he actually uses Gmail.
Re: (Score:2)
Asana is a pretty popular project management web application. At least, it was popular three years ago. I don't know about now.
If nothing else, Asana helps you keep track of what everybody is doing on your team without needing to receive a zillion emails from everyone every time they accept a job, request something, update a status, or need the approval for something.
Re: (Score:2)
I bring thee from the unexplored land called The Fine Article:
The company shares a list of the currently available add-ons:
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Did you read what you posted? I read TFA before I asked the question -- a recursive definition is not a definition. Saying that the Asana plugin lets you use Asana doesn't really help - what is Asana and why would I want to use it over some other product? Similarly, saying that the Trello plugin lets me use Trello doesn't really help. Are Trello and Asana the same? What about Wrike, which is not mentioned at all?
The company shares a list of the currently available add-ons:
But no S/MIME / GPG / PGP? (Score:5, Insightful)
I understand why they don't add these, but come on. Those should be the first add-ons added. There are even browser add-ons that add S/MIME functionality to gmail and other web based clients (ie. it can and has been proven/done).
I don't want an interface to quickbooks in my email client. I want an interface to standard email features in my email client.
Re:But no S/MIME / GPG / PGP? (Score:5, Informative)
No sense in trusting google to handle that for you. Try Mailvelope [mailvelope.com] or WebPG [webpg.org].
Re: (Score:2)
No sense in trusting google
The whole point of using open standards like S/MIME is you don't need to trust anything. It will either work or it won't, and you can easily verify the former.
Re: (Score:2)
Isn't that the point of the add-ons? Mailvelope and WebPG could then be offered as add-ons, instead of browser extensions. The gmail add-on would extend the base of people that could use it with gmail (ex. on mobile web clients, safari, MSIE, opera, mobile gmail app, etc), though it is product-specific (gmail only, not other webmail providers).
Also, neither of those does S/MIME. I'm pretty sure there are similar solutions for S/MIME, but again, this should be part of the mail client (IMO).
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
1. they already allow it via other methods:
a) use mailvelope, webpg, etc and the existing webmail infrastructure
b) use any standard IMAP client (a couple examples: k9mail on android; outlook, thunderbird, alpine, etc etc etc elsewhere)
2. maybe you don't understand what gpg/pgp/smime do? Yes, they can encrypt, but they're more commonly used to sign, which ensures the message content isn't modified at any point. This would NOT impact their ability to data harvest.
3. they can still mine info from encrypted ema
I hope they make a Buzz add-on (Score:4, Funny)
I really miss Buzz
Re: I hope they make a Buzz add-on (Score:1)
This wasn't a joke.
I liked having a special folder to keep up with a few people and not be overwhelmed with nonsense.
Email is so last decade (Score:1)
A lot of heuristic analytics are showing that consumers are starting to drop email, actually, and that adding chrome like add on services to such is mostly a waste of time.
It's time for another seismic shift, and rearranging the deckchairs like this won't stop it.
It's all about staying logged in (Score:2)
Using a computer to access Gmail, I log out after or it tracks everything google related.
Cell phone (secondary gmail) I don't have that luxury, somehow subscribing to Youtube's FailArmy and a notification every time a new video is posted.
Re: (Score:2)
Gmail supports IMAP. Use a mail client. Your phone most likely already has one.
No It's not logging out of gmail. Android your always logged into Google. At my start screen is a blue circle in the top right saying I'm logged it.
I read it's possible to log out but lose all Google services (I'm thinking about that one).
I for one don't mind Google tracking, I feel it's payback for Google Earth and such. It's them or other, I just don't give it to them by using 8.8.8.8 or 8.8.4.4
Thank you though for the advice on the blocking.
Re: (Score:2)
On the desktop, use a separate Firefox Container Tab just for Gmail. On your mobile, as suggested use IMAP or even a dedicated web browser just for GMail. It's really not that complicated. Of course you can also use a privacy blocker like uBlock, Noscript, etc. to avoid being tracked across the web.
Still waiting for ORDER BY (Score:2)
Really Google - addons? I've been waiting since the first web keyword introduction for a simple to implement 'ORDER BY' command. I've embraced the "search don't file" mailbox management style, but lack of ORDER BY output is nuts.
I just want the Hangout Effects Add-On back (Score:2)
"Surface your go-to app" (Score:1)
Let this surface as fair warning.
Productivity tools vs actually getting stuff done (Score:2)
I used to leave my mail open all the time, be logged into chat (a former boss actually required it!), etc. - in all ways trying to stay as connected as possible at all times, in the name of collaboration and productivity.
What I've learned, though, over the years... once I started turning those things off for much of the day, I actually started getting work done. I have co-workers who are always logged into Slack and swear it's helping them work - but it sure seems like they aren't actually talking about wor
If you spend a lot of time in your inbox... (Score:1)
What about Inbox? (Score:2)
I don't understand Google's strategy at all. It pushed us all to move to Google Inbox, and then basically just left it alone, without really expanding its feature set. Now it's adding new features to the old Gmail. What is going on? It's hard to comprehend their strategy, though I shouldn't be surprised with their track record. Google really just needs to combine the two products, perhaps adding an "Inbox" mode to Gmail. Perhaps this is laying the groundwork for that, and Inbox could be coming as a fu
Gmail for business email? (Score:4, Insightful)
Stop it (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)